The Call of the Wild Opens! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | February 20th-February 26th, 2020

NEW MOVIES



BRAHMS: THE BOY II-PG-13-Horror, Suspense/Thriller- Creepy kid finds creepy doll in the woods, and terrifying shit starts to happen in their creepy mansion in the forest. 86 min



THE CALL OF THE WILD (2020)-PG-Action/Adventure, Drama- Yay! Harrison Ford isn’t too old to film adventure movies! Or is it CGI? He’s got a super cool faithful dog sidekick called Buck, who steals the show from him. 105 min



RIDE YOUR WAVE-NR-Drama, Romance-Surfer girl Hinako moves to the small seaside village where she meets hunky Minato, a firefighter. They fall for each other, but Minato is taken by a tragedy on the sea. Hinako realizes she can make him appear in the water…but chasing ghosts isn’t really a sustainable lifestyle. Subtitled. 96 minutes



INVISIBLE LIFE-R-Drama, Romance-Two bestie sisters are torn apart by their mean old father while chasing their destinies. Will they ever find each other again? Subtitled. 139 min

PLAYING NOW



1917-R-Drama, Action-Two World War I soldiers are assigned a nearly impossible mission but thousands of lives depend on it. Hold on to your seat! 120 min.



BAD BOYS FOR LIFE-R-Action/Adventure, Comedy- Who better to play two grown men playing bad boy cops than Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. 124 min.



BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN)

R-Action/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller-Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn! This time HQ has ditched the Joker and teamed up with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya. Its all about grrrrrl power. 110 min.



DOLITTLE (2020)-PG Action/Adventure, Comedy, Family. Robert Downey Jr. stars as the Dr. with an unfortunate British accent, who can speak to animals. 106 min.



DOWNHILL (2020)-R-Comedy, Drama-Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star as a married couple re-evaluating their relationship with a lot of dry wit after nearly getting clobbered in an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps. 90 min



FANTASY ISLAND-PG-13-Horror-The plane! It’s here! The popular 70’s series is recreated in nightmare form by director Jeff Wadlow. 109 min

THE GENTLEMEN-R-Action/Adventure, Comedy, Suspense/Thriller- Guy Ritchies’ latest offering featuring a lot of mostly white male British gangsters and guns. What a surprise. 103 min



GRETEL & HANSEL-PG-13-Horror- Fairy tale turned grim as two starving children head to the woods only to be tempted by an evil witch. 87 min



JUMANJI PG-13-Action/Adventure, Comedy- Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart team up to play the twisted game of Jumanji again, but this time they are in the snowy mountains. 114 min



PARASITE (2019) R-Comedy, Drama, Suspense/Thriller-Hey this modern take on rich vs poor just won 4 academy awards! Including best picture, which is a first for a foreign film. So its gonna be worth your while to read all those subtitles. 132 min



THE PHOTOGRAPH (2020)-PG-13-Drama, Romance- My girl Issa Rae plays a girl in love with a journalist. This is the Valentine’s heartbreaker romance movie people.



SONIC THE HEDGEHOG-PG-Action/Adventure, Family- Jim Carrey steals the show as Robotnic the idiot genius dying to capture the little blue Sonic hedgehog and use him to fuel his evil universe. 99 min



STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (2019) PG-13-Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy- People are freaking out over the fact that Palpitine is back. The Resistance is up against the New Order in the final chapter of Skywalker done by JJ Abrams. 2 hr 35 min

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)



BIRDS OF PREY-R-THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE-R-THU 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30

JUMANJI PG-13-THU 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25 FRI-SAT 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25 10:00 SUN-WED 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25

PARASITE (2019) R-THU 12:40 3:50 7:00 FRI-SAT 11:40 12:40 2:50 3:50 6:00 7:00 9:00 10:00

SUN-WED 11:40 12:40 2:50 3:50 6:00 7:00

RIDE YOUR WAVE-NR-FRI-SAT 12:15 2:30 4:45 7:00 9:15 SUN-WED 12:15 2:30 4:45 7:00

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG-PG-THU 11:30 12:15 1:45 2:30 4:00 4:45 6:15 7:00 FRI-SAT 12:30 1:15 2:45 3:30 5:00 5:45 7:15 8:00 9:30 10:15 SUN–WED 11:30 12:30 1:45 2:45 4:00 5:00 6:15 7:15



Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)



1917-R-THU 1:45 4:30 7:10

BIRDS OF PREY-R-THU 12:15 1:30 2:45 4:20 5:20 7:00 8:00 FRI-SAT 1:20 4:10 7:30 10:00 SUN-TUE 1:20 4:10 7:30 WED 1:20 4:10

THE CALL OF THE WILD (2020)-PG-FRI-SAT 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:00 9:30 SUN-WED 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:00

DOWNHILL (2020)-R-THU 12:30 2:40 4:50 7:00 FRI-SAT 12:30 2:45 4:50 7:40 9:55 SUN-WED 12:30 2:45 4:50 7:40

INVISIBLE LIFE-R SAT 10:30 WED 7:30

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG-PG THU 12:00 2:30 4:55 7:20 FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 4:55 7:20 9:45 SUN-WED 12:00 2:30 4:55 7:20



