The surf film Paradigm Lost will screen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Sept. 22. The film is produced and directed by Kai Lenny, Johnny Decesare and Jace Panebianco and co-produced by Red Bull Media House. The film includes clips of surfing, windsurfing, hydro-foiling, paddling, SUP and more. It took three years to create and spans six countries. Featured athletes include Lenny, Albee Layer, Jamie O’Brien, Levi Siver, John John Florence, Kelly Slater, Airton Cozzolino, Marcilio Browne, Kalani Chapman, Ryan Hipwood, Ridge Lenny, Matt Meola, Robby Naish, Ian Walsh, Dusty Payne, Greg Long, Julian Wilson, Clyde Aikau, Victor Lopez, Dave Kalama and Laird Hamilton. $7-12. 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo: Founzy/Wikimedia Commons