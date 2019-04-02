Starry Night Cinema Presents “Mary Poppins Returns” at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, April 5th. Here’s your chance to bring your family and friends to the MACC to watch Disney’s sequel to the classic 1964 film. Arrive early for a pre-show concert with Conner Snow and Jake Smith. There’ll also be keiki art activities, and food and beverages available from local food trucks. Free. Gates open at 5:30pm. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MACC

