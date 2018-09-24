Starry Night Cinema Features Early Man at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Starry Night Cinema will feature a screening of ‘Early Man’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, September 28th. Watch Dug, a plucky cave man, along with his sidekick Hognob unite their people in an epic quest to defeat their mighty enemy, Lord Nooth. Bring your ‘ohana down to the MACC for a fun night of film, food, and family entertainment. Free. Gates open at 5:30pm. Show starts at 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of Movieweb.com
