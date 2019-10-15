Starry Night Cinema Features ‘Aladdin’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Starry Night Cinema is featuring “Aladdin” at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, October 18th. Here’s an amazing family event in Kahului! Guests can watch the thrilling story come alive on a big screen with pre-show entertainment, art activities for keiki, prize giveaways, and food and beverages available for purchase. Free. Gates open at 5pm. Movie starts at 6:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of movieweb.com

