The Maui-made film Kuleana will have a special Opening Event and Film Screening right here on Maui. The film opens statewide on Friday, Mar. 30 and the Opening Event will take place at the Maui Mall on Saturday, Mar. 31. Directed by Brian Kohne and starring Moronai Kanekoa, Sonya Balmores and Kristina Anapau, Kuleana is about a disabled Vietnam war veteran who discovers his Hawaiian warrior when he’s called to protect his family and defend his land. The free Opening Event (3-6pm) will feature family-friendly activities, a speech by Mayor Alan Arakawa and a meet-and-greet with the cast and crew. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); Wharf Cinema Center, (658 Front St., Lahaina).

Photo of Kristina Anapau courtesy Facebook/KuleanaMovie