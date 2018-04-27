You can see a special screening of Go For Broke: An Origins Story at the Iao Theater on Thursday, May 3. Presented by the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, Go For Broke was written by Waipahu writer Stacey Hayashi (and is based on her 2012 manga Journey of Heroes). The film tells the story of the formation of the 442nd Infantry Regiment Combat Team, one of the most decorated units of the U.S. military during World War II. Tickets are $20-25 with an option for dinner, catered by Da Kitchen, and a pre-movie cabaret show for an additional $30. 6:30pm. Iao Theater, (68 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com

Photo courtesy NVMC