A Rise of the Wahine: Champions of Title IX film screening will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, March 24th. It’s an award-winning historical sports documentary about the rise of women in America. The film discusses how to rise above your challenges and inspires hope for our next generation of female leaders. $10. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events