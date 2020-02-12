PARASITE opens! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | February 13th-February 19th, 2020

NEW MOVIES



SONIC THE HEDGEHOG-PG-Action/Adventure, Family- Jim Carrey steals the show as Robotnic the idiot genius dying to capture the little blue Sonic hedgehog and use him to fuel his evil universe. 99 min



PARASITE (2019) R-Comedy, Drama, Suspense/Thriller-Hey this modern take on rich vs poor just won 4 academy awards! Including best picture, which is a first for a foreign film. So its gonna be worth your while to read all those subtitles. 132 min



DOWNHILL (2020)-R-Comedy, Drama-Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star as a married couple re-evaluating their relationship with a lot of dry wit after nearly getting clobbered in an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps. 90 min



THE SONG OF NAMES-PG-13-Drama, Suspense/Thriller- Tim Roth plays Martin Simmonds a middle aged man on an epic personal investigation to find his hanai brother a Polish Jewish virtuoso violinist, Dovidl Rapaport, who vanished shortly before the 1951 London debut concert that would have launched his brilliant career. 113 min



HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE PG-Action/Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi/Fantasy-Shit man, if you don’t know what Harry Potter is about then either you go see this movie or crawl back under your rock. 2 hr 32 min



FANTASY ISLAND-PG-13-Horror-The plane! It’s here! The popular 70’s series is recreated in nightmare form by director Jeff Wadlow. 109 min



THE PHOTOGRAPH (2020)-PG-13-Drama, Romance- My girl Issa Rae plays a girl in love with a journalist. This is the Valentine’s heartbreaker romance movie people.

PLAYING NOW

1917-R-Drama, Action-Two World War I soldiers are assigned a nearly impossible mission but thousands of lives depend on it. Hold on to your seat! 120 min.



BAD BOYS FOR LIFE-R-Action/Adventure, Comedy- Who better to play two grown men playing bad boy cops than Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. 124 min.



BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN)

R-Action/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller-Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn! This time HQ has ditched the Joker and teamed up with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya. Its all about grrrrrl power. 110 min.



DOLITTLE (2020)-PG Action/Adventure, Comedy, Family. Robert Downey Jr. stars as the Dr. with an unfortunate British accent, who can speak to animals. 106 min.

THE GENTLEMEN-R-Action/Adventure, Comedy, Suspense/Thriller- Guy Ritchies’ latest offering featuring a lot of mostly white male British gangsters and guns. What a surprise. 103 min



GRETEL & HANSEL-PG-13-Horror- Fairy tale turned grim as two starving children head to the woods only to be tempted by an evil witch. 87 min



JUMANJI PG-13-Action/Adventure, Comedy- Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart team up to play the twisted game of Jumanji again, but this time they are in the snowy mountains. 114 min



THE LAST FULL MEASURE-R-Drama, War-Imagine discovering a high level military conspiracy in Operation Abeline amidst trying to get a medal 30 years after a Vietnam hero sacrificed his life to save more than 60 men. A true story. 110 min



LITTLE WOMEN (2019)-PG-Drama, Romance-We can’t get enough of telling this classic tale of four women by Louisa May Alcott. This is the latest installment. 135 min.

THE RHYTHM SECTION-R-Action/Adventure, Suspense/Thriller – Love a good revenge story? Blake Lively stars as a mother scorned, who exacts an elaborate and violent scheme on the conspirators who took her family. 109 min.



STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (2019) PG-13-Action/Adventure, Sci-Fi/Fantasy- People are freaking out over the fact that Palpitine is back. The Resistance is up against the New Order in the final chapter of Skywalker done by JJ Abrams. 2 hr 35 min



THE TURNING (2020)-PG-13-Drama, Horror, Suspense/Thriller-Mackenzie Davis stars as the governess schnookered into watching some really evil children. 95 min



WEATHERING WITH YOU (2020)-PG-13-Animated, Drama, Sci-Fi/Fantasy- An elegant anime about a new kid in Tokyo who befriends a girl with weather magic. English Subtitles. 111 min

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)



BIRDS OF PREY-R-THU 11:30 12:30 1:30 2:00 3:00 4:00 4:30 5:30 6:30 7:00 8:00 9:00 9:30 FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45 SUN-WED 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE-R-THU 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30 FRI-SAT 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:10 SUN-WED 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30

DOLITTLE (2020)-PG-THU 12:15 2:30 4:45 7:00

GRETEL & HANSEL-PG-13-THU 5:00 7:10

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE PG-SAT 10:00 TUE 4:00

JUMANJI PG-13-THU 11:40 2:15 FRI 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25 10:00 SAT 2:15 4:50 7:25 10:00 SUN-MON 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25 TUE 11:40 7:25 10:00 WED 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25

PARASITE (2019) R-FRI-SAT 12:40 3:50 7:00 10:00 SUN-WED 12:40 3:50 7:00

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG-PG-THU 5:00 7:15 FRI-SAT 11:00 12:30 1:15 2:45 3:30 5:00 5:45 7:15 8:00 9:30 10:15 SUN 12:30 1:15 2:45 3:30 5:00 5:45 7:15 8:00 9:30 10:15 MON-WED 11:30 12:15 1:45 2:30 4:00 4:45 6:15 7:00

WEATHERING WITH YOU (2020)-PG-13-THU 12:00 2:30



Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time



Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)



1917-R-THU 1:30 4:30 7:10 FRI-SAT 1:45 4:30 7:10 9:50 SUN-TUE 1:45 4:30 7:10 WED 1:45 4:30

BIRDS OF PREY-R-THU 12:15 1:30 2:45 4:20 5:20 7:00 8:00 FRI-SAT 1:20 4:10 7:30 10:00

SUN-WED 1:20 4:10 7:30

DOWNHILL (2020)-R-FRI-SAT 12:30 2:40 4:50 7:00 9:10 SUN-WED 12:30 2:40 4:50 7:00

THE GENTLEMEN-R-THU 1:20 4:10 7:20

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG-PG FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 4:55 7:20 9:45 SUN-WED 12:00 2:30 4:55 7:20

THE SONG OF NAMES-PG-13-SAT 10:30 WED 7:30



