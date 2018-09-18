Attend the ‘Ohina Short Film Showcase at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, September 21st. This film event is Hawai‘i’s largest annual short film festival, and this year’s event is going to be awesome. Bring your friends and family to watch original works by students, amateurs, and professional filmmakers. See Hawai‘i independent films like Kalewa, The Last Taxi Dance, Hae Hawai‘i, The Moon and the Night, and Mauka to Makai. Following the films, there’ll be talk story sessions. $10. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC