‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog’ Film Screening at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei

A ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog’ Film Screening will be at ProArts Playhouse in Kihei on Friday, February 28th. It’s based on the best-selling Native American novel written by Kent Nerburn. The film will take the audience on a deeply moving road trip through contemporary and historical Lakota life and culture. There’s deep characters, humor, and poignant vignettes that challenge the viewer to see the world differently. $12. 7:30pm. Pro-Arts Playhouse, (1280 S Kihei Rd.); 808-463-6550; proartsmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Neither Wolf Nor Dog Movie

