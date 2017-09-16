Movie Under the Stars will feature ‘Birdcage’ at Gannon’s in Wailea

On Friday, Sept. 22, Gannon’s Movie Under the Stars will feature Birdcage. The 1996 comedy stars Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest. It’s about a gay cabaret club owner and his drag queen companion as they’re introduced to right-wing, moralistic parents. Stop by the Red Bar before the movie to try the special cocktail of the night (no alcohol is permitted in the movie viewing area). $7. 8pm. Gannon’s, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com
Photo courtesy IMDB.com
