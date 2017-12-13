Because of a previous sold out showing, Moonlit Movie Night will once again feature the 2003 holiday film Elf at Sugar Beach Events in Kihei on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, the regular-sized man who was raised as an elf by Santa Claus. There’ll be complimentary popcorn as well as more food, refreshments and cocktails available for purchase. Free passes will be required at the door and can be found on Eventbrite. Free. Doors open at 5:30pm. 6:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com

Photo courtesy Movieweb.com