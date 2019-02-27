On March 4th, for Monday Movie Night at Paia Bay and Coffee Bar will be a free showing of the 1987 film North Shore. As Rick Kane sets out to surf the big wave season on the north shore of Oahu, he finds out that he knows nothing about the local habits, customs, or pecking order. Will Rick end up being a ‘soul surfers’ or one who surf for fame and money. Find out! There’ll also be free hot coconut oil popcorn, and libations available for purchase. Movies start between 5:30pm and 6:30pm. Paia Bay and Coffee Bar, (115 Hana Hwy.); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffeebar.com

Photo courtesy of Imdb.com