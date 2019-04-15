There’s a film screening of ‘Moana ‘Olelo Hawai’i Edition’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, April 18th. Celebrate the Year of Indigenous Languages in partnership with the MACC, Kamehameha Schools Maui, and Kanaeokana. Enjoy family activities, games, food, beverage, and the Hawaiian language version of this Disney animation. (There’ll be English subtitles). Free. Doors open at 6:30pm. Film starts at 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of movieweb.com

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events