Midway Opens! MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | November 7th-November 13th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

DOCTOR SLEEP- R-Horror, Suspense/Thriller-Ewan McGregor stars as the grown up version of Danny Torrance, the little boy who rode his big wheel around the creepy Overlook hotel in The Shining. Lots of redrum, and twisted shit ensue. 151 min

LAST CHRISTMAS-PG-13-Rom Com- Daenerys Targaryen stars in this Christmassy London romance as a grumpy elf who falls in love with prince charming. Gag. Written by Emma Thompson so it might not be all bad. 103 min.

LUCY IN THE SKY-R-Drama- So we have a female astronaut as the lead of this story, that comes back to earth from outer space, only to go crazy. Thanks for the great women in science role model Fox Searchlight Pictures. WTF. Stars Natalie Portman, and it’s not the first time she has had to play a woman driven to extremes who looses her grip on reality. #changeitupalreadyhollywood 124 min.

MIDWAY-PG-13- Action/Adventure, Drama-A star studded dramatization of the Battle of Midway fought after the attack on Pearl Harbor. It’s a famous clash between the Pacific fleet and the Japanese navy, that was a turning point in WWII. Directed by Roland Emmerich of INDEPENDENCE DAY, THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW. 138min.

SHAKIRA IN CONCERT: EL DORADO WORLD TOUR-NR- I never really knew that she could dance like this. She makes a man wants to speak Spanish. Como se llama, bonita, mi casa, su casa (sí, sí) Shakira, Shakira. Oh, baby, when you talk like that. You make a woman go mad. So be wise and keep on reading the signs of my body. 130 minutes.

THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD-R-Documentary-Peter Jackson takes us on a visual history of WWI told through the restoration and colorization of actual films taken during that period. 132 minutes

NOW PLAYING

ABOMINABLE – PG – Animation – Dreamworks presents a hero’s journey with Yi, a young Chinese girl, who finds a Yeti in her secret hideout at promises to take him home. Yi teams up with a couple of other kids and their adventure takes them through nature, sans their handheld devices. Directed and written by Jill Culton. 95 min.

ADDAMS FAMILY PG – Animated/Comedy – Creepy fun for the whole family! Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Granny go up against a shady real estate agent who wants them out of the hood. 85min.

BLACK AND BLUE-R-Action, Crime, Drama- Sloppy corrupt NOLA cops kill a drug dealer and the whole dirty deal is caught on the body cam of a rookie female cop. They are going down but not without a fight. 108 min.

COUNTDOWN-PG-13-Horror, Suspense-This is the one where the countdown app decides when you die, and you can’t stop it. 90 min.

HARRIET-PG-13-History, Biography, Drama- Be Free or Die! The story of Harriet Tubman’s brave and incredible life freeing herself and countless others from slavery. 125 min.

JOKER-R-Crime/Drama/Thriller -Joaquin Pheonix may be the creepiest Joker ever. DC’s latest antihero is Arthur Fleck downtrodden citizen of Gotham that decends into diaboloical deeds. 121min.

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL – PG – Action/Adventure – Has Angelina Jolie’s black hearted evil witch met her match in Michelle Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith? The moors are buzzing with intrigue, with Elle Fanning playing the grown-up cursed princess just tryin’ to catch her prince. 118 min.

TERMINATOR DARK FATE -R- James Cameron is back writing the next chapter in the human vs. cyborg war of the future. Arnold is back as a good guy, and Mackenzie Davis stars alongside the OG Sarah Connor as the hottest human/cyborg hybrid yet. 128 min.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2017) PG-13-Biography, Drama, History- I’ll bet you thought Edison discovered electricity and boom we all had light. Wrong, it was a big corporate skirmish for city contracts between a few white men who all got really rich. 102 min.

ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP – R – Action/Comedy – Woody Harrelson and his motley crew of zombie apocalypse survivors go out on the American road again and kick ass in this zombie satire. 100 min.

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Addams Family PG -THU 11:30 2:00 4:00 6:00

Doctor Sleep-R – FRI-SAT 11:20 12:30 2:30 3:40 5:50 7:00 9:00 10:10 SUN-WED 11:00 12:10 2:30 3:40 5:50 7:00

Harriet PG13-THU 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:10 FRI-SAT 11:00 1:50 4:30 7:10 9:50 SUN-WED 11:00 1:50 4:30 7:10

Isa Pa With Feelings NR-THU 11:25 2:00

Joker R-THU 11:25 2:00 4:35 7:10 9:45

Last Christmas-PG-13-FRI-SAT 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:15 9:45 SUN 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:15 MON 12:00 2:20 4:40 TUE-WED 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:15

Midway-PG-13-THU 7:00 FRI-SUN 12:30 3:20 6:10 9:10 MON-TUE 12:30 3:20 6:10 WED 12:30 3:20 5:10 7:55

Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour-NR- WED 7:00

Terminator: Dark Fate R-THU 11:10 11:15 1:30 1:50 4:15 4:30 7:00 7:10 FRI-SUN 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00 MON-WED 11:45 2:30 5:15 8:00

They Shall Not Grow Old-R- MON 7:00

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Doctor Sleep-R – FRI-SAT 12:20 3:40 7:00 9:55 SUN-WED 12:20 3:40 7:00

Joker-R-THU 1:00 3:15 4:30 6:45 7:30 9:45 10:15 12:30

Judy -PG13 – THU 12:30 2:41 3:30 5:41 7:00 9:11

Last Christmas-PG-13-FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 9:55 SUN-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30

Lucy in the Sky-R-SAT 10:30 WED 7:30

Maleficent-PG- THU 1:10 2:12 3:22 4:10 6:22 7:10 9:22 9:50 12:02

Midway-PG-13-FRI-SAT 12:45 4:00 7:10 10:10 SUN-WED 12:45 4:00 7:10

Terminator: Dark Fate THU 1:20 3:41 4:20 6:41 7:15 9:36 10:10 12:31 FRI-SAT 1:20 4:20 7:15 10:05 SUN-TUE 1:20 4:20 7:15 WED 1:20 4:20

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

