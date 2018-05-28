There’s a Metropolis Film Screening at Historic Iao Theater on Friday, June 1st. As part of the Cosmos: A Maui Space Odyssey Festival, the public is invited to watch the original and full length classic cult film, Metropolis (1927). The film is about a futuristic city divided by city planners and the working class. There’s also a pretty cosmic love story. Free. 4pm. Historic Iao Theater, (68 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-242-6969; Mauionstage.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Cosmos: 2018 Maui Space Odyssey Festival
Comments