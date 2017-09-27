MauiTime’s Movie Theaters & Showtimes | September 28th-October 4th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

AMERICAN MADE – R – Action/Comedy – Tom Cruise plays CIA pilot/drug runner Barry Seal in this film based (I’m guessing loosely) on real events. 115 min.

MULLY – NR – Documentary – The story of Charles Mully, a Kenyan businessman who also runs the largest children’s rescue organization in Africa. 81 min.

STEVE MCQUEEN: SALVATION OF AN AMERICAN ICON – NR – Documentary/Religion – Pastor Greg Laurie goes in search of film legend Steve McQueen’s spirituality. 130 min.

AMERICAN ASSASSIN – R – Action/Thriller – Some white guy becomes a counter-terrorism assassin for the CIA so he can kill the Muslim terrorists who killed his girlfriend. And we wonder why the world is the way it is. 111 min.

BRAD’S STATUS – R – Comedy/Drama – A father takes his son on a tour of colleges and ends up feeling bad about his life choices. Stars Ben Stiller and Austin Abrams. 101 min.

GIRLS TRIP – R – Comedy – Four friends travel to New Orleans for the Essence Festival. Stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. 122 min.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – R – Action/Comedy – If I’m reading this right, Deadpool has to guard Nick Fury because of something. Stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. 118 min.

IT – R – Horror – Bullied kids band together when a scary clown monster begins hunting them. 135 min.

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE – R – Action/Comedy – When the world is held hostage, the Kingsmen join forces with American spies. Stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. See this week’s film review. 141 min.

LEAP! – PG – Animation/Comedy – An orphan girl goes to Paris to learn how to be a ballerina. Voices by Elle Fanning and Carly Rae Jepsen. 89 min.

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Six young ninjas must defend their home. Voices by Jackie Chan, Dave Franco and Fred Armisen. 101 min.

MOTHER! – R – Horror/Mystery – Uninvited guests disrupt a couple’s quiet life. Stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. 121 min.

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle- R- 2D THU 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 4:00 7:15 10:15, 2D SUN-THU 12:45 4:00 7:15

It-R- 2D THU 10:10 11:00 1:10 2:00 4:10 5:00 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00 10:00, 2D SUN-THU 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00.

Brad’s Status-R- 2D THU 12:30 3:00 5:30 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15

American Made-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:25 5:00 7:40 10:15, 2D SUN-THU 11:45 2:25 5:00 7:40.

American Assassin-R- 2D THU 11:15 1:45 4:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:10 9:40, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:10, 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:30.

Home Again-PG13- 2D THU 10:00 2:45 7:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

(NOTE: Showtimes were unavailable at press time. Please contact the theater directly for more information.)

Mully-NR- 2D TUE-THU 7:00.

Steve McQueen: American Icon-PG- 2D THU 7:00.

American Made-R- 2D THU 7:10 10:00.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle- R- 2D THU (12:40 3:40) 7:00 9:50.

Lego Ninjago Movie-PG- 2D THU (1:40) 7:20, 3D THU (4:20) 9:30.

Mother!-R- 2D THU (1:20 4:20).

Leap!- PG- 2D THU (12:30 2:30 4:30) 9:50.

Hitman’s Bodyguard- R- 2D THU (12:50 3:50) 9:40.

Girls Trip-R- 2D THU (1:00 3:50) 6:30 10:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle- R- 2D THU 12:40 3:50 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT (12:40) 3:50 7:00 10:05, 2D SUN-MON (12:40) 3:50 7:00, 2D TUE (12:40 3:50 7:00 10:05), 2D WED-THU (12:40 3:50) 7:00.

American Assassin-R- 2D THU 1:00 4:05 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT (1:00) 4:05 7:10 10:10, 2D SUN-MON (1:00) 4:05 7:10, 2D TUE (1:00 4:05 7:10 10:10), 2D WED-THU (1:00 4:05) 7:10.

It-R- 2D THU 12:30 3:40 6:50. 2D FRI-SAT (12:30) 3:40 6:50 10:00, 2D SUN (12:30) 3:40 6:50, 2D MON (12:30 3:40) 6:50, 2D TUE (12:30 3:40 6:50 10:00), 2D WED-THU (12:30 3:40) 6:50.