MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | September 7-13th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

THE HEART OF MAN – PG13 – Documentary – A discussion of identity and shame interwoven in the story of a man pursuing his son. 102 min.

HOME AGAIN – PG13 – Romance/Comedy – Three young men move in with a single mom in Los Angeles. Stars Reese Witherspoon, Nat Wolff and Lake Bell. 97 min.

MOTHER! – R – Horror/Mystery – Uninvited guests disrupt a couple’s quiet life. Stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. 121 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANNABELLE: CREATION – R – Horror/Thriller – A possessed doll haunts a nun and some orphans. 109 min.

BIRTH OF THE DRAGON – PG13 – Action/Drama – This is the story of the legendary fight between Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man in 1960s San Francisco. Stars Philip Ng and Yu Xia. 103 min.

DUNKIRK – PG13 – Action/History – Christopher Nolan’s telling of the British Army’s escape from Nazi-occupied France in 1940. 106 min.

THE EMOJI MOVIE – PG – Animation/Comedy – The story of a multi-expressional emoji who wants to become a normal, single-expression emoji. 86 min.

GIRLS TRIP – R – Comedy – Four friends travel to New Orleans for the Essence Festival. Stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. 122 min.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – R – Action/Comedy – If I’m reading this right, Deadpool has to guard Nick Fury because of something. Stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. 118 min.

INGRID GOES WEST – R – Comedy/Drama – A social media stalker inserts herself into the life of an Instagram star. Stars Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen. 97 min.

IT – R – Horror – Bullied kids band together when a scary clown monster begins hunting them. 135 min.

LEAP! – PG – Animation/Comedy – An orphan girl goes to Paris to learn how to be a ballerina. Voices by Elle Fanning and Carly Rae Jepsen. 89 min.

LOGAN LUCKY – PG13 – Crime/Comedy – Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race. Stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Daniel Craig. 119 min.

TULIP FEVER – R – Drama/Romance – A young artist falls for a married woman during the great tulip craze of 17th century Amsterdam. 107 min.

WIND RIVER – R – Action/Crime – An FBI agent and a game tracker team up to investigate a murder on a Native American reservation. Stars Jeremy Renner and Kelsey Asbille.107 min.

LAST CHANCE

CARS 3 – G – Animation/Adventure – Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) is getting old, but still wants to prove he’s the world’s best race car. 109 min.

THE GLASS CASTLE – PG13 – Drama – A young girl retreats into her imagination as she grows up in a poor, dysfunctional family. Stars Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts. Directed by Maui’s own Destin Cretton. 127 min.

THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE – PG – Animation/Comedy – Surly and his friends try to stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to build an amusement park. 91 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

It-R- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:00 1:00 1:25 2:00 4:20 5:00 7:00 7:30 8:00 10:10, 2D SUN 11:00 1:00 1:25 2:00 4:20 5:00 7:00 7:30 8:00, 2D MON-THU 10:30 11:00 1:00 1:25 2:00 4:20 5:00 7:00 7:30 8:00.

Wind River-R- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:20. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:20 9:55, 2D SUN-THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:20.

Birth of the Dragon- PG13- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30. 2D FRI-THU 12:10 2:25.

Logan Lucky-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:40 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 4:40 7:20 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 4:40 7:20, 2D THU 4:40.

Tulip Fever- R- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI 10:30 5:00 10:25, 2D SAT 5:00 10:25, 2D SUN 5:00, 2D MON-THU 10:30 5:00.

Home Again-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45 10:00, 2D SUN 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45, 2D MON-THU 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45.

Cars 3- PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:00.

Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature-PG- 2D THU 1:15 3:25 5:35 7:25.

The Glass Castle-PG13- 2D THU 10:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Heart of Man- PG13-2D THU (9/14) 7:00.

Mother!-R- 2D THU (9/14) 7:00 7:30 9:20 9:50.

Birth of a Dragon- PG13- 2D THU (12:30 2:50 5:10) 7:30 10:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:50 3:10 7:30 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:50 3:10 5:30 7:30 10:00, 2D THU 12:50 3:10 5:30 7:30 10:10.

Leap!- PG- 2D THU (12:50 3:20 5:40) 8:00. 2D FRI-THU 12:30 2:50 5:10.

Hitman’s Bodyguard- R- 2D THU (1:10 4:20) 7:00 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:20 7:00 10:00, 2D THU 1:10 4:20 7:30.

Annabelle: Creation-R- 2D THU-FRI (1:40 4:10) 7:10 9:40. 2D SUN-THU 1:40 4:10 7:10 9:30.

Ingrid Goes West-R- 2D THU 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 7:50 9:40.

The Emoji Movie-PG- 2D THU-THU (12:40 2:50 5:00).

Dunkirk- PG13- 2D THU 7:20 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 7:20 9:50, 2D THU 9:50.

Girls Trip-R- 2D THU-WED (1:00 4:00) 6:50 9:50., 2D THU 1:00 4:00 6:50 10:10.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

It-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT (12:30) 3:45 4:05 7:00 10:00 10:15, 2D SUN (12:30) 3:45 4:05 7:00, 2D MON (12:30 3:45) 7:00, 2D TUE (12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15), 2D WED-THU (12:30 3:45) 7:00.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard-R- 2D THU (1:20 4:10) 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT (1:30) 4:20 7:15 10:05, 2D SUN (1:30) 4:20 7:15, 2D MON (1:30 4:20) 7:15, 2D TUE (1:30 4:20 7:15 10:05), 2D WED-THU 1:30 4:20 7:15.

Logan Lucky- PG13- 2D THU (1:15 4:05) 6:50. 2D FRI-SUN (1:00) 7:10, 2D MON (1:00 4:05) 7:10, 2D TUE (1:00 4:05 7:10 10:00), 2D WED-THU 1:00 4:05 7:10.

Birth of the Dragon- PG13- 2D THU (1:45 4:30).