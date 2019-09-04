MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | September 5th-11th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

IT CHAPTER TWO – R – Horror – The Losers Club returns to Derry after 27 years… but so does IT. Hide yo’ kids. Stars Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy. 169 min.

THE NIGHTINGALE – R – Adventure/Drama/Thriller – Set in 1825’s Tasmania, an Irish convict woman enlists the help of an Aboriginal man as she pursues revenge on a British officer. 136 min.

PLACIDO DOMINGO GALA – NR – Stage – Considered one of the greatest singers the world has known, Placido Domingo will showcase iconic works from his career. 120 min.

YOU ARE HERE: A COME FROM AWAY STORY – NR – Documentary – After 6,500 passengers are grounded on Sep. 11, 2001, in a small town in Newfoundland, a community comes together to care for the dislocated people. 84 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANGEL HAS FALLEN – R – Action – Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for an attempted assassination of the president. Now it’s him versus the FBI and Secret Service. 120 min. Stars Morgan Freeman

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Hype over the video game has died, but movies based on the Angry Birds won’t. Here’s the sequel, about the ongoing feud between the angry birds and green pigs. Stars Jason Sudeikis and Leslie Jones. 96 min.

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD – PG – Adventure/Family – Dora explores the world of live-action remakes. Now she’s a teenager in high school on a quest for a city of gold. Stars Isabela Moner and Benicio Del Toro. 102 min.

THE FAREWELL – PG – Comedy/Drama – A Chinese family decide to keep their grandmother in the dark about her terminal illness, and instead schedule a wedding for them to gather before she dies. Stars Awkwafina. 100 min.

FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW – PG-13 – Action/Adventure – Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham combine forces to take on an evil, cyber and genetically enhanced villain. We’re in good hands. 135 min.

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO – R – Drama – In gentrified San Francisco, a young man searches for home in a city that left him behind. Stars Danny Glover. 121 min.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

LUCE – R – Drama – A high school teacher discovers something about a student that threatens his status as an all-star student. The parents must reckon with this new information about their son who was adopted from war-torn Eritrea. Stars Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer. 109 min.

OVERCOMER – PG – Drama/Sport – A basketball coach mentors a student who wants to take on long-distance running. 119 min.

READY OR NOT – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A couple skips the honeymoon to honor a family tradition of taking part in a sadistic and lethal game. Cool. Stars Adam Brody. 95 min.

LAST CHANCE

47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED – PG-13 – Adventure/Drama/Horror – Jaws meets Labyrinth… underwater! No further explanation needed, here’s a spooky shark film to close out the summer. 89 min.

AFTER THE WEDDING – PG-13 – Drama – The manager of an orphanage in Kolkata travels to meet a benefactor in New York. Stars Julianne Moore. 112 min.

EXTENDED CUT: SPIDERMAN FAR FROM HOME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – After Endgame, the world is forever changed. Spidey has to step up. Stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Samuel L. Jackson. 133 min.

HELLO, LOVE, GOODBYE – NR – Drama/Romance – A Tagalog film for the times we live in, this one’s about two overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong, a bartender and a domestic helper, who find romance. English subtitles. 118 min.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – R – Comedy/Drama – It’s been called the film of the year, and our critic Barry Wurst II even gave this film five stars (that’s high praise!). See what all the fuss over Tarentino’s latest film is about. 161 min. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

TOY STORY 4 – G – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – The gang of toys with the new addition of “Forkie” embark on a road trip and see just how big the world is. Stars the voices of Tim Allen and Tom Hanks. 100 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

It Chapter 2-R- 2D THU 5:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:30 3:30 4:30 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:30 3:30 4:30 6:00 7:00 8:00.

Angel Has Fallen- R- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 11:40 2:15 4:45 7:15.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 11:20 2:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:20 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:20.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:25. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:25 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:25.

Extended Cut: Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 11:10 2:00 4:50 7:00.

Toy Story 4-PG- 2D THU 11:35 2:00 4:25 6:50.

Hello, Love, Goodbye-NA- 2D THU 11:35 2:00 4:40 7:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

You Are Here: A Come From Away Story-PG- 2D WED 7:00.

Placido Domingo Gala-NR- 2D SAT 12:55.

It Chapter 2-R- 2D THU 5:00 6:00 7:00 9:45 10:15. 2D FRI-SUN 11:00 11:15 11:30 12:00 2:20 2:50 3:05 3:20 3:50 6:10 6:40 6:55 7:10 7:40 10:00 10:30 10:45, 2D MON-WED 11:00 11:30 2:50 3:20 6:40 7:10 10:30.

Angel Has Fallen-R- 2D THU 12:40 3:50 7:00 9:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 3:30 6:45 10:00.

Overcomer-PG- 2D THU 12:20 3:25 6:25 9:25. 2D FRI 11:20 2:05 4:55 7:45 10:35, 2D SAT 11:20 4:55 7:45 10:35, 2D SUN 11:20 2:05 4:55 7:45 10:35, 2D MON-WED 11:20 2:10 4:55 7:45 10:25.

Ready or Not-R- 2D THU 12:10 2:40 5:10 7:45 10:20. 2D FRI-SUN 2:30 7:50, 2D MON-WED 11:25 2:05 4:40 7:15 9:45.

Good Boys-R- 2D THU 12:15 2:50 5:15 7:50 10:25. 2D FRI-WED 12:05 2:35 5:05 7:35 10:10.

The Angry Birds Movie 2-PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:30. 2D FRI-SUN 5:00, 2D MON-WED 11:10 1:55 4:35 7:20 10:05.

Dora and The Lost City of Gold-PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:05 7:40 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 11:05 1:55 4:35 7:20 10:05, 2D MON-WED 11:05 1:45 4:30 7:10 9:50.

The Peanut Butter Falcon-PG13- 2D THU 12:25 3:55. 2D FRI 11:10 10:25, 2D SAT 10:25, 2D SUN 11:10 10:25, 2D MON-WED 11:25 9:40.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 12:25 3:45 6:50 9:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:10 3:40 7:05 10:40, 2D MON-WED 12:10 3:40 7:05 10:15.

Luce-R- 2D THU 12:55 3:10 6:40 10:10. 2D FRI-SUN 11:40, 2D MON-TUE 11:15 2:00 4:50 7:40 10:20, 2D WED 11:15 2:00 4:50 10:20.

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 12:35 3:30 6:45 10:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:15 3:25 6:30 9:40, 2D MON-WED 12:15 3:25 6:30 9:35.

Toy Story 4-G- 2D THU 12:05 2:35 5:00.

After the Wedding-PG- 2D THU 12:45 4:00 9:50.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged-PG13- 2D THU 10:35.

Extended Cut: Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 7:35

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

IT Chapter 2-R- 2D THU 5:00 7:00 8:35. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:00 3:50 5:40 7:30 9:15, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 2:00 3:50 5:40 7:30

Angel Has Fallen- R- 2D THU 1:00 4:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:10 7:00 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 4:10 7:00

Good Boys-R- 2D THU 12:30 2:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 2:45 5:00 7:20 9:40, 2D SUN-TUE 12:30 2:45 5:00 7:20, 2D WED 12:30 2:45 5:00.

Nightingale-NR- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- R- 2D THU 12:15 4:00 7:30.

Toy Story 4-G- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 4:50.

Extended Cut: Spider-Man: Far From Home-PG13- 2D THU 7:15.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

IT Chapter 2-R- 2D THU 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:20 3:00 6:50 9:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 3:15 7:00.

Angel Has Fallen-R- 2D THU 12:45 3:45 6:40. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:45 6:40 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 3:35 6:45.

The Farewell-PG- 2D THU 1:30 4:15 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 6:20, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 3:45 6:30.

Dora and The Lost City of Gold-PG- 2D THU 1:15 4:00.