NEW MOVIES

ABOVE AND BEYOND: NASA’S JOURNEY TO TOMORROW – NR- Documentary – Filmmaker Rory Kennedy’s showcase on the past 60 years of NASA achievements, and what it means for our pale blue dot.

CARRIE (1976) – R- Horror – Brian De Palma’s classic pig bloodbath prom starring Sissy Spacek as the teen geek that pays ultimate revenge in this Stephen King adaptation. This was a time before guns in schools. 98 min.

HELL FEST – R – Horror – A group of friends becomes the entertainment when they visit a horror-themed amusement park that is run by a serial killer. 89 min.

MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO (1988)- NR – Japanese Animation – The Kusakabe sisters discover the mystical Totoro creatures living in the forest when their family moves to the countryside. Magical adventures ensue. 96 min.

NIGHT SCHOOL – PG-13 – Comedy – It’s never too late to get your GED. Kevin Hart returns to school. Also stars Tiffany Haddish. 111 min.

NT LIVE: KING LEAR – PG-13 – Stage – A retelling of Shakespeare’s great tragedy about ambition, treachery, family, and state. 220 min.

SMALLFOOT – PG – Animation – One thrill seeking Yeti goes in search of the elusive human called Smallfoot to prove they exist. 96 min.

THE TRUMP PROPHECY – NR – Drama – Heavy dose of Trump propaganda involving actors playing out Make America Great Again bullshit. 120 min.

NOW PLAYING

A SIMPLE FAVOR – R – Comedy/Crime/Drama – A vlogger turns amateur detective to uncover the truth behind her best friend’s disappearance. Stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. 117 min.

ASSASSINATION NATION – R – Action/Comedy/Crime – A hack exposes a town’s secrets so everyone goes ballistic and targets four girls, who now have to fight for survival. Stars Joel McHale and Bella Thorne. 110 min.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS – PG-13 – Comedy – A New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. Based on a bestselling book. Stars Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh. 120 min.

FAHRENHEIT 11/9 – R – Documentary – Michael Moore investigates two questions about the Trump Era: How did we get here, and how do we get out? Stars David Hogg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. 125 min.

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS – PG – Comedy/Family/Fantasy – Jack Black is a young orphan’s magical uncle, and he’s looking for an ominously powerful clock. Also stars Cate Blanchett. 104 min.

LIFE ITSELF – R – Drama/Romance – A couple’s journey of love creates reverberations that echo across space and time. Stars Olivia Wilde and Annette Bening. 118 min.

THE MEG – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – Megalodon, a prehistoric shark, lives and has ruined the career and marriage of an expert sea diver who must take his shot at redemption. Stars Jason Statham and Bingbing Li. 113 min.

THE NUN – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A priest and a soon-to-be nun go to Romania to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania. Then, demons. Stars Taissa Farmiga. 96 min

THE PREDATOR – R – Action/Adventure/Horror – The universe’s deadliest sports hunter returns and a ragtag group of ex-soldiers is Earth’s only hope. Stars Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, and Olivia Munn. 107 min.

PEPPERMINT – R – Action/Drama/Thriller – A young mother finds herself with nothing to lose. Time for revenge. Stars Jennifer Garner. 102 min.

SEARCHING – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Thriller – A modern-day thriller about a father who must scour his 16-year-old daughter’s laptop to find clues about her disappearance. Stars John Cho and Debra Messing. 102 min.

WHITE BOY RICK- R – Crime/Drama – A teenaged hustler becomes an FBI informant. Based on a true story. Stars Matthew McConaughey. 110 min.

LAST CHANCE

THE HOWS OF US – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a young couple who are building their future together as their love is put to the test. Stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. 117 min.

THE WIFE – R – Drama – A dedicated wife is the secret to an author’s success. Now at the pinnacle of his career, the wife begins to have reservations. Stars Glenn Close. 100 min.

FILM SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

A Simple Favor-R- THU 11:20 2:10 4:50 7:30 FRI-SAT 11:20 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:15 SUN-TUE 11:20 2:10 4:50 7:30 WED 1:20 2:10 4:50

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- THU 11:35 2:15 5:00 7:45 FRI-SAT 11:35 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:20 SUN-WED 11:35 2:15 5:00 7:45

The House With A Clock In Its Walls PG-THU 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00 FRI-SAT 11:30 12:15 2:00 2:45 4:30 5:15 7:00 7:45 9:30 10:15 SUN-WED 11:30 12:15 2:00 2:45 4:30 5:15 7:00 7:45

The How’s of Us-NR- THU 11:25 2:00 4:40 7:20

The Predator- R- THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15

Smallfoot-PG-FRI-SAT 11:45 12:45 2:10 3:10 4:35 5:35 7:00 8:00 9:25 10:15 SUN-WED 11:45 12:45 2:10 3:10 4:35 5:35 7:00 8:00

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Above and Beyond: NASA’s Journey to Tomorrow-NR-SAT 12:55 WED 7:00

Assassination Nation-R-THU 1:25 4:10 6:55 9:45 FRI 3:50 9:40 SAT-SUN 9:40 MON-WED 3:50 9:40

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- THU 1:20 4:20 6:40 9:40 FRI 1:10 4:05 7:05 10:00 SAT 1:10 3:50 7:05 10:00 SUN-WED 1:10 4:05 7:05 10:00

Fahrenheit 11/9-R-THU 12:30 3:40 6:50 9:30 FRI-WED 12:50 3:55 6:50 9:55

Hell Fest-R- THU 7:20 9:50 FRI-SUN 12:15 2:35 5:05 7:40 10:35 MON-WED 12:10 2:35 5:05 7:40

The House With A Clock In Its Walls-PG-THU 1:10 4:05 7:00 9:55 FRI-SUN 1:20 4:15 7:10 10:05 MON-WED 1:10 4:05 7:45 10:30

King Lear-NR THU 7:00

Life Itself-R-THU 12:45 3:35 6:35 9:35 FRI 12:45 6:40 SAT-SUN 6:40 MON 12:45 TUE-WED 12:45 6:40

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:30 FRI-SUN 10:10 MON-WED 1:05 3:55 6:45 9:35

My Neighbor Totoro-NR-SUN 12:55 MON 7:00 WED 7:00

Night School-PG-13-THU 7:10 10:00 FRI-SUN 1:05 4:00 7:00 7:50 10:00 MON-WED 1:05 4:00 7:00

The Nun-R- 2D THU 1:45 4:15 7:10 9:50 FRI-WED 12:05 3:00 5:25 8:00 10:40

Peppermint-R- 2D THU 1:50 4:30 7:15 9:45 FRI-WED 12:10 2:45 5:20 7:55 10:30

The Predator-R-THU 1:40 4:25 7:05 10:00 FRI-WED 12:15 2:30 5:15 7:50 10:25

Searching-PG13-2D THU 1:15 4:00 FRI-WED 3:45 9:25

Smallfoot-PG-3D FRI-SAT 2:35 5:10 SUN-WED 2:35

Smallfoot-PG-2D FRI-SAT 12:00 1:30 4:10 6:50 9:30 SAT 1:30 4:10 7:20 10:00 SUN 12:00 1:35 4:10 5:10 7:20 10:00 MON-WED 12:00 5:10 6:50 9:30

White Boy Rick-R-THU 12:40 3:25 6:20 9:10 FRI-WED 12:55 6:35

The Trump Prophecy-NR-TUE 7:00

The Wife-R- THU 12:55 3:45

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

A Simple Favor-R- 2D THU 1:20 3:30 4:10 6:20 7:00 FRI-SUN 1:20 4:10 7:10 9:50 MON-WED 1:20 4:10 7:10

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 3:14 7:10 9:24 FRI-WED 3:15 8:20

The House With A Clock In Its Walls-PG-THU 1:10 3:08 3:40 4:40 5:38 6:38 6:50 8:48 FRI-SUN 1:10 3:40 6:50 9:30 MON-WED 1:10 3:40 6:50

Smallfoot-PG-FRI 12:00 1:00 2:20 4:40 6:00 7:00 9:20 MON-WED 12:00 1:00 2:20 4:40 6:00 7:00

The Predator-R- 2D THU 12:45 2:39 3:15 5:09 5:45 7:39 8:15 10:09

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

A Simple Favor-R- 2D THU 1:00

The House With A Clock In Its Walls-PG-THU 1:30 4:15 7:10 FRI-SAT 1:30 4:15 6:50 9:30 SUN-MON 1:30 4:15 6:50 TUE 1:30 4:15 6:50 9:30 WED 1:30 4:15 6:50

Night School-PG-13-THU 7:00 FRI-SAT 1:15 4:00 7:00 9:45 SUN-MON 1:15 4:00 7:00 TUE 1:15 4:00 7:00 9:45 WED 1:15 4:00 7:00

The Predator-R- 2D THU 1:20 4:00

Smallfoot-PG-3D-THU 6:45 FRI-WED 3:35

Smallfoot-PG-2D-THU 4:00 FRI-SAT 1:00 6:30 9:15 SUN-MON 1:00 6:30 TUE 1:00 6:30 9:15 WED 1:00 6:30