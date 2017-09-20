MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | September 21st-27th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

BRAD’S STATUS – R – Comedy/Drama – A father takes his son on a tour of colleges and ends up feeling bad about his life choices. Stars Ben Stiller and Austin Abrams. 101 min.

JEEPERS CREEPERS 3 – R – Horror – Set between Jeepers Creepers 1 and Jeepers Creepers 2 for some reason, the Creeper terrorizes a farming community while a sergeant organizes a posse to take it down. 100 min.

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE – R – Action/Comedy – When the world is held hostage, the Kingsmen join forces with American spies. Stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. 141 min.

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Six young ninjas must defend their home. Voices by Jackie Chan, Dave Franco and Fred Armisen. 101 min.

NOW PLAYING

AMERICAN ASSASSIN – R – Action/Thriller – Some white guy becomes a counter-terrorism assassin for the CIA so he can kill the Muslim terrorists who killed his girlfriend. And we wonder why the world is the way it is. 111 min.

GIRLS TRIP – R – Comedy – Four friends travel to New Orleans for the Essence Festival. Stars Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. 122 min.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – R – Action/Comedy – If I’m reading this right, Deadpool has to guard Nick Fury because of something. Stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. 118 min.

HOME AGAIN – PG13 – Romance/Comedy – Three young men move in with a single mom in Los Angeles. Stars Reese Witherspoon, Nat Wolff and Lake Bell. 97 min.

IT – R – Horror – Bullied kids band together when a scary clown monster begins hunting them. 135 min.

LEAP! – PG – Animation/Comedy – An orphan girl goes to Paris to learn how to be a ballerina. Voices by Elle Fanning and Carly Rae Jepsen. 89 min.

MOTHER! – R – Horror/Mystery – Uninvited guests disrupt a couple’s quiet life. Stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. See this week’s movie review. 121 min.

LAST CHANCE

ANNABELLE: CREATION – R – Horror/Thriller – A possessed doll haunts a nun and some orphans. 109 min.

BIRTH OF THE DRAGON – PG13 – Action/Drama – This is the story of the legendary fight between Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man in 1960s San Francisco. Stars Philip Ng and Yu Xia. 103 min.

THE EMOJI MOVIE – PG – Animation/Comedy – The story of a multi-expressional emoji who wants to become a normal, single-expression emoji. 86 min.

INGRID GOES WEST – R – Comedy/Drama – A social media stalker inserts herself into the life of an Instagram star. Stars Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen. 97 min.

WIND RIVER – R – Action/Crime – An FBI agent and a game tracker team up to investigate a murder on a Native American reservation. Stars Jeremy Renner and Kelsey Asbille.107 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle- R- 2D THU 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D MON-THU 10:00 1:00 4:00 7:00

It-R- 2D THU 10:00 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:10 11:00 1:10 2:00 4:10 5:00 7:10 8:00 10:10 10:50, 2D SUN-THU 10:10 11:00 1:10 2:00 4:10 5:00 7:10 8:00.

American Assassin-R- 2D THU 10:00 11:15 12:30 1:45 3:00 4:30 5:30 8:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 12:15 1:45 4:15 5:00 7:00 9:30 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 12:15 1:45 4:15 5:00 7:00, 2D THU 11:15 12:15 1:45 4:15 5:00.

Home Again-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:00 2:45 7:30, 2D SUN 2:45 7:30, 2D MON-THU 10:00 2:45 7:30.

Brad’s Status-R- 2D THU 7:10. 2D FRI 10:00 12:30 3:00 5:30 8:00 10:30, 2D SAT 12:30 3:00 5:30 8:00 10:30, 2D SUN 12:30 3:00 5:30 8:00, 2D MON-THU 10:00 12:30 3:00 5:30 8:00.

Wind River-R- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Jeepers Creepers 3- NR- 2D TUE 7:00.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle- R- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI (12:40 3:40) 7:00 9:20 9:40, 2D SAT-SUN (12:40) 3:40 6:30 7:00 9:20 9:40, 2D MON-THU (12:40 3:40) 7:00 9:20.

Lego Ninjago Movie-PG- 2D FRI (1:00 4:10) 6:50 9:50, 2D SAT (1:00) 4:10 6:50 9:50, 2D MON-THU (1:40) 7:20, 3D FRI (1:40 4:40) 7:20, 3D SAT-SUN (1:40) 4:40 7:20, 3D MON-THU (4:40) 9:50.

Mother!-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:20 7:10 9:50. 2D FRI (1:20 4:20) 6:40 9:50, 2D SAT-SUN (1:20) 4:20 6:40 9:30, 2D MON-THU (1:20 4:20) 6:40 9:30.

Leap!- PG- 2D THU 12:40 2:50 5:00. 2D FRI (12:30 2:30), 2D SAT-SUN (12:30 2:30) 4:30, 2D MON (12:30 2:30 4:30) 6:50 9:10, 2D TUE (12:30 2:30 4:30) 9:30, 2D WED (12:30 2:30 4:30) 6:50 9:10, 2D THU (12:30 2:30 4:30) 9:50.

Hitman’s Bodyguard- R- 2D THU 1:20 4:00 6:50 9:30. 2D FRI (12:50 3:50) 7:10 9:50, 2D SAT-SUN (12:50) 3:50 7:10 9:50, 2D MON-THU (12:50 3:50) 7:10 9:50.

Girls Trip-R- 2D THU 12:50 3:40 7:20 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 10:00, 2D MON (1:00 3:50) 6:30 10:00, 2D TUE (1:00 3:50) 6:50 10:00, 2D WED (1:00 3:50) 6:30 10:00, 2D THU (1:00 3:50) 6:25 10:00.

Birth of a Dragon- PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:10 9:40.

Annabelle: Creation-R- 2D THU 7:30 10:00.

Ingrid Goes West-R- 2D THU 6:30.

The Emoji Movie-PG- 2D THU 12:30 2:40 4:50.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle- R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:40 3:50 7:00 10:05, 2D SUN-MON 12:40 3:50 7:00, 2D TUE 12:40 3:50 7:00 10:05, 2D WED-THU 12:40 3:50 7:00.

American Assassin-R- 2D THU 1:00 4:05 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:05 7:10 10:10, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 4:05 7:10, 2D TUE 1:00 4:05 7:10 10:10, 2D WED-THU 1:00 4:05 7:10.

It-R- 2D THU 12:30 3:40 6:50. 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:40 6:50 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 12:30 3:40 6:50, 2D TUE 12:30 3:40 6:50 10:00, 2D WED-THU 12:30 3:40 6:50.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:20.