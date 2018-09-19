MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | September 20th-26th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

ASSASSINATION NATION – R – Action/Comedy/Crime – A hack exposes a town’s secrets so everyone goes ballistic and targets four girls, who now have to fight for survival. Stars Joel McHale and Bella Thorne. 110 min.

FAHRENHEIT 11/9 – R – Documentary – Michael Moore investigates two questions about the Trump Era: How did we get here, and how do we get out? Stars David Hogg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. 125 min.

LIFE ITSELF – R – Drama/Romance – A couple’s journey of love creates reverberations that echo across space and time. Stars Olivia Wilde and Annette Bening. 118 min.

POPE FRANCIS: A MAN OF HIS WORD – PG – Documentary/Biography – A documentary about the pope’s ideas and message. Stars Joe Biden. 96 min.

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS – PG – Comedy/Family/Fantasy – Jack Black is a young orphan’s magical uncle, and he’s looking for an ominously powerful clock. Also stars Cate Blanchett. 104 min.

THE WIFE – R – Drama – A dedicated wife is the secret to an author’s success. Now at the pinnacle of his career, the wife begins to have reservations. Stars Glenn Close. 100 min.

A SIMPLE FAVOR – R – Comedy/Crime/Drama – A vlogger turns amateur detective to uncover the truth behind her best friend’s disappearance. Stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. 117 min.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS – PG-13 – Comedy – A New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. Based on a bestselling book. Stars Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh. 120 min.

GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD – PG – Drama – Faith, country music, stock car racing, and the U.S. Military. Basically, what would happen if a country music song became a movie. Stars Jordin Sparks. 111 min.

THE HOWS OF US – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a young couple who are building their future together as their love is put to the test. Stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. 117 min.

THE MEG – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – Megalodon, a prehistoric shark, lives and has ruined the career and marriage of an expert sea diver who must take his shot at redemption. Stars Jason Statham and Bingbing Li. 113 min.

THE NUN – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A priest and a soon-to-be nun go to Romania to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania. Then, demons. Stars Taissa Farmiga. 96 min

THE PREDATOR – R – Action/Adventure/Horror – The universe’s deadliest sports hunter returns and a ragtag group of ex-soldiers is Earth’s only hope. Stars Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, and Olivia Munn. 107 min.

PEPPERMINT – R – Action/Drama/Thriller – A young mother finds herself with nothing to lose. Time for revenge. Stars Jennifer Garner. 102 min.

SEARCHING – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Thriller – A modern-day thriller about a father who must scour his 16-year-old daughter’s laptop to find clues about her disappearance. Stars John Cho and Debra Messing. 102 min.

WHITE BOY RICK- R – Crime/Drama – A teenaged hustler becomes an FBI informant. Based on a true story. Stars Matthew McConaughey. 110 min.

ALPHA – PG-13 – Adventure/Drama/Family – A visually stunning epic adventure story set in the last Ice Age about the origins of man’s best friend. 96 min.

A.X.L. – PG – Adventure/Family/Sci-Fi – My Dog Skip meets Terminator. A top-secret bionic dog makes friends with a human boy. 100 min.

CHRISTOPHER ROBIN – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A grown-up Christopher Robin, caught in the daily grind, rediscovers his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh and the joys of life. Stars Ewan McGregor. 104 min.

MOSES – NR – Inspirational – A stage show filmed before a live audience featuring massive sets, special effects, and live animals. 130 min.

MILE 22 – R – Action/Thriller – An American intelligence offer and his top-secret tactical backup smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country. Stars Mark Wahlberg. 95 min.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Thriller – A mission goes wrong and Impossible Missions Force hero Ethan Hunt must out maneuver a CIA agent. Stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill. 147 min.

Ka‘ahumanu 6

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Alpha-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 5:35.

A Simple Favor-R- 2D THU 11:20 2:10 4:50 7:30 FRI-SAT 11:20 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:15 SUN-WED 11:20 2:10 4:50 7:30

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 FRI SAT 11:35 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:20 SUN-WED 11:35 2:15 5:00 7:45

Christopher Robin-PG- 2D THU 11:40.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls PG-THU 7:15 FRI-SAT 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30 SUN-WED 11:30 12:30 2:00 3:00 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00

The How’s of Us-NR- 2D THU 2:00 4:40 FRI-SAT 11:25 2:00 4:40 7:20 10:00 SUN-WED 11:25 2:00 4:40 7:20

The Nun-R- 2D THU 11:15 1:25 3:35 5:45 8:00.

The Predator- R- 2D THU 11:45 2:10 3:10 4:35 7:00 8:00 FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45 SUN-WED 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Please Note: Regal Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Assassination Nation-R-THU 7:00 9:50 FRI-WED 1:25 4:10 6:55 9:45

A.X.L.-PG- 2D THU 12:20 2:50 5:10.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- THU 12:30 3:55 6:45 9:40 FRI-WED 1:20 4:20 6:40 9:40

Fahrenheit 11/9-R-THU 7:00 10:20 FRI-WED 12:30 3:40 6:50 9:30

God Bless the Broken Road-PG- 2D THU 12:45

The House With A Clock In Its Walls-PG-THU 7:00 10:00 FRI-WED 1:10 4:05 7:00 9:55

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:45 6:35 9:30 FRI-WED 12:45 3:30 6:25 9:05

Life Itself-R-THU 7:00 10:00 FRI-WED 12:35 3:35 6:35 9:35

Mile 22-R- 2D THU 10:10

Mission Impossible: Fallout-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:15 6:40 9:50.

Moses- NR- 2D THU 6:30

Pope Francis-PG- THU 12:00 2:30 5:00

The Nun-R- 2D THU 12:05 2:40 5:15 7:50 10:25 FRI-WED 1:45 4:15 7:10 9:50

Peppermint-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:15 7:45 10:25 FRI-WED 1:50 4:30 7:15 9:45

The Predator-R-THU 12:20 3:40 6:30 9:25 FRI-WED 1:40 4:25 7:05 10:00

Searching-PG13-2D THU 1:15 3:55 7:30 10:15 FRI-WED 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:25

White Boy Rick-R-THU 12:50 4:05 6:40 10:00 FRI-WED 12:40 3:25 6:20 9:10

The Wife-R- THU 12:10 2:45 5:20 76:55 10:30 FRI-WED 12:55 3:45 6:30 9:15

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

A Simple Favor-R- 2D THU 1:20 4:10 7:00 FRI-SUN 1:20 3:30 4:10 6:20 7:00 9:10 9:40 MON-WED 1:20 3:30 4:10 6:20 7:00

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:10 FRI-WED 1:00 3:14 7:10 9:24

The House With A Clock In Its Walls-PG-THU 7:40 FRI-SUN 1:10 3:08 3:40 4:40 5:38 6:38 6:50 8:48 9:20 11:18 MON-WED 1:10 3:08 3:40 4:40 5:38 6:38 6:50 8:48

The Nun-R- 2D THU 12:10 2:30 5:15

The Predator-R- 2D THU 12:15 2:40 5:05 7:30 FRI-SUN 12:45 2:39 3:15 5:09 5:45 7:39 8:15 10:00 10:09 11:54 MON-WED 12:45 2:39 3:15 5:09 5:45 7:39 8:15 10:09

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

[Please Note: Regal Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

A Simple Favor-R- 2D THU 1:00 3:50 7:00 FRI-SAT 1:00 3:50 7:05 9:50 SUN-MON 1:00 3:50 7:05 TUES 1:00 3:50 7:05 9:50 WED 1:00 3:50 7:05

The House With A Clock In Its Walls-PG-THU 7:40 FRI-SAT 1:20 4:15 7:00 9:40 SUN-MON 1:20 4:15 7:00 TUES 1:20 4:15 7:00 9:40 WED 1:20 4:15 7:00

The Nun-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:15.

The Predator-R- 2D THU 7:00 FRI-SAT 1:20 4:00 6:45 9:45 SUN-MON 1:20 4:00 6:45 TUE 1:20 4:00 6:45 9:45 WED 1:20 4:00 6:45