MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | September 19th-25th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

AD ASTRA – PG-13 – Sci-Fi/Drama – Brad Pitt is The Astronaut who has to unravel the spine tingling mystery and save the world from his dad in the outer reaches of our solar system. 125 min.

LOVE ANTOSHA – R – Documentary/Biography – A posthumous tearjerker about the brilliance of actor Anton Yelchin. Also a Sundance Festival winner. 92 min.

THE PANTI SISTERS – NR – Foreign/Comedy – Three drag queens must sire a child to create an heir before their father dies. In Tagalog. 115 min.

RAMBO LAST BLOOD – R – Action – Stallone’s badass, bloody, booby-trappin’ character Rambo dusts off the cobwebs and goes another round. 89 min.

SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION (1994) – R – Drama – The best prison-escape yarn ever celebrates 25 years and its number one rank on the top 250 movies in IMDB. 142 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANGEL HAS FALLEN – R – Action – Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for an attempted assassination of the president. Now it’s him versus the FBI and Secret Service. 120 min. Stars Morgan Freeman

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Hype over the video game has died, but movies based on the Angry Birds won’t. Here’s the sequel, about the ongoing feud between the angry birds and green pigs. Stars Jason Sudeikis and Leslie Jones. 96 min.

BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON – R – Dramedy – Jillian Bell is creating a buzz as Brittany, a hard-partying, no-life-goals millennial that can’t hold down a job. Then she does a 180 by jogging one block at a time in converse. It’s all about good choices, but at least Bell makes it funny. 104 min.

DOWNTON ABBEY – PG – I’ve got 99 problems, but what rich white land barons do when the royals come to town circa 1927, isn’t one. 122 min.

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD – PG – Adventure/Family – Dora explores the world of live-action remakes. Now she’s a teenager in high school on a quest for a city of gold. Stars Isabela Moner and Benicio Del Toro. 102 min.

FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW – PG-13 – Action/Adventure – Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham combine forces to take on an evil, cyber and genetically enhanced villain. We’re in good hands. 135 min.

FREAKS-R- Drama/Sci Fi – Young Chloe must find her way with a psycho over protective dad, In a world where folks with super powers are hunted. 104 min

HUSTLERS – R – Constance Wu, J.Lo, and Cardi B put on thongs, jump on the pole, and extract dolla dolla bills from greedy horny Wall Street dudes. Hey, this is a true story based on a viral New York Magazine article. OKURRR. 110 min.

IT CHAPTER TWO – R – Horror – The Losers Club returns to Derry after 27 years… but so does IT. Hide yo’ kids. Stars Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy. 169 min.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

OVERCOMER – PG – Drama/Sport – A basketball coach mentors a student who wants to take on long-distance running. 119 min.

READY OR NOT – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A couple skips the honeymoon to honor a family tradition of taking part in a sadistic and lethal game. Cool. Stars Adam Brody. 95 min.

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Ad Astra -R- FRI-SAT 10:25 11:00 12:00 1:00 1:40 2:40 3:40 4:20 5:20 6:20 7:00 8:00 9:00 10:00 SUN-TUE 10:25 11:00 12:00 1:00 1:40 2:40 3:40 4:20 5:20 6:20 7:00 8:00

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 11:10 2:00 4:45

Hustlers -R- THU 10:20 11:45 12:45 2:15 3:15 4:45 5:45 7:15 8:15 FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45 SUN-WED 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15

It Chapter 2-R- 2D THU 10:30 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:30 3:30 4:30 6:00 7:00 FRI-SAT 11:30 3:00 6:30 9:40 SUN-WED 11:30 3:00 6:30

Panti Sisters -NR- FRI-SAT 11:50 2:20 4:50 7:20 9:50 SUN-WED 11:50 2:20 4:50 7:20

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Shawshank Redemption – SUN 4:00 TUE 7:00 WED 7:00

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Brittany Runs -R- THU 11:30 12:30 1:26 2:00 2:26 3:56 4:35 6:31 7:00 8:56

Downton Abbey -PG- THU 7:00 9:14 FRI-SAT 12:30 2:44 3:45 5:59 7:00 9:14 9:45 11:59 SUN-WED 12:30 2:44 3:45 5:59 7:00 9:14

IT Chapter 2 -R- THU 12:00 3:02 3:50 6:52 7:30 10:32 FRI-TUE 12:15 3:17 3:50 6:52 7:40 10:42 WED 12:15 3:17 3:50 6:52

Hustlers -R- THU 11:40 1:43 2:10 3:00 4:13 4:40 5:03 7:15 9:18 FRI-SAT 11:40 1:43 2:10 4:13 4:40 6:43 7:15 9:18 10:00 12:00 SUN-WED 11:40 1:43 2:10 3:00 4:13 4:40 6:43 7:15 9:18

Love Antosha -R- SAT 10:30 12:00 WED 7:30 9:02

Rambo – R- FRI-SAT 12:40 2:27 3:00 4:47 5:15 7:02 7:30 9:17 9:45 11:32 SUN-TUE 12:40 2:27 3:00 4:47 5:15 7:02 7:30 9:17

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

