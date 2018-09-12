MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | September 13th-19th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

A SIMPLE FAVOR – R – Comedy/Crime/Drama – A vlogger turns amateur detective to uncover the truth behind her best friend’s disappearance. Stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. 117 min.

THE DAWN WALL- NR – Premiere/Documentary – American rock climbers scale a seemingly impossible cliff face in Yosemite. 115 min.

DRAGON BALL Z: BROLY – THE LEGENDARY SUPER SAIYAN – PG – Animation/Action/Sci-Fi – Broly’s power level is OVER 9000 and the Z warriors have to face him. 72 min.

JURASSIC PARK: 25TH ANNIVERSARY – PG-13 – Adventure/Sci-Fi/Thriller – Scientists play God and the whole park gets stomped. Stars Jeff Goldblum. 127 min.

MANDY – NR – Action/Horror/Thriller – A haunted man hunts an unhinged religious sect in the wilderness. Stars Nicolas Cage, need I say more? 121 min.

MOSES – NR – Inspirational – A stage show filmed before a live audience featuring massive sets, special effects, and live animals. 130 min.

THE PREDATOR – R – Action/Adventure/Horror – The universe’s deadliest sports hunter returns and a ragtag group of ex-soldiers is Earth’s only hope. Stars Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, and Olivia Munn. 107 min.

WHITE BOY RICK- R – Crime/Drama – A teenaged hustler becomes an FBI informant. Based on a true story. Stars Matthew McConaughey. 110 min.

NOW PLAYING

ALPHA – PG-13 – Adventure/Drama/Family – A visually stunning epic adventure story set in the last Ice Age about the origins of man’s best friend. 96 min.

A.X.L. – PG – Adventure/Family/Sci-Fi – My Dog Skip meets Terminator. A top-secret bionic dog makes friends with a human boy. 100 min.

CHRISTOPHER ROBIN – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A grown-up Christopher Robin, caught in the daily grind, rediscovers his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh and the joys of life. Stars Ewan McGregor. 104 min.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS – PG-13 – Comedy – A New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. Based on a bestselling book. Stars Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh. 120 min.

THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS – R – Action/Comedy/Crime – In a world where puppets and humans coexist, a series of murders plagues the cast of an ‘80s TV show. A private eye puppet takes the case. Stars Melissa McCarthy and Elizabeth Banks. 91 min.

KIN – PG-13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A mysterious weapon protects an ex-con and his adopted brother from a vengeful criminal, the feds, and an otherworldly gang. Stars Dennis Quaid. 102 min.

THE LITTLE STRANGER – R – Drama/Horror/Mystery – A doctor is called to visit a crumbling manor and strange things start to happen, revealing that the family’s story is disturbingly entwined with his own. 111 min.

THE MEG – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – Megalodon, a prehistoric shark, lives and has ruined the career and marriage of an expert sea diver who must take his shot at redemption. Stars Jason Statham and Bingbing Li. 113 min.

MILE 22 – R – Action/Thriller – An American intelligence offer and his top-secret tactical backup smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country. Stars Mark Wahlberg. 95 min.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Thriller – A mission goes wrong and Impossible Missions Force hero Ethan Hunt must out maneuver a CIA agent. Stars Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill. 147 min.

THE NUN – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A priest and a soon-to-be nun go to Romania to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania. Then, demons. Stars Taissa Farmiga. 96 min

OPERATION FINALE – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/History – Secret agents track down a Nazi Holocaust mastermind. Stars Ben Kingsley. 82 min.

PEPPERMINT – R – Action/Drama/Thriller – A young mother finds herself with nothing to lose. Time for revenge. Stars Jennifer Garner. 102 min.

SEARCHING – PG-13 – Drama/Mystery/Thriller – A modern-day thriller about a father who must scour his 16-year-old daughter’s laptop to find clues about her disappearance. Stars John Cho and Debra Messing. 102 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

The Predator- R- 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:10 3:10 4:35 7:00 8:00 9:25 10:25, 2D SUN-WED 11:45 2:10 3:10 4:35 7:00 8:00.

The Nun-R- 2D THU 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:25 3:35 5:45 8:00 10:10, 2D SUN 1:25 3:35 5:45 8:00, 2D MON-WED 11:15 1:25 3:35 5:45 8:00.

Christopher Robin-PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15. 2D FRI-WED 11:40.

Alpha-PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:00 3:10 5:25 7:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:45 5:35.

The How’s of Us-NR- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 2:00 4:40 7:20 10:00, 2D FRI-WED 2:00 4:40 7:20.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 10:50 1:40 4:20 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:20, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45.

A Simple Favor-R- 2D FRI-SAT 11:20 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:20 2:10 4:50 7:30.

Searching-PG13-2D THU 12:00 2:25 4:45 7:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Please Note: Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Dragon Ball Z: Broly- The Legendary Super Saiyan-NR- 2D SAT 12:55, 2D MON 7:00.

Moses- NR- 2D THU 6:30, 2D SAT 12:55.

The Dawn Wall-NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Jurassic Park: 25th Anniversary-NR- 2D SUN 2:00, 2D TUE 7:00.

Mandy-R- 2D THU 7:00.

The Predator-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:50.

White Boy Rick-R- 2D THU 7:40 10:00.

God Bless the Broken Road-PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:50.

Peppermint-R- 2D THU 1:10 3:55 7:10 9:55.

The Nun-R- 2D THU 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:50 10:30.

KIN-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:05 9:40.

The Little Stranger-R- 2D THU 1:15 4:10.

Operation Finale-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:30 10:00.

A.X.L.-PG- 2D THU 12:55 3:50 7:05 9:35.

The Happytime Murders-R- 2D THU 12:10 2:40 5:00.

Mile 22-R- 2D THU 12:05 2:45 5:05 7:30 10:25.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 12:50 4:00 6:40 9:45.

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 1:05 4:10 7:00 10:05.

Mission Impossible: Fallout-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:20 6:40 9:30.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

A Simple Favor-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:45, 2D MON-WED 1:20 4:10 7:00.

The Predator-R- 2D THU 8:20. 2D FRI-SUN 12:15 2:40 5:05 7:30 9:55, 2D MON-WED 12:15 2:40 5:05 7:30.

The Nun-R- 2D THU 12:10 2:40 5:10 5:45 7:40. 2D FRI-SUN 12:10 2:30 5:15 7:40 10:05, 2D MON-WED 12:10 2:30 5:15 7:40.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 1:15 3:00 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 4:00 7:10 10:00, 2D MON-WED 1:00 4:00 7:10.

Operation Finale- PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:45.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

[Please Note: Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

A Simple Favor-R- 2D THU 7:10.

The Predator-R- 2D THU 7:00.

The Nun-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:15.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00.

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 3:50.