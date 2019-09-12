MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | September 12th-18th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON – R – Dramedy – Jillian Bell is creating a buzz as Brittany, a hard-partying, no-life-goals millennial that can’t hold down a job. Then she does a 180 by jogging one block at a time in converse. It’s all about good choices, but at least Bell makes it funny. 104 min.

DOWNTON ABBEY – PG – I’ve got 99 problems, but what rich white land barons do when the royals come to town circa 1927, isn’t one. 122 min.

HUSTLERS – R – Constance Wu, J.Lo, and Cardi B put on thongs, jump on the pole, and extract dolla dolla bills from greedy horny Wall Street dudes. Hey, this is a true story based on a viral New York Magazine article. OKURRR. 110 min.

LINDA RONSTADT THE SOUND OF MY VOICE – PG-13 – Documentary – Linda Ronstadt was the biggest female pop star of the ‘70s. She started her music career in her early 20s, spanning genres of rock, country, Latin, and opera like no other star, with a clear goal to remain true to herself and her voice, in the male dominated music world. Lots of great old footage, with famous friends talking about old times. 95 min.

NOW PLAYING

ANGEL HAS FALLEN – R – Action – Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for an attempted assassination of the president. Now it’s him versus the FBI and Secret Service. 120 min. Stars Morgan Freeman

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Hype over the video game has died, but movies based on the Angry Birds won’t. Here’s the sequel, about the ongoing feud between the angry birds and green pigs. Stars Jason Sudeikis and Leslie Jones. 96 min.

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD – PG – Adventure/Family – Dora explores the world of live-action remakes. Now she’s a teenager in high school on a quest for a city of gold. Stars Isabela Moner and Benicio Del Toro. 102 min.

THE FAREWELL – PG – Comedy/Drama – A Chinese family decide to keep their grandmother in the dark about her terminal illness, and instead schedule a wedding for them to gather before she dies. Stars Awkwafina. 100 min.

FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW – PG-13 – Action/Adventure – Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham combine forces to take on an evil, cyber and genetically enhanced villain. We’re in good hands. 135 min.

IT CHAPTER TWO – R – Horror – The Losers Club returns to Derry after 27 years… but so does IT. Hide yo’ kids. Stars Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy. 169 min.

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO – R – Drama – In gentrified San Francisco, a young man searches for home in a city that left him behind. Stars Danny Glover. 121 min.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

LUCE – R – Drama – A high school teacher discovers something about a student that threatens his status as an all-star student. The parents must reckon with this new information about their son who was adopted from war-torn Eritrea. Stars Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer. 109 min.

OVERCOMER – PG – Drama/Sport – A basketball coach mentors a student who wants to take on long-distance running. 119 min.

READY OR NOT – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A couple skips the honeymoon to honor a family tradition of taking part in a sadistic and lethal game. Cool. Stars Adam Brody. 95 min.

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Angel Has Fallen- R- 2D THU 11:40 2:15 4:45 7:15

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 FRI-SAT 10:15 2:00 4:45 7:30 10:20 SUN-WED 11:10 2:00 4:45 7:30

Hustlers -R- FRI-SAT 10:20 11:45 12:45 2:15 3:15 4:45 5:45 7:15 8:15 9:45 10:45 SUN-WED 10:20 11:45 12:45 2:15 3:15 4:45 5:45 7:15 8:15

It Chapter 2-R- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:30 3:30 4:30 6:00 7:00 8:00 FRI-SAT 10:30 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:30 3:30 4:30 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30 SUN-MON 10:30 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:30 3:30 4:30 6:00 7:00

Lion King-PG- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:25

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all the information ready by press time

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Angel Has Fallen- R- 2D THU 1:00 3:14 4:10 6:24 7:00 9:14

Brittany -R- FRI- SAT 11:30 12:30 1:26 2:00 2:26 3:56 4:35 5:30 6:31 7:00 7:26 8:56 9:30 11:26 SUN-MON 11:30 12:30 1:26 2:00 2:26 3:56 4:35 5:30 6:31 7:00 7:26 8:56 WED 11:30 12:30 1:26 2:00 2:26 3:56 4:35 6:31 7:00 8:56

Downton Abbey -PG- THU 7:00 9:14

Good Boys -R- 2D THU 12:30 2:13 2:45 4:28 5:00 6:43

HUSTLERS -R- FRI-SAT 11:40 1:43 2:10 3:00 4:13 4:40 5:03 7:15 8:15 9:18 9:45 10:18 11:48 SUN-TUE 11:40 1:43 2:10 3:00 4:13 4:40 5:03 7:15 9:18 9:45 10:18 WED 11:40 1:43 2:10 3:00 4:13 4:40 5:03 7:15 9:18

IT Chapter 2-R- 2D THU 12:00 2:00 3:02 3:50 5:02 5:40 6:52 7:30 8:42 10:32 FRI 12:00 3:02 3:50 6:52 7:30 10:32 SAT 3:50 6:52 7:30 10:32 SUN-WED 12:00 3:02 3:50 6:52 7:30 10:32

Linda Ronstadt The Sound -PG-13- SAT 10:30 12:18 WED 7:30 9:18

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

