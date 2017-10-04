MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | October 5th-11th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

BATTLE OF THE SEXES – PG13 – Sports/Comedy – The story of the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Based on a true story. Stars Emma Stone and Steve Carell. 121 min.

BLADE RUNNER 2049 – R – Sci-Fi/Thriller – A young blade runner–a cop trained to hunt down replicants posing as human beings–searches for former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for three decades. Stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. 163 min.

FLATLINERS – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Drama – Remake of a lousy 1990 picture about a bunch of med students who experiment with near-death experiences. 110 min.

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US – PG13 – Action/Drama – Two strangers bond as they struggle to survive in the freezing wilderness after a plane crash. Stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet. 103 min.

MET OPERA: NORMA – NR – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera Company perform Bellini’s classic about love and drama in a Druid forest. 184 min.

MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Danger comes to Ponyville, so a group of little ponies with names like Applebloom and Fizzlepop Berrytwist attempt to save their home. Voices by Emily Blunt, Kristen Chenowith and Liev Schreiber. 99 min.

VICTORIA AND ABDUL – PG13 – History/Drama – Judi Dench reprises her role as Queen Victoria in this look at the powerful British monarch’s unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk. Also stars Ali Fazal. 112 min.

NOW PLAYING

AMERICAN MADE – R – Action/Comedy – Tom Cruise plays CIA pilot/drug runner Barry Seal in this film based (I’m guessing loosely) on real events. 115 min.

IT – R – Horror – Bullied kids band together when a scary clown monster begins hunting them. 135 min.

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE – R – Action/Comedy – When the world is held hostage, the Kingsmen join forces with American spies. Stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. See this week’s film review. 141 min.

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Six young ninjas must defend their home. Voices by Jackie Chan, Dave Franco and Fred Armisen. 101 min.

MULLY – NR – Documentary – The story of Charles Mully, a Kenyan businessman who also runs the largest children’s rescue organization in Africa. 81 min.

LAST CHANCE

AMERICAN ASSASSIN – R – Action/Thriller – Some white guy becomes a counter-terrorism assassin for the CIA so he can kill the Muslim terrorists who killed his girlfriend. And we wonder why the world is the way it is. 111 min.

BRAD’S STATUS – R – Comedy/Drama – A father takes his son on a tour of colleges and ends up feeling bad about his life choices. Stars Ben Stiller and Austin Abrams. 101 min.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – R – Action/Comedy – If I’m reading this right, Deadpool has to guard Nick Fury because of something. Stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. 118 min.

LEAP! – PG – Animation/Comedy – An orphan girl goes to Paris to learn how to be a ballerina. Voices by Elle Fanning and Carly Rae Jepsen. 89 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Blade Runner 2049- R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 12:00 3:30 6:00 7:00 9:30 10:30, 2D SUN-THU 11:00 12:00 3:30 6:00 7:00. 3D FRI-THU 2:30.

My Little Pony: The Movie- PG-2D THU 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15.

Victoria and Abdul- PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:45 4:30 7:10 9:40, 2D SUN-THU 11:15 1:45 4:30 7:10

It-R- 2D THU 11:00 1:00 2:00 4:00 5:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 4:00 7:30 10:30, 2D SUN-THU 12:45 4:00 7:30.

American Made-R- 2D THU 11:45 2:25 5:00 7:40. 2D FRI 11:40 2:20 5:00 7:40 10:20, 2D SAT 2:20 5:00 7:40 10:20, 2D SUN-THU 11:40 2:20 5:00 7:40.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle- R- 2D THU 12:45 4:00 7:15

Brad’s Status-R- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15

American Assassin-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Mully-NR- 2D THU 7:00.

Steve McQueen: American Icon- PG- 2D TUE 7:00.

The Metropolitan Opera: Norma- G- 2D SAT 12:55.

The Mountain Between Us-PG13- 2D FRI-THU 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:40.

American Made-R- 2D THU 1:10 4:20 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-THU 1:10 3:50 7:10 9:30.

Flatliners (2017)-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:50 6:40 9:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 3:30 6:20 9:00

Battle of the Sexes-PG13- 2D FRI-THU 12:50 4:20 6:50 10:00.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle- R- 2D THU 12:30 3:20 6:30 9:50. 2D FRI 12:30 3:40 6:30 9:40, 2D SAT 6:30 9:40, 2D SUN-THU 12:30 3:40 6:30 9:40.

Lego Ninjago Movie-PG- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:10 9:40. 2D FRI-MON 1:00 6:40, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00, 2D WED 1:00 6:00, 2D THU 1:00. 3D FRI-MON 4:00 9:50, 3D TUE 9:50, 3D WED-THU 4:00 9:50.

Leap!- PG- 2D THU 12:30 2:40 4:50

Hitman’s Bodyguard- R- 2D THU 9:50.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Blade Runner 2049-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-THU 11:30 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 3:15 10:45, 3D SUN-MON 3:15, 3D TUE 3:15 10:45, 3D WED-THU 3:15.

The Mountain Between Us-PG13- 2D THU 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:05 7:10 10:10, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 4:05 7:10, 2D TUE 1:00 4:05 7:10 10:10, 2D WED-THU 1:00 4:05 7:10.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle- R- 2D THU (12:40 3:50) 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 12:40 3:50 7:15 10:20, 2D SUN-MON 12:40 3:50 7:15, 2D TUE 12:40 3:50 7:15 10:20, 2D WED-THU 12:40 3:50 7:15.

American Assassin-R- 2D THU (1:00 4:00).

It-R- 2D THU (12:30 3:35).