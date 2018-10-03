MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | October 4th-10th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

A STAR IS BORN – R – Drama/Music/Romance – A seasoned musician falls in love with a struggling artist and helps her find fame, even while his own life spirals out of control. Stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. 135 min.

THE DAWN WALL – PG – Documentary – Back by popular demand, this special premiere documents American rock climbers’ ascent of a seemingly impossible 3,000 foot rock face at Yosemite. 100 min.

EXES BAGGAGE – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film about a music-loving loner who falls for a rebel with a purpose. Stars Angelica Panganiban. 104 min.

LEAVE NO TRACE – PG – Drama – A father and his 13-year-old daughter live off the grid in the forests of Portland, Oregon until their lives are shattered and they are forced to adapt to new surroundings. Stars Ben Foster. 109 min.

METROPOLITAN OPERA: AIDA – NR – Stage – Set in ancient Egypt, this opera explores the conflict between private emotion and public duty. 216 min.

MISERY (1990) – R – Crime/Drama/Thriller – A special screening of a Stephen King adaptation about an author who is rescued by a fan, only to realize it is the beginning of a captive nightmare. Stars Cathy Bates. 107 min.

VENOM – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – A journalist, played by Tom Hardy, is taken over by an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers. 112 min.

NOW PLAYING

A SIMPLE FAVOR – R – Comedy/Crime/Drama – A vlogger turns amateur detective to uncover the truth behind her best friend’s disappearance. Stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. 117 min.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS – PG-13 – Comedy – A New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. Based on a bestselling book. Stars Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh. 120 min.

FAHRENHEIT 11/9 – R – Documentary – Michael Moore investigates two questions about the Trump Era: How did we get here, and how do we get out? Stars David Hogg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. 125 min.

HELL FEST – R – Horror – A group of friends becomes the entertainment when they visit a horror-themed amusement park that is run by a serial killer. 89 min.

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS – PG – Comedy/Family/Fantasy – Jack Black is a young orphan’s magical uncle, and he’s looking for an ominously powerful clock. Also stars Cate Blanchett. 104 min.

LIFE ITSELF – R – Drama/Romance – A couple’s journey of love creates reverberations that echo across space and time. Stars Olivia Wilde and Annette Bening. 118 min.

NIGHT SCHOOL – PG-13 – Comedy – It’s never too late to get your GED. Kevin Hart returns to school. Also stars Tiffany Haddish. 111 min.

THE NUN – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A priest and a soon-to-be nun go to Romania to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania. Then, demons. Stars Taissa Farmiga. 96 min

THE PREDATOR – R – Action/Adventure/Horror – The universe’s deadliest sports hunter returns and a ragtag group of ex-soldiers is Earth’s only hope. Stars Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, and Olivia Munn. 107 min.

PEPPERMINT – R – Action/Drama/Thriller – A young mother finds herself with nothing to lose. Time for revenge. Stars Jennifer Garner. 102 min.

SMALLFOOT – PG – Animation – One thrill seeking Yeti goes in search of the elusive human called Smallfoot to prove they exist. 96 min.

THE TRUMP PROPHECY – NR – Drama – Heavy dose of Trump propaganda involving actors playing out Make America Great Again bullshit. 120 min.

WHITE BOY RICK- R – Crime/Drama – A teenaged hustler becomes an FBI informant. Based on a true story. Stars Matthew McConaughey. 110 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:45, 2D SUN-WED 10:30 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 5:00 7:35. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D FRI-WED 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls PG- 2D THU 11:30 12:15 2:00 2:45 4:30 5:15 7:00 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:10 4:45 7:10 9:40, 2D MON-TUE 11:45 2:10 4:45 7:10, 2D WED 11:45 2:10 4:45.

Smallfoot-PG-THU 11:45 12:45 2:10 3:10 4:35 5:35 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:35 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 10:35 12:45 3:00 5:15 7:30.

Exes Baggage-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 2:40 5:00 7:40 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 2:40 5:00 7:40.

A Simple Favor-R- 2D THU 11:20 2:10.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- THU 11:10 1:45 4:25.

Misery-R- 2D WED 7:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time, please contact the theater for more info.]

The Metropolitan Opera:Aida-G- 2D FRI 12:55.

The Dawn Wall-PG- 2D MON 7:00.

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 7:25 9:30.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 5:00 7:00 8:00 10:00, 3D THU 5:30 7:30 8:30 10:30, 2D FRI-MON 1:05 7:05 10:05, 2D TUE 1:05 7:05, 2D WED 1:05 7:05 10:05. 3D FRI-MON 4:05, 3D TUE 4:05 10:05, 3D WED 4:05.

The Trump Prophecy-PG13- 2D THU 7:00.

Hell Fest-R- 2D THU 12:10 2:20 5:00 7:40.

Night School-PG-13- 2D THU 1:05 4:00 7:40 10:40.

Smallfoot-PG-2D THU 12:00 4:20 6:50 10:00, 3D THU 2:35.

Fahrenheit 11/9-R-2D THU 12:50 3:55 6:50 9:55.

Life Itself-R- 2D THU 12:45.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls-PG-2D THU 1:10 4:05 7:45 10:30.

The Predator-R-2D THU 12:15 2:25 4:00 10:25.

White Boy Rick-R-2D THU 12:55.

Peppermint-R- 2D THU 12:05 2:30 4:50 10:30.

The Nun-R- 2D THU 12:00 3:00 5:25 10:40.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- THU 1:10 4:05 7:05 10:00.

The Meg-PG13- 2D THU 1:05 3:55.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 7:00 8:20. 2D FRI 12:45 1:45 3:45 4:55 7:00 8:00 10:00, 2D SAT 1:45 3:45 4:55 7:00 8:00 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 1:45 3:45 4:55 7:00 8:00 10:00.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 7:15, 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:20 7:30 10:05.

Smallfoot-PG-2D THU 12:00 1:00 2:20 4:40 6:00 7:00, 2D FRI-SUN 11:45 2:05 4:25 6:45 9:10, 2D MON-WED 2:05 4:25 6:45 9:10.

Leave No Trace-PG- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls-PG-2D THU 1:10 3:40.

A Simple Favor-R- 2D THU 1:20 4:10.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 3:15.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 5:00, 3D THU 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 1:10 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 1:10 7:00, 2D TUE 1:10 7:00 9:50, 2D WED 1:10 7:00, 3D FRI-WED 4:00.

Night School-PG13-2D THU 1:15 4:00 7:00, 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:15 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 4:15 7:15, 2D TUE 1:30 4:15 7:15 10:00, 2D WED 1:30 4:15 7:15.

Smallfoot-PG-2D THU 1:00 6:30, 3D THU 3:35. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 3:40 6:30 9:15, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 3:40 6:30, 2D TUE 1:00 3:40 6:30 9:15, 2D WED 1:00 3:40 6:30.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls-PG-2D THU 1:30.