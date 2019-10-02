MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | October 3rd-October 9th, 2019

NEW MOVIES

ELVIS UNLEASHED -Documentary/Concert-NR-The King of Rock and Roll did a live TV special in 1968, and this documentary deep dives into the show with outtakes and interviews. 111min.

JOKER-R-Crime/Drama/Thriller -Joaquin Pheonix may be the creepiest Joker ever. DC’s latest antihero is Arthur Fleck downtrodden citizen of Gotham that decends into diaboloical deeds. 121min.

METALLICA S&M2-NR-Concert-This is where Metallica teams up with the San Francisco Symphony for the second time. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads a portion of the show, kicking off his final season in San Francisco. Filmed in the new state-of-the-art Chase Center, a historic addition to the city’s waterfront. 90 min.

OPEN-NR-Foreign/Drama-Meet Rome and Ethan the perfect couple, until they decide it’s boring and they want an open relationship. The grass is always greener. In Tagalog with English subtitles.105 min.

ROGER WATERS US + THEM –NR-Concert-Roger Waters takes us on a musical journey through his legendary Pink Floyd albums performed in Amsterdam live in 2018 with a message of human rights, love and liberty. 135 min.

TEL AVIV ON FIRE-NR- Comedy/Drama/Romance-Salem starts off as a Palestinian production assistant and practically lucks into his job as a writer on a popular soap opera with a little help from an Israeli soldier. In Arabic & Hebrew with English Subtitles. 100min.

SHAUN OF THE DEAD – HORROR FEST-R-Simon Pegg plays the ultimate British looser trying to get his ex to take him back. Then the zombie apocalypse intervenes and he has to save her and her friends. 100min

NOW PLAYING

ABOMINABLE – PG – Animation – Dreamworks presents a hero’s journey with Yi, a young Chinese girl, who finds a Yeti in her secret hideout at promises to take him home. Yi teams up with a couple of other kids and their adventure takes them through nature, sans their handheld devices. Directed and written by Jill Culton. 95 min.

AD ASTRA – PG-13 – Sci-Fi/Drama – Brad Pitt is The Astronaut who has to unravel the spine tingling mystery and save the world from his dad in the outer reaches of our solar system. 125 min.

ANGEL HAS FALLEN – R – Action – Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is framed for an attempted assassination of the president. Now it’s him versus the FBI and Secret Service. 120 min. Stars Morgan Freeman.

BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON – R – Dramedy – Jillian Bell is creating a buzz as Brittany, a hard-partying, no-life-goals millennial that can’t hold down a job. Then she does a 180 by jogging one block at a time in converse. It’s all about good choices, but at least Bell makes it funny. 104 min.

DOWNTON ABBEY – PG – I’ve got 99 problems, but what rich white land barons do when the royals come to town circa 1927, isn’t one. 122 min.

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD – PG – Adventure/Family – Dora explores the world of live-action remakes. Now she’s a teenager in high school on a quest for a city of gold. Stars Isabela Moner and Benicio Del Toro. 102 min.

FAST & FURIOUS: HOBBS & SHAW – PG-13 – Action/Adventure – Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham combine forces to take on an evil, cyber and genetically enhanced villain. We’re in good hands. 135 min.

THE GOOD BOYS – R – Comedy – Tween boys dream adventure, full of inappropriate moments. 95 min.

HUSTLERS – R – Constance Wu, J.Lo, and Cardi B put on thongs, jump on the pole, and extract dolla dolla bills from greedy horny Wall Street dudes. Hey, this is a true story based on a viral New York Magazine article. OKURRR. 110 min.

IT CHAPTER TWO – R – Horror – The Losers Club returns to Derry after 27 years… but so does IT. Hide yo’ kids. Stars Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy. 169 min.

LION KING – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – You know the plot by now. The Disney animated classic gets a live-action remake starring Donald Glover, Beyonce, and more. 118 min.

RAMBO LAST BLOOD – R – Action – Stallone’s badass, bloody, booby-trappin’ character Rambo dusts off the cobwebs and goes another round. 89 min.

THE PANTI SISTERS – NR – Foreign/Comedy – Three drag queens must sire a child to create an heir before their father dies. In Tagalog. 115 min.

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

SHOWTIMES

Kaahumanu 6

Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Abominable – PG – THU 11:00 12:15 1:15 2:30 3:30 4:45 5:45 7:00 8:00 FRI-TUE 11:00 1:15 3:30 5:45 8:00 WED 12:10 2:25 4:40 9:15

Ad Astra -R- THU 11:00 11:45 1:40 2:25 4:20 5:05 7:00 7:45 FRI-SAT 11:10 12:00 1:50 3:00 4:30 6:00 7:10 9:00 9:50 SUN 11:10 1:50 3:00 4:30 6:00 7:10 9:00 9:50 MON-TUE 11:10 12:00 1:50 3:00 4:30 6:00 7:10 9:00 9:50 WED 11:00 12:00 1:40 3:00 4:20 6:00 9:00 10:00

Horror-Fest: Shaun of the Dead-R-WED 7:00

Hustlers -R- THU 11:45 2:15 4:45

Joker-R-FRI-WED 11:00 11:45 1:40 2:25 4:20 5:05 7:10 7:45 9:45 10:15

METALLICA S&M2-NR-WED 7:00

Open-NR-FRI-WED 11:50 2:20 4:50 7:20 9:50

Panti Sisters -NR- THU 11:50 2:20 4:50

Roger Waters Us + Them-NR- SUN 12:00

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Abominable – PG – THU 11:30 1:20 2:00 3:50 4:25 6:15 6:45 8:35 FRI 11:35 1:25 1:50 3:40 4:10 6:00 6:30 8:20 8:50 10:40 SAT 1:50 3:40 4:10 6:00 6:30 8:20 8:50 10:40 SUN-TUE 11:35 1:25 1:50 3:40 4:10 6:00 6:30 8:20 WED 11:35 1:50 3:40 4:10 1:25 6:00

Downton Abbey -PG- THU 12:30 3:45 7:00 FRI 12:30 2:44 3:45 5:59 6:45 8:59 9:30 11:44 SAT 3:45 5:59 6:45 8:59 9:30 11:44 SUN-TUE 12:30 2:44 3:45 5:59 6:45 8:59 WED 12:30 2:44 3:45 5:59 THU 12:30 2:44 3:45 5:59 6:45 8:59

Hustlers -R- THU 11:40

Joker-R-FRI-SAT 11:30 1:00 1:45 2:15 3:15 4:00 4:30 5:15 6:15 7:00 7:30 8:15 9:15 10:00 10:30 12:15 SUN-TUE 11:30 1:00 1:45 2:15 3:15 4:00 4:30 5:15 6:15 7:00 7:30 8:15 9:15 10:00 10:30

Rambo – R- THU 12:40 3:00 5:15

Tel Aviv On Fire-NR-SAT 10:30 12:23 WED 7:30 9:23

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6m every other day)

Call for more showtimes, Regal Theatre did not have all of their information ready by press time