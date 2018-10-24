MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | October 25th-31st, 2018

NEW MOVIES

FIRST LOVE – NR – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a reserved businessman whose life is turned upside down after meeting an impulsive artist. Stars Bea Alonzo. 123 min.

HUNTER KILLER – R – Action/Thriller – In 2018, even our action movie heroes collude with Russians. Gerard Butler stars in a film about a plot to rescue the Russian president. 121 min.

INDIVISIBLE – PG-13 – Drama/War – After war takes a toll on an army chaplain, he has to enter a battle to save his marriage. Stars Justin Bruening. 119 min.

JOHNNY ENGLISH STRIKES AGAIN – PG – Action/Adventure/Comedy – Undercover agents are compromised by a cyber-attack, so Johnny English unretires to save the day. 88 min. Stars Rowan Atkinson.

JULIET, NAKED – R – Comedy/Drama/Music – A long-suffering girlfriend has a thing with a singer-songwriter, who also happens to be her boyfriend’s musical obsession. Stars Chris O’Dowd. 97 min.

MET OPERA: LA FANCIULLA DEL WEST – NR – Stage – Opera meets the Wild West, with a good measure of romance thrown in.

MID90S – R – Comedy/Drama – A 13-year-old in ‘90s L.A. goes between his troubled family and a new group of friends he meets at a skate shop. Written and directed by Jonah Hill. 84 min.

RUSS TAFF: I STILL BELIEVE – PG – Inspirational – Russ Taff, an award-winning Christian musician, is examined in this film about his career, troubled childhood, and personal battle with alcoholism. 110 min.

THE SHINING – R – Drama/Horror – Get spooked this Halloween by catching a special showing of this classic Stanley Kubrick film for Horror Fest: Stephen King edition. Stars Jack Nicholson. 146 min.

THE SISTERS BROTHERS – R – The Sisters Brothers are notorious assassins chasing a gold prospector, but one brother’s personal crisis makes him question his career choices. Stars John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jake Gyllenhaal. 121 min.

SPIRITED AWAY: STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2018 – PG – Animation/Adventure/Family – Miyazaki’s classic film about a 10-year-old girl who wanders into a world filled with gods and spirits. 125 min.

TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (1993) – PG – Animation/Family/Fantasy – Jack Skellington tries to bring Christmas to Halloween Town and things get weird. 76 min.

NOW PLAYING

A STAR IS BORN – R – Drama/Music/Romance – A seasoned musician falls in love with a struggling artist and helps her find fame, even while his own life spirals out of control. Stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. 135 min.

FIRST MAN – PG-13 – Biography/Drama – A look at the life of Neil Armstrong and the events that led to him being the first man on the moon. Stars Ryan Gosling. 141 min.

FRANKENSTEIN (2018 ENCORE) – R – Stage – A thrilling production directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle. Different versions will play on different days, one starring Benedict Cumberbatch and the other starring Jonny Lee Miller. 140 min.

GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – Two kids stumble upon an R.L. Stine book that was never meant to be found. Spooks ensue. Stars Jack Black. 90 min.

HALLOWEEN – R – Horror/Thriller – Michael Myers still haunts Lana Strode since his killing spree four decades ago. Now it’s time for the final confrontation. Stars Jamie Lee Curtis.

THE HATE U GIVE – PG-13 – Drama – A young person witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend at the hands of a police officer and must stand up for what’s right. 153 min.

NIGHT SCHOOL – PG-13 – Comedy – It’s never too late to get your GED. Kevin Hart returns to school. Also stars Tiffany Haddish. 111 min.

THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN – PG-13 – Comedy/Crime/Drama – A 70-year-old escapes San Quentin, leading to an unprecedented string of heists. Stars Robert Redford and Casey Affleck.

VENOM – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – A journalist, played by Tom Hardy, is taken over by an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers. 112 min.

LAST CHANCE

BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE – R – Mystery/Thriller – Seven strangers with secrets meet at the El Royale and are offered one last chance at redemption. Stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jon Hamm. 141 min.

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS – PG – Comedy/Family/Fantasy – Jack Black is a young orphan’s magical uncle, and he’s looking for an ominously powerful clock. Also stars Cate Blanchett. 104 min.

SMALLFOOT – PG – Animation – One thrill seeking Yeti goes in search of the elusive human called Smallfoot to prove they exist. 96 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Goosebumps-PG- 2D THU 11:20 1:25 3:30 5:35 7:40. 2D FRI-SAT 11:20 12:15 1:25 2:25 3:30 4:35 5:35 6:45 7:40 9:00 10:00, 2D SUN-TUE 11:20 12:15 1:25 2:25 3:30 4:35 5:35 6:45 7:40, 2D WED 11:20 12:15 1:25 2:25 3:30 4:35 5:35 7:40.

The Shining-R- 2D WED 7:00.

First Love-NR- 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30.

Halloween-R- 2D THU 11:45 2:10 4:35 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:40 2:10 4:35 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:40 2:10 4:35 7:00.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15.

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 11:15 2:05 4:55 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:05 4:55 7:45 10:35, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 2:05 4:55 7:45.

Bad Times at the El Royale-R- 2D THU 12:40 3:40 6:40.

First Man-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:45 6:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Russ Taff: I Still Believe-PG- 2D TUE 7:00.

Frankenstein (2018 Encore)- R- 2D MON 7:00.

Spirited Away- Studio Ghibli Fest 2018- PG- 2D SUN 12:55, 2D MON-TUE 7:00.

Met Opera: La Fanciulla Del West-G- 2D SAT 12:55.

Hunter Killer-R- 2D THU 7:20 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:35 3:40 6:45 9:45.

Indivisible-PG13- 2D THU 7:05 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 12:55 4:00 7:05 10:10.

Johnny English Strikes Again-PG- 2D THU 7:10 9:40. 2D FRI 12:05 2:30 4:55 7:40 10:15, 2D SAT 12:05 2:40 5:10 7:40 10:15, 2D SUN 12:05 2:30 4:55 7:40 10:15, 2D MON-WED 12:05 2:40 5:10 7:40 10:15.

Mid90s-R- 2D FRI 12:15 2:45 5:05 7:35 10:00, 2D SAT-WED 12:15 2:45 5:05 7:35 10:00.

Halloween-R- 2D THU 1:10 4:05 7:00 9:55. 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 3:50 7:00 7:30 9:50 10:20, 2D MON-WED 1:00 3:50 7:00 9:50.

The Hate You Give-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:35 6:50 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 3:35 6:50 10:05.

The Old Man & The Gun-PG13- 2D THU 12:05 2:40 5:15 7:50 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:30 5:00 7:30 10:00.

The Sister Brothers-R- 2D THU 12:15 3:25 6:30 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 9:20.

First Man- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:50 6:10 9:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:10 3:20 6:30 9:40, 2D MON-TUE 12:10 3:20 9:55, 2D WED 12:10 3:20 6:30 9:40.

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 12:40 3:20 4:00 6:40 9:40 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:25 3:45 6:40 9:55.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 12:25 12:55 3:50 6:45 7:15 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 1:20 4:20 7:20 10:20.

Night School-PG-13- 2D THU 1:20 4:15 7:10 9:55. 2D FRI 1:10 4:10, 2D SUN 5:00, 2D MON-TUE 1:10 4:10 10:10, 2D WED 1:10 4:10 7:10 10:10.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)- 2D FRI-WED 2:00 4:30 7:00.

Bad Times at the El Royale- R- 2D THU 12:00 3:20 6:40 9:40.

Smallfoot-PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:25 4:50.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls-PG-2D THU 1:00 3:35 7:20 9:55.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Halloween-R- 2D THU 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45.

First Man-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:30 6:50. 2D FRI-SAT 12:20 3:30 6:50 9:55, 2D SUN-WED 12:20 3:30 6:50.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween-PG- 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 4:50 7:10 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 2:30 4:50 7:10.

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 12:45 3:45 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:45 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN-TUE 12:45 3:45 7:00, 2D WED 12:45 3:45.

Juliet Naked-R- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:20 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Hunter Killer-R- 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 4:10 7:00, 2D TUE 1:15 4:10 7:00 9:50, 2D WED 1:15 4:10 7:00.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween-PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:40 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 3:50 6:30 9:15, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 3:50 6:30, 2D TUE 1:30 3:50 6:30 9:15, 2D WED 1:30 3:50 6:30.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:30, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 4:00 6:45, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:30, 2D WED 1:00 4:00 6:45.

First Man- 2D THU 12:00 3:15 6:45.