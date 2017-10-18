MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | October 19th-25th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS – R – Action/Comedy – Three over-worked women fight against the burdens of preparing for Christmas. Stars Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Mila Kunis. Running time unavailable.

GEOSTORM – PG13 – Action/Sci-fi – Gerard Butler in this flick about global weather control satellites that run amok and let loose a global storm that threatens to destroy the world. 109 min.

KIRK CAMERON REVIVE US 2 – G – Sci-Fi/Fantasy – Former actor Kirk Cameron hosts a “national family meeting” with such luminaries as HUD Secretary Ben Carson in hopes of unifying the nation. 90 min.

LILO & STITCH – PG – Animation/Sci-Fi – Wonderful 2002 film about a lonely Hawaiian girl who adopts a terrifying space monster. 85 min.

RIFFTRAX: NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD – PG13 – The 1968 classic zombie horror film gets the RiffTrax treatment. 120 min.

ONLY THE BRAVE – PG13 – Action/Drama – A group of firefighters try to protect a town from a wildfire. 133 min.

THE SNOWMAN – R- Crime/Horror – A detective believes a serial killer may be responsible for a missing woman. Stars Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson. 119 min.

TYLER PERRY’S BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN – PG13 – Comedy/Horror – Madea goes to a haunted campground and then the monsters show up. 101 min.

NOW PLAYING

AMERICAN MADE – R – Action/Comedy – Tom Cruise plays CIA pilot/drug runner Barry Seal in this film based (I’m guessing loosely) on real events. 115 min.

BLADE RUNNER 2049 – R – Sci-Fi/Thriller – A young blade runner–a cop trained to hunt down replicants posing as human beings–searches for former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for three decades. Stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. See this week’s film review. 163 min.

THE FOREIGNER – R – Action/Thriller – A quiet man (Jackie Chan) goes on a vendetta after terrorists kill his daughter. 114 min.

HAPPY DEATH DAY – PG13 – Horror/Thriller – A young woman relives the day of her murder until she figures out who did it. 96 min.

LAST NIGHT – R – Drama/Romance – A married couple spend a night apart–he’s on a business trip with a woman he’s attracted to and she meets up with an old flame. Stars Keira Knightley and Sam Worthington. 93 min.

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Six young ninjas must defend their home. Voices by Jackie Chan, Dave Franco and Fred Armisen. 101 min.

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US – PG13 – Action/Drama – Two strangers bond as they struggle to survive in the freezing wilderness after a plane crash. Stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet. 103 min.

MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Danger comes to Ponyville, so a group of little ponies with names like Applebloom and Fizzlepop Berrytwist attempt to save their home. Voices by Emily Blunt, Kristen Chenowith and Liev Schreiber. 99 min.

PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMEN – R – Drama – The story of how three people–a psychologist, his wife and his mistress–created one of the most popular comic books in history. 108 min.

VICTORIA AND ABDUL – PG13 – History/Drama – Judi Dench reprises her role as Queen Victoria in this look at the powerful British monarch’s unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk. Also stars Ali Fazal. 112 min.

LAST CHANCE

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE – R – Action/Comedy – When the world is held hostage, the Kingsmen join forces with American spies. Stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. 141 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Only the Brave- PG13- 2D THU 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:05 2:00 4:10 4:55 7:05 7:50 10:00 10:40. 2D SUN- THU 11:05 2:00 4:10 4:55 7:05 7:50.

The Snowman-R- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:45 10:30, 2D SUN-THU 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:45.

Victoria and Abdul- PG13- 2D THU 11:15 1:45 4:30 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:45 4:30 7:10 9:40, 2D SUN-THU 11:15 1:45 4:30 7:10.

Blade Runner 2049- R- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 2:30 3:30 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:40 3:15 6:45 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:40 3:15 6:45, 2D THU 11:40 3:15.

Last Night- NR- 2D THU 11:20 2:00 4:45 7:25. 2D FRI 11:20 1:45, 2D SAT 1:45, 2D SUN-THU 11:20 1:45.

My Little Pony: The Movie- PG-2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:40. 2D FRI-SAT 11:50 2:35 5:10 7:35, 2D SUN-THU 11:50 2:35 7:35.

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women-R- 2D THU 11:50 2:25 5:00 7:35. 2D FRI-SAT 10:00, 2D SUN-THU 5:10.

Lilo & Stitch- PG- 2D SAT 10:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Kirk Cameron Revive Us 2- NR- 2D TUE 8:00.

Rifftrax: Night of the Living Dead- NR- 2D WED 7:30.

Bad Moms Christmas-R- 2D WED 7:00.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 9:20. 2D FRI-THU 12:30 3:30 7:00 9:40.

Geostorm-PG13- 2D FRI-THU 1:20 4:10 7:10, 3D FRI-THU 9:50.

Happy Death Day- PG13- 2D THU 1:00 3:50 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-THU 1:10 3:50 6:30 9:20.

The Foreigner-R- 2D THU 1:20 4:20 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-THU 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00.

The Mountain Between Us-PG13- 2D THU 12:50 4:00 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-TUE 12:40 3:40 6:50 9:50, 2D WED 12:40 3:40 9:50, 2D THU 12:40 3:40 6:50 9:50.

Lego Ninjago Movie-PG- 2D THU 1:10 4:10 6:40. 2D FRI-THU 12:50 4:00.

American Made-R- 2D THU 12:40 3:30 9:30. 2D FRI-MON 6:40 9:30, 2D THU 6:40 9:30.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle- R- 2D THU 12:30 3:40 9:50.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Geostorm- PG13- 2D FRI-THU 1:20 4:10 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 9:50, 3D TUE 9:50.

The Foreigner- R- 2D THU 1:15 4:15 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:15 7:05 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 4:15 7:05, 2D TUE 1:15 4:15 7:05 10:00, 2D WED-THU 1:15 4:15 7:05.

Blade Runner 2049-R- 2D THU 11:30 6:30, 3D THU 3:00. 2D FRI-SAT 2:00 5:45 9:20, 2D SUN-MON 2:00 5:45, 2D TUE 2:00 5:45 9:20, 2D WED-THU 2:00 5:45.

The Mountain Between Us-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:00.