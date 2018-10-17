MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | October 18th-24th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

FRANKENSTEIN (2018 ENCORE) – R – Stage – A thrilling production directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle. Different versions will play on different days, one starring Benedict Cumberbatch and the other starring Jonny Lee Miller. 140 min.

HALLOWEEN – R – Horror/Thriller – Michael Myers still haunts Lana Strode since his killing spree four decades ago. Now it’s time for the final confrontation. Stars Jamie Lee Curtis.

THE HATE U GIVE – PG-13 – Drama – A young person witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend at the hands of a police officer and must stand up for what’s right. 153 min.

MET OPERA: SAMSON ET DALILA – NR – Stage – A broadcast of Saint-Saens’s Samson et Dalila, a biblical epic directed by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnak. 210 min.

MORE THAN FUNNY: EVERYONE HAS A PUNCHLINE – PG – Comedy – Michael Jr., a comedian who has appeared on “The Tonight Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” releases this unique comedy special.

THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN – PG-13 – Comedy/Crime/Drama – A 70-year-old escapes San Quentin, leading to an unprecedented string of heists. Stars Robert Redford and Casey Affleck.

PAPILLON – R – Crime/Drama/Mystery – A wrongfully convicted inmate forms an unlikely friendship with a quirky counterfeiter. Stars Rami Malek and Charlie Hunnam. 133 min.

TWILIGHT (10TH ANNIVERSARY) – PG-13 – Drama/Fantasy/Romance – So I guess Twilight’s a classic now? A 100-year-old vampire hangs out at a high school. Sure, that’s not weird. 122 min.

NOW PLAYING

A STAR IS BORN – R – Drama/Music/Romance – A seasoned musician falls in love with a struggling artist and helps her find fame, even while his own life spirals out of control. Stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. 135 min.

BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE – R – Mystery/Thriller – Seven strangers with secrets meet at the El Royale and are offered one last chance at redemption. Stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jon Hamm. 141 min.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS – PG-13 – Comedy – A New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. Based on a bestselling book. Stars Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh. 120 min.

FIRST MAN – PG-13 – Biography/Drama – A look at the life of Neil Armstrong and the events that led to him being the first man on the moon. Stars Ryan Gosling. 141 min.

GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – Two kids stumble upon an R.L. Stine book that was never meant to be found. Spooks ensue. Stars Jack Black. 90 min.

HELL FEST – R – Horror – A group of friends becomes the entertainment when they visit a horror-themed amusement park that is run by a serial killer. 89 min.

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS – PG – Comedy/Family/Fantasy – Jack Black is a young orphan’s magical uncle, and he’s looking for an ominously powerful clock. Also stars Cate Blanchett. 104 min.

NIGHT SCHOOL – PG-13 – Comedy – It’s never too late to get your GED. Kevin Hart returns to school. Also stars Tiffany Haddish. 111 min.

THE NUN – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A priest and a soon-to-be nun go to Romania to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania. Then, demons. Stars Taissa Farmiga. 96 min

SMALLFOOT – PG – Animation – One thrill seeking Yeti goes in search of the elusive human called Smallfoot to prove they exist. 96 min.

VENOM – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – A journalist, played by Tom Hardy, is taken over by an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers. 112 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Halloween-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:10 4:35 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN 2:10 4:35 7:00, 2D MON-WED 11:45 2:10 4:35 7:00.

Bad Times at the El Royale-R- 2D THU 10:45 1:40 4:35 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:40, 2D SUN-WED 12:40 3:40 6:40.

The Dead Zone-R- 2D WED 7:00.

First Man-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:25 4:20 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:45 6:45 9:45, 2D SUN 3:45 6:45, 2D MON-WED 12:45 3:45 6:45.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN 2:15 4:45 7:15, 2D MON-WED 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15.

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:20 5:10 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:05 4:55 7:45 10:35, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 2:05 4:55 7:45.

Goosebumps-PG- 2D THU 11:00 12:15 1:15 2:25 3:25 4:35 5:35 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:20 1:25 3:30 5:35 7:40 10:25, 2D SUN-WED 11:20 1:25 3:30 5:35 7:40.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[NOTE: Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact theater for more information]

Halloween-R- 2D THU 7:00 7:30 9:50 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:05 7:00 9:55.

Met Opera: Samson et Dalila-G- 2D SAT 12:55.

Twilight 10th Anniversary-PG13- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, 2D TUE 2:00 7:00.

Frankenstein Cumberbatch As a Creature-R- 2D MON 7:00.

The Hate You Give-PG13- 2D THU 7:20 10:30.

The Old Man & The Gun-PG13- 2D THU 5:10 10:40.

More Than Funny: Everyone Has a Punchline-PG- 2D THU 7:00.

Bad Times at the El Royale- R- 2D THU 12:40 4:00 7:20 9:40.

First Man- PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:40 7:00 10:20.

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 12:05 12:35 3:25 3:55 6:45 7:15 10:00 10:30.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 1:05 1:35 4:30 6:55 7:25 10:20, 3D THU 4:00 9:50.

Hell Fest-R- 2D THU 12:10 2:40.

Night School-PG-13- 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:45 10:45.

Smallfoot-PG-2D THU 1:00 3:40 7:05 9:25.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls-PG-2D THU 12:55 3:45.

The Nun-R- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:00.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 1:15 4:20.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

First Man-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:30 6:50. 2D FRI-SAT 12:20 3:30 6:50 9:55, 2D SUN-WED 12:20 3:30 6:50.

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 12:45 1:45 3:45 4:55 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:45 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 3:45 7:00.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:20. 2D FRI-SAT 1:10 4:20 7:30 10:05, 2D SUN-TUE 1:10 4:20 7:30, 2D WED 1:10 4:20.

Halloween-R- 2D THU 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45.

Papillon-R- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

First Man- 2D THU 12:00 3:15 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 3:15 6:45 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 12:00 3:15 6:45, 2D TUE 12:00 3:15 6:45 10:00, 2D WED 12:00 3:15 6:45.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween-PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:40 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:40 6:30 9:15, 2D SUN-MON 12:45 3:40 6:30, 2D TUE 12:45 3:40 6:30 9:15, 2D WED 12:45 3:40 6:30

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:10 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 1:10 4:00 7:00, 2D TUE 1:10 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D WED 1:10 4:00 7:00.