MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | October 12th-18th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

THE FOREIGNER – R – Action/Thriller – A quiet man (Jackie Chan) goes on a vendetta after terrorists kill his daughter. 114 min.

HAPPY DEATH DAY – PG13 – Horror/Thriller – A young woman relives the day of her murder until she figures out who did it. 96 min.

THE HEART OF MAN – PG13 – Documentary – A discussion of identity and shame interwoven in the story of a man pursuing his son. 102 min.

JURASSIC PARK – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – 1993 film about a theme park of cloned dinosaurs that goes haywire during a preview tour. Hilarity ensues. Stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. 127 min.

LAST NIGHT – R – Drama/Romance – A married couple spend a night apart–he’s on a business trip with a woman he’s attracted to and she meets up with an old flame. Stars Keira Knightley and Sam Worthington. 93 min.

MET OPERA: DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE – NR – Music – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera perform Mozart’s classic fable of the magic flute. 189 min.

THE PRINCESS BRIDE – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – Special 30th anniversary screening of the classic story of love, honor and justice. Stars Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin and Robin Wright. 98 min.

PROFESSOR MARSTON & THE WONDER WOMEN – R – Drama – The story of how three people–a psychologist, his wife and his mistress–created one of the most popular comic books in history. 108 min.

NOW PLAYING

AMERICAN MADE – R – Action/Comedy – Tom Cruise plays CIA pilot/drug runner Barry Seal in this film based (I’m guessing loosely) on real events. 115 min.

BLADE RUNNER 2049 – R – Sci-Fi/Thriller – A young blade runner–a cop trained to hunt down replicants posing as human beings–searches for former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for three decades. Stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. See this week’s film review. 163 min.

IT – R – Horror – Bullied kids band together when a scary clown monster begins hunting them. 135 min.

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE – R – Action/Comedy – When the world is held hostage, the Kingsmen join forces with American spies. Stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. 141 min.

THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Six young ninjas must defend their home. Voices by Jackie Chan, Dave Franco and Fred Armisen. 101 min.

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US – PG13 – Action/Drama – Two strangers bond as they struggle to survive in the freezing wilderness after a plane crash. Stars Idris Elba and Kate Winslet. 103 min.

MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE – PG – Animation/Adventure – Danger comes to Ponyville, so a group of little ponies with names like Applebloom and Fizzlepop Berrytwist attempt to save their home. Voices by Emily Blunt, Kristen Chenowith and Liev Schreiber. 99 min.

VICTORIA AND ABDUL – PG13 – History/Drama – Judi Dench reprises her role as Queen Victoria in this look at the powerful British monarch’s unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk. Also stars Ali Fazal. 112 min.

LAST CHANCE

BATTLE OF THE SEXES – PG13 – Sports/Comedy – The story of the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Based on a true story. Stars Emma Stone and Steve Carell. 121 min.

FLATLINERS – PG13 – Sci-Fi/Drama – Remake of a lousy 1990 picture about a bunch of med students who experiment with near-death experiences. 110 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Blade Runner 2049- R- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 3:30 7:00. 3D THU 2:30. 2D FRI 11:00 12:00 2:30 3:30 6:00 7:00 9:30 10:30, 2D SAT 12:00 2:30 3:30 6:00 7:00 9:30 10:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 12:00 2:30 3:30 6:00 7:00, 2D THU 11:00 12:00 2:30 3:30 7:00.

Victoria and Abdul- PG13- 2D THU 11:15 1:45 4:30 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:45 4:30 7:10 9:40, 2D SUN-THU 11:15 1:45 4:30 7:10.

My Little Pony: The Movie- PG-2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:15 4:40 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-THU 11:45 2:15 4:40 7:15.

Last Night- NR- 2D FRI-SAT 11:20 2:00 4:45 7:25 10:10, 2D SUN-THU 11:20 2:00 4:45 7:25.

It-R- 2D THU 12:45 4:00.

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women-R- 2D THU 7:35. FRI-SAT 11:50 2:25 5:00 7:35 10:00, 2D SUN-THU 11:50 2:25 5:00 7:35.

Jurassic Park-PG13- 2D SAT 10:00

American Made-R- 2D THU 11:40 2:20 5:00 7:40.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Princess Bride 30th Anniversary (1987)- NR- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, 2D WED 2:00 7:00.

Met Opera: Die Zauberflote-NR- 2D SAT 12:55.

Heart of Man-NR- 2D TUE 7:00

Steve McQueen: Salvation of an American Icon- NR- 2D THU (10/19) 7:00.

Happy Death Day- PG13- 2D THU 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-THU 1:00 3:50 7:10 10:00.

The Foreigner-R- 2D THU 7:00 9:10. 2D FRI-THU 1:20 4:20 7:00 9:50.

The Mountain Between Us-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:10 7:00 9:40. 2D FRI-THU 12:50 4:00 7:00 10:00.

American Made-R- 2D THU 1:10 3:50 7:10 9:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 3:30 6:50 9:30, 2D THU 12:40 3:30 9:30.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle- R- 2D THU 12:30 3:40 6:30 9:40. 2D FRI 12:30 3:40 6:30 9:50, 2D SAT 6:30 9:50, 2D SUN-THU 12:30 3:40 6:30 9:50.

Lego Ninjago Movie-PG- 2D THU 1:00. 3D THU 4:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:10 4:10 6:40 9:20, 2D SUN 4:40 9:40, 2D MON-TUE 1:10 4:10 6:40 9:40, 2D WED 4:40 9:40, 2D THU 1:10 4:10 6:40 9:20.

Flatliners (2017)-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:30 6:20.

Battle of the Sexes-PG13- 2D THU 12:50 4:20 10:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

The Foreigner- R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 1:15 4:15 7:15, 2D TUE 1:15 4:15 7:15 10:00, 2D WED-THU 1:15 4:15 7:15.

Blade Runner 2049-R- 2D THU 11:30 7:00, 3D THU 3:15. 2D FRI-THU 11:30 6:30, 3D FRI-SAT 3:00 10:05, 3D SUN-MON 3:00, 3D TUE 3:00 10:05, 3D WED-THU 3:00.

The Mountain Between Us-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:05 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D WED-THU 1:00 4:00 7:00.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle- R- 2D THU 12:40 3:50.