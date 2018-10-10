MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | October 11th-17th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

AMERICAN ANIMALS – R – Crime/Drama – A bizarre heist movie based on a true story about college students who plot for glory by stealing a collection of valuable rare books. Stars Evan Peters. 116 min.

BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE – R – Mystery/Thriller – Seven strangers with secrets meet at the El Royale and are offered one last chance at redemption. Stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jon Hamm. 141 min.

DUMMYCRATS FEATURING DIAMOND AND SILK – PG-13 – Special Event – Social media personalities Diamond and Silk own the libs with footage of the American flag. 115 min.

FIRST MAN – PG-13 – Biography/Drama – A look at the life of Neil Armstrong and the events that led to him being the first man on the moon. Stars Ryan Gosling. 141 min.

GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – Two kids stumble upon an R.L. Stine book that was never meant to be found. Spooks ensue. Stars Jack Black. 90 min.

PET SEMATARY – R – Horror/Thriller – As part of “Horror Fest: Stephen King Edition,” revisit this classic scary movie… if you dare. 103 min.

NOW PLAYING

A STAR IS BORN – R – Drama/Music/Romance – A seasoned musician falls in love with a struggling artist and helps her find fame, even while his own life spirals out of control. Stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. 135 min.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS – PG-13 – Comedy – A New Yorker travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. Based on a bestselling book. Stars Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh. 120 min.

EXES BAGGAGE – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film about a music-loving loner who falls for a rebel with a purpose. Stars Angelica Panganiban. 104 min.

HELL FEST – R – Horror – A group of friends becomes the entertainment when they visit a horror-themed amusement park that is run by a serial killer. 89 min.

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS – PG – Comedy/Family/Fantasy – Jack Black is a young orphan’s magical uncle, and he’s looking for an ominously powerful clock. Also stars Cate Blanchett. 104 min.

NIGHT SCHOOL – PG-13 – Comedy – It’s never too late to get your GED. Kevin Hart returns to school. Also stars Tiffany Haddish. 111 min.

THE NUN – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A priest and a soon-to-be nun go to Romania to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania. Then, demons. Stars Taissa Farmiga. 96 min

SMALLFOOT – PG – Animation – One thrill seeking Yeti goes in search of the elusive human called Smallfoot to prove they exist. 96 min.

VENOM – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – A journalist, played by Tom Hardy, is taken over by an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers. 112 min.

LAST CHANCE

FAHRENHEIT 11/9 – R – Documentary – Michael Moore investigates two questions about the Trump Era: How did we get here, and how do we get out? Stars David Hogg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. 125 min.

THE PREDATOR – R – Action/Adventure/Horror – The universe’s deadliest sports hunter returns and a ragtag group of ex-soldiers is Earth’s only hope. Stars Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, and Olivia Munn. 107 min.

PEPPERMINT – R – Action/Drama/Thriller – A young mother finds herself with nothing to lose. Time for revenge. Stars Jennifer Garner. 102 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Goosebumps-PG- 2D THU 5:15 7:10 9:25, 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 12:15 1:15 2:25 3:25 4:35 5:35 6:45 7:45 9:00 10:00, 2D SUN 12:15 1:15 2:25 3:25 4:35 5:35 6:45 7:45, 2D MON-TUE 11:00 12:15 1:15 2:25 3:25 4:35 5:35 6:45 7:45, 2D WED 11:00 12:15 1:15 2:25 3:25 4:35 5:35 7:45.

Pet Cemetary-R- 2D WED 7:00.

First Man-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 1:25 4:20 7:15 10:10, 2D SUN 1:25 4:20 7:15, 2D MON-WED 10:30 1:25 4:20 7:15.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:30 10:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN 1:45 4:30 7:15, 2D MON-WED 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:15.

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 10:30 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:20 5:10 8:00 10:45, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:20 5:10 8:00.

Bad Times at the El Royale-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:40 4:35 7:30 10:25, 2D SUN 1:40 4:35 7:30, 2D MON-WED 10:45 1:40 4:35 7:30.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:10 4:45.

Smallfoot-PG-THU 10:35 12:45 3:00.

Exes Baggage-NR- 2D THU 12:15 2:40 5:00 7:40 10:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Dummycrats Featuring Diamond and Silk-PG13- 2D MON 8:00.

First Man- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 9:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:20 3:00 3:40 7:00 9:30 10:20, 2D MON-WED 12:20 3:40 7:00 10:20.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 12:35 1:05 3:35 6:40 7:05 9:35 10:05, 3D 4:05. 2D FRI-SUN 12:05 1:05 1:35 4:30 6:25 7:25 10:20, 2D MON 1:05 1:35 4:30 6:55 7:25, 2D TUE-WED 1:05 1:35 4:30 6:55 7:25 10:20, 3D FRI-SUN 4:00 6:55 9:50, 3D MON-WED 4:00 9:50.

Hell Fest-R- 2D THU 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:15. 2D FRI-SUN 12:15 5:25 10:35, 2D MON 12:10 2:40 5:20 10:30, 2D TUE-WED 12:10 2:40 5:20 7:50 10:30.

Night School-PG-13- 2D THU 1:15 4:10 6:45 10:10. 2D FRI-SUN 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:25, 2D MON 1:30 4:30 7:45 10:25, 2D TUE-WED 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:25.

Smallfoot-PG-2D THU 12:05 2:35 5:10 7:10 9:45. 2D FRI-WED 1:00 3:40 7:05 9:25.

The House With A Clock In Its Walls-PG-2D THU 1:10 4:00 7:40 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:55 3:45 6:35 10:40.

The Nun-R- 2D THU 12:00 2:20 4:40 10:15. 2D FRI-SUN 2:45 7:55, 2D MON-WED 12:20 2:50 5:30 8:00 10:40.

Crazy Rich Asians-PG13- 2D THU 12:25 3:15 6:05, 2D FRI-SUN 4:20 9:40, 2D MON-WED 1:15 4:20 6:25 9:40.

Bad Times at the El Royale- R- 2D THU 7:20 9:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 4:00 7:20 9:40.

The Predator-R-2D THU 3:55.

Peppermint-R- 2D THU 12:20 2:50 5:20 7:50 10:30.

Fahrenheit 11/9-R-2D THU 12:50

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

First Man-PG13- 2D THU 7:15, 2D FRI-SAT 12:20 3:30 6:50 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:20 3:30 6:50.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 4:20 7:30 10:05. 2D FRI-SAT 1:10 4:20 7:30 10:05, 2D SUN-WED 1:10 4:20 7:30.

Smallfoot-PG-2D THU 2:05 4:25.

A Star is Born-R- 2D SAT 12:45 1:45 3:45 4:55 7:00 8:00 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 1:45 3:45 4:55 7:00 8:00.

American Animals-R- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

First Man- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 3:15 6:45 10:00, 2D SUN-MON 12:00 3:15 6:45, 2D TUE 12:00 3:15 6:45 10:00, 2D WED 12:00 3:15 6:45.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween-PG- 2D THU 5:00 7:20, 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 3:40 6:30 9:15, 2D SUN-MON 12:45 3:40 6:30, 2D TUE 12:45 3:40 6:30 9:15, 2D WED 12:45 3:40 6:30.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 1:10 7:00, 3D THU 4:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:10 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 1:10 4:00 7:00, 2D TUE 1:10 4:00 7:00 9:50, 2D WED 1:10 4:00 7:00.

Night School-PG13-2D THU 1:30.

Smallfoot-PG-2D THU 1:00 3:40.