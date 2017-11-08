MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | November 9th-15th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

CASABLANCA – PG – Drama – Special 75th anniversary screening of the classic wartime story of a cynical American bar owner in North Africa who runs into his former lover and her resistance leader lover. Stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid. 102 min.

GENESIS: PARADISE LOST – G – Concert/Special Events – Big budget dramatization of the Book of Genesis. 130 min.

IRVING BERLIN’S ‘HOLIDAY INN’ THE BROADWAY MUSICAL – G – Concert/Special Events – The Roundabout Theatre Company performs Irving Berlin’s famous musical. 130 min.

JUSTICE LEAGUE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, et al get the gang together to fight intergalactic bad guys. 120 min.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – PG – Drama/Thriller – Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s story of a detective who tries to find a killer on a train before he strikes again. 127 min.

NOW PLAYING

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS – R – Action/Comedy – Three over-worked women fight against the burdens of preparing for Christmas. Stars Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Mila Kunis. 104 min.

DADDY’S HOME 2 – PG13 – Comedy – Brad (Will Ferrell) and Dusty (Marky Mark) deal with their fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, respectively) during the holidays. 98 min.

JIGSAW – R – Horror – A series of gruesome killings lead detectives to suspect the notorious Jigsaw, except that he’s been dead for a decade (like that ever stopped anyone). 91 min.

SEVEN SUNDAYS – NR – Drama – A bunch of siblings get together to resolve long-standing issues when they learn their father has cancer. 128 min.

THOR: RAGNAROK – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Thor, who’s kidnapped and forced to fight the Hulk, must fight the evil Hela and save his home. 130 min.

TYLER PERRY’S BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN – PG13 – Comedy/Horror – Madea goes to a haunted campground and then the monsters show up. 101 min.

LAST CHANCE

BLADE RUNNER 2049 – R – Sci-Fi/Thriller – A young blade runner–a cop trained to hunt down replicants posing as human beings–searches for former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for three decades. Stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. 163 min.

THE FOREIGNER – R – Action/Thriller – A quiet man (Jackie Chan) goes on a vendetta after terrorists kill his daughter. 114 min.

GEOSTORM – PG13 – Action/Sci-fi – Gerard Butler in this flick about global weather control satellites that run amok and let loose a global storm that threatens to destroy the world. 109 min.

LBJ – R – Biography/Drama – Woody Harrelson stars in this biopic on Lyndon Baines Johnson. 98 min.

MULLY – PG – Documentary – The story of Charles Mully, a Kenyan businessman who also runs the largest children’s rescue organization in Africa. 81 min.

ONLY THE BRAVE – PG13 – Action/Drama – A group of firefighters try to protect a town from a wildfire. 133 min.

SUBURBICON – R – Crime/Mystery – A small town deals with a shocking home invasion. Directed by George Clooney. Stars Julianne Moore and Matt Damon. See this week’s film review. 104 min.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE – R – War/Drama – A group of Iraq War veterans try to reintegrate into civilian society. 108 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS AND SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Daddy’s Home 2- PG13- 2D THU 5:00 7:25 9:50. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:30 12:50 2:00 3:10 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30, 2D SUN 11:30 12:50 2:00 3:10 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:30, 2D MON- THU 10:30 11:30 12:50 2:00 3:10 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00.

Murder on the Orient Express-PG13- 2D THU 7:45 10:20. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:25 5:00 7:45 10:20, 2D SUN-THU 11:45 2:25 5:00 7:45.

A Bad Mom’s Christmas-R- 2D THU 11:45 1:30 2:30 5:25 7:00 8:00 9:45 10:35. 2D FRI-SAT 11:40 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-THU 11:40 2:15 4:45 7:15.

Jigsaw-R- 2D THU 10:40 1:00 3:20. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 10:00, 2D SUN-THU 11:00.

Only the Brave- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:45 4:45. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:10 7:10, 2D THU 1:10.

Seven Sundays-NR- 2D THU 10:50 1:40 4:35 7:30 10:20. 2D FRI-SAT 10:50 1:40 4:35 7:30 10:20, 2D SUN 1:40 4:35 7:30, 2D MON-THU 10:50 1:40 4:35 7:30.

LBJ-R- 2D THU 10:45 4:15.

Blade Runner 2049- R- 2D THU 10:35 4:25 10:15.

Suburbicon-R- 2D THU 2:00 7:50.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Casablanca 75th Anniversary- PG- 2D SUN 2:00 7:00, 2D WED 2:00 7:00.

Genesis: Paradise Lost- G- 2D MON 7:00, 3D MON 7:00.

Justice League- PG13- 2D THU (11/16) 6:00 7:00 9:00 10:20, 3D THU (11/16) 6:30 9:30.

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn: The Broadway Musical-G- 2D THU (11/16) 7:30.

Daddy’s Home 2- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-TUE 1:20 4:20 7:00 9:50, 2D WED 1:20 4:20 7:00, 2D THU 1:20 4:20 7:00 9:50.

Murder on the Orient Express-PG-2D THU 7:00 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 4:00 6:50 10:10, 2D THU 12:40 3:30.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 4:10 7:00 9:30, 3D THU 1:00 3:40 7:20 10:00. 2D FRI-THU 12:30 3:40 7:00 9:30, 3D FRI-WED 1:00 4:10 7:20 10:00, 3D THU 1:00 4:10 10:00.

A Bad Mom’s Christmas-R- 2D THU 1:20 4:00 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 3:50 7:10 9:40, 2D MON 1:00 3:50 9:40, 2D TUE-WED 1:00 3:50 7:10 9:40, 2D THU 1:00 3:50.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween- PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:40 9:40. 2D FRI-SAT 12:50 3:30 6:40 10:20, 2D SUN 10:20, 2D MON 12:50 3:30 10:20, 2D TUE 12:50 3:30 6:40 10:20, 2D WED 10:20, 2D THU 12:50.

Thank You For Your Service-R- 2D THU 1:10 3:50.

Geostorm-PG13- 2D THU 12:50.

The Foreigner-R- 2D THU 4:10.

Mully-PG- 2D THU 7:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Daddy’s Home 2- PG13- 2D THU 5:00 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 2:00 4:30 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-MON 2:00 4:30 7:15, 2D TUE 2:00 4:30 7:15 9:45, 2D WED-THU 2:00 4:30 7:15.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)- PG13- 2D THU 12:20 7:00, 3D THU 3:40. 2D FRI-THU 12:45 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 3:45 10:00, 3D SUN-MON 3:45, 3D TUE 3:45 10:00, 3D WED-THU 3:45.

A Bad Mom’s Christmas-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:15 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:15 7:10 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 4:15 7:10, 2D TUE 1:30 4:15 7:10 9:50, 2D WED-THU 1:30 4:15 7:10.

Thank You For Your Service-R- 2D THU 1:00.