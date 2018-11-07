MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | November 8th-14th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM 25TH ANNIVERSARY – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – A special showing of one of the best Batman movies. See this week’s film review. 76 min.

BEAUTIFUL BOY – R – Biography/Drama – A heartbreaking story about a family’s struggle with and recovery from addiction. Based on best selling memoirs by father and son David and Nic Sheff. Stars Steve Carell. 120 min.

COLETTE – R – Biography/Drama/History – Colette is her husband’s ghost writer, but when he gets successful she wants recognition. Stars Keira Knightley. 111 min.

DR SEUSS’ THE GRINCH – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – The Grinch returns to ruin Christmas for Whoville. Stars Rashida Jones. 90 min.

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD – PG-13 – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – Magizoologist Newt Scamander gets involved in taking down the criminal wizard Grindelwald, in the latest from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Stars Eddie Redmayne. 134 min.

THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER’S WEB: A NEW DRAGON TATTOO STORY – R – Crime/Drama/Thriller – A journalist and a young hacker get involved in a tangled web of spies, cybercriminals, and corrupt government officials. Stars Claire Foy. 117 min.

HYMN – SARAH BRIGHTMAN IN CONCERT – G – Music – Filmed in the Bavarian Alps, best-selling soprano singer Sarah Brightman brings a two-act performance to the big screen. 110 min.

MET OPERA: MARNIE – NR – Stage – An opera about a mysterious young woman who takes on multiple identities. Inspired by an Alfred Hitchcock film, starring mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard. 172 min.

OVERLORD – R – Action/Horror/Mystery – Two Americans are behind enemy lines on D-Day and find themselves battling supernatural Nazi forces. 109 min.

TO LOVE SOME BUDDY – NR – Comedy/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about classmates that reunite and have their friendship blossom into something more. Stars Maja Salvador. 102 min.

NOW PLAYING

A STAR IS BORN – R – Drama/Music/Romance – A seasoned musician falls in love with a struggling artist and helps her find fame, even while his own life spirals out of control. Stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. 135 min.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/Music – After Freddie Mercury leaves Queen he experiences dark times, and reunites the band for a historic performance at Live Aid. Stars Rami Malek. 134 min.

HALLOWEEN – R – Horror/Thriller – Michael Myers still haunts Lana Strode since his killing spree four decades ago. Now it’s time for the final confrontation. Stars Jamie Lee Curtis.

MID90S – R – Comedy/Drama – A 13-year-old in ‘90s L.A. goes between his troubled family and a new group of friends he meets at a skate shop. Written and directed by Jonah Hill. 84 min.

NOBODY’S FOOL – R – Comedy/Drama – A woman is released from prison and becomes suspicious that her sister is being catfished. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, starring Tiffany Haddish. 110 min.

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS – R – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – A key is not simply a key, and takes a young girl to a world of magic. Stars Keira Knightley and Morgan Freeman. 99 min.

VENOM – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – A journalist, played by Tom Hardy, is taken over by an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers. 112 min.

LAST CHANCE

FIRST LOVE – NR – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a reserved businessman whose life is turned upside down after meeting an impulsive artist. Stars Bea Alonzo. 123 min.

GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – Two kids stumble upon an R.L. Stine book that was never meant to be found. Spooks ensue. Stars Jack Black. 90 min.

THE HATE U GIVE – PG-13 – Drama – A young person witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend at the hands of a police officer and must stand up for what’s right. 153 min.

HUNTER KILLER – R – Action/Thriller – In 2018, even our action movie heroes collude with Russians. Gerard Butler stars in a film about a plot to rescue the Russian president. 121 min.

INDIVISIBLE – PG-13 – Drama/War – After war takes a toll on an army chaplain, he has to enter a battle to save his marriage. Stars Justin Bruening. 119 min.

JOHNNY ENGLISH STRIKES AGAIN – PG – Action/Adventure/Comedy – Undercover agents are compromised by a cyber-attack, so Johnny English unretires to save the day. 88 min. Stars Rowan Atkinson.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

