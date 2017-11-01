MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | November 2nd-8th, 2017

NEW MOVIES

DADDY’S HOME 2 – PG13 – Comedy – Brad (Will Ferrell) and Dusty (Marky Mark) deal with their fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, respectively) during the holidays. 98 min.

LBJ – R – Biography/Drama – Woody Harrelson stars in this biopic on Lyndon Baines Johnson. 98 min.

MULLY – PG – Documentary – The story of Charles Mully, a Kenyan businessman who also runs the largest children’s rescue organization in Africa. 81 min.

THE PRICE OF FAME – NR – Documentary – Ted DiBiase Jr. talks about his father’s rise and fall in pro-wrestling. 95 min.

NOW PLAYING

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS – R – Action/Comedy – Three over-worked women fight against the burdens of preparing for Christmas. Stars Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Mila Kunis. 104 min.

BLADE RUNNER 2049 – R – Sci-Fi/Thriller – A young blade runner–a cop trained to hunt down replicants posing as human beings–searches for former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for three decades. Stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. 163 min.

THE FOREIGNER – R – Action/Thriller – A quiet man (Jackie Chan) goes on a vendetta after terrorists kill his daughter. 114 min.

GEOSTORM – PG13 – Action/Sci-fi – Gerard Butler in this flick about global weather control satellites that run amok and let loose a global storm that threatens to destroy the world. 109 min.

I’LL PUSH YOU – NR – Documentary/Adventure – Two friends attempt a 500-mile hike across mountains and valleys. Stars Patrick Gray and Justin Skeesuck. 100 min.

JIGSAW – R – Horror – A series of gruesome killings lead detectives to suspect the notorious Jigsaw, except that he’s been dead for a decade (like that ever stopped anyone). 91 min.

ONLY THE BRAVE – PG13 – Action/Drama – A group of firefighters try to protect a town from a wildfire. 133 min.

SEVEN SUNDAYS – NR – Drama – A bunch of siblings get together to resolve long-standing issues when they learn their father has cancer. 128 min.

SUBURBICON – R – Crime/Mystery – A small town deals with a shocking home invasion. Directed by George Clooney. Stars Julianne Moore and Matt Damon. See this week’s film review. 104 min.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE – R – War/Drama – A group of Iraq War veterans try to reintegrate into civilian society. 108 min.

THOR: RAGNAROK – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Thor, who’s kidnapped and forced to fight the Hulk, must fight the evil Hela and save his home. 130 min.

TYLER PERRY’S BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN – PG13 – Comedy/Horror – Madea goes to a haunted campground and then the monsters show up. 101 min.

LAST CHANCE

HAPPY DEATH DAY – PG13 – Horror/Thriller – A young woman relives the day of her murder until she figures out who did it. 96 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

A Bad Mom’s Christmas-R- 2D THU 10:45 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 1:30 2:30 5:15 7:00 8:00 9:45 10:35, 2D SUN 2:30 5:15 7:00 8:00, 2D MON -THU 11:45 1:30 2:30 5:15 7:00 8:00.

LBJ-R- 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 4:15, 2D SUN 1:30, 2D MON-THU 10:45 4:15.

Blade Runner 2049- R- 2D THU 10:35 4:25. 2D FRI-SAT 10:35 4:25 10:15, 2D SUN 4:25, 2D MON-THU 10:35 4:25.

Suburbicon-R- 2D THU 2:00 7:50. 2D FRI-THU 2:00 7:50.

Seven Sundays-NR- 2D THU 10:50 1:40 4:35 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 10:50 1:40 4:35 7:30 10:20, 2D SUN-THU 10:50 1:40 4:35 7:30.

Jigsaw-R- 2D THU 10:40 1:00 3:20 5:40 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:40 1:00 3:20 5:40 8:00 10:10, 2D SUN 1:00 3:20 5:40 8:00, 2D MON-THU 10:40 1:00 3:20 5:40 8:00.

Only the Brave- PG13- 2D THU 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45 10:35, 2D SUN 1:45 4:45 7:45, 2D MON-WED 10:45 1:45 4:45 7:45, 2D THU 10:45 1:45 4:45.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

I’ll Push You: A Real Life Inspiration-NR- 2D THU 7:30.

The Price of Fame-PG13- 2D TUE 7:00.

Daddy’s Home 2- PG13- 2D THU (11/9) 7:00 10:00.

Mully-PG- 2D THU (11/9) 7:00.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 9:00 10:00, 3D THU 6:00 7:30 9:30. 2D FRI-THU 12:30 4:10 7:00 9:30, 3D FRI-THU 1:00 3:40 7:20 10:00.

A Bad Mom’s Christmas-R- 2D THU 1:10 4:10 7:10 9:50. 2D FRI-THU 1:20 4:00 7:00 10:00.

Thank You For Your Service-R- 2D THU 1:10. 2D FRI-MON 1:10 3:50 6:50 9:50, 2D TUE 1:10 3:50 9:50, 2D WED 1:10 3:50 6:50 9:50, 2D THU 1:10 3:50 6:50.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween- PG13- THU 1:20 4:10 6:50 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:40, 2D THU 12:40 3:40 9:40.

Geostorm-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:50. 2D FRI-THU 12:50.

The Foreigner-R- 2D THU 1:00 4:00. 2D FRI-WED 4:10 7:10 10:10, 2D THU 4:10 10:10.

Happy Death Day- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)- PG13- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:20 3:15 7:00 9:30, 2D SUN 12:20 3:15 7:00, 2D MON-THU 12:20 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 3:40 10:20, 3D SUN-MON 3:40, 3D TUE 3:40 10:00, 3D WED-THU 3:40.

A Bad Mom’s Christmas-R- 2D THU 1:40 4:20 7:10. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:15 7:10 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 4:15 7:10, 2D TUE 1:30 4:15 7:10 9:50, 2D THU 1:30 4:15 7:10.

Thank You For Your Service-R- 2D THU 1:45 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-MON 12:30 6:30, 2D TUE 1:00 3:45 6:45 9:45, 2D WED-THU 1:00 3:45 6:45.

Geostorm- PG13- 2D THU 1:30 4:10.