MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | November 29th-December 5th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

ALLEGIANCE TO BROADWAY – PG – Stage – Follow creative team of Broadway’s Allegiance from page to stage as they attempt to tackle the tough and sensitive subject matter of George Takei’s tale of Japanese internment. 85 min.

FREE SOLO – PG-13 – Documentary – Alex Honnold is the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite’s El Capitan Wall. It’s considered one of the greatest feats in rock climbing history. 100 min.

MEOW WOLF: ORIGIN STORY – NR – Documentary – Meow Wolf is a DIY collective of artists that finds rapid success. Now the group must manage the internal effects of success as they begin to impact others. 88 min.

MIRAI – PG – Animation/Adventure/Drama – A magical garden allows a young boy to travel through time and meet his ancestors. 98 min.

POKEMON THE MOVIE: THE POWER OF US – NR – Each citizen of Fura City has a story to tell as they celebrate the Wind Festival, a celebration of the legendary pokemon Lugia. 112 min.

THE POLAR EXPRESS – G – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – A Christmas classic based on the children’s story about a young boy on a magical adventure to the North Pole. Stars the voice of Tom Hanks. 100 min.

THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – The bodies in the morgue are cold, but an evil entity lingers. A cop on the night shift is in for some surprises. 85 min.

NOW PLAYING

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/Music – After Freddie Mercury leaves Queen he experiences dark times, and reunites the band for a historic performance at Live Aid. Stars Rami Malek. 134 min.

BOY ERASED – R – Documentary/Drama. The son of a Baptist preacher (Russell Crowe) is put in gay conversion therapy. Starring Nicole Kidman as his momma. Based on a true story. 115 min

CREED II – PG-13 – Drama – Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) trains Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), son of Apollo, for his boxing match against Viktor Drago, son of Ivan. The 8th movie in the Rocky series. 130 min.

DR SEUSS’ THE GRINCH – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – The Grinch returns to ruin Christmas for Whoville. Stars Rashida Jones. 90 min.

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD – PG-13 – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – Magizoologist Newt Scamander gets involved in taking down the criminal wizard Grindelwald, in the latest from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Stars Eddie Redmayne. 134 min.

THE FRONT RUNNER – R – Drama/Biography – Its 1988 and Dem. Senator Gary Hart has a good shot at the Presidency until journalists discover his extra-marital side salad. True story. 115 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Comedy – Viggo Mortensen stars as a working class Italian guy hired to be the driver for an African American doctor and classical pianist (played by Mahershala Ali) as he tours the South. 130 min.

INSTANT FAMILY – PG-13 – Comedy – Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne are the middle-aged married couple that take up fostering in this feel-good comedy family flick. 119 min.

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS – R – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – A key is not simply a key, and takes a young girl to a world of magic. Stars Keira Knightley and Morgan Freeman. 99 min.

OVERLORD – R – Action/Horror/Mystery – Two Americans are behind enemy lines on D-Day and find themselves battling supernatural Nazi forces. 109 min.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET – PG – Animation/Comedy – Wreck it Ralph (John C. Reilly) is back to help Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) find a game part in the internet. 112 min.

ROBIN HOOD – PG-13 – Action – Remixing the “Stealing from the rich and giving to the poor” theme with Jamie Foxx as the wise trainer putting the “Hood” in Robin Hood. Surprise! It stars some young handsome Brit as Robin Hood. 116 min.

SCIENCE FAIR – PG – Documentary – An inspiring window into the competitive world of youth science fairs. Follow a handful of international students from around the globe as they try for Best in Show at the International Science and Engineering Fair. 132 min.

WIDOWS – R – Action – Viola Davis and Michelle Rodrigues head up a gang of badass widows ready to reap what they’ve sown. Gylian Flynn and Steve McQueen write the screenplay in this action thriller. 128 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Creed II – PG-13 – 2D THU 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30.

Ralph Breaks the Internet – PG – 2D THU 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 12:15 1:00 1:50 2:50 3:35 4:25 5:25 6:10 7:00 8:45 9:35, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 12:15 1:00 1:50 2:50 3:35 4:25 6:10 7:00.

Dr Seuss’ The Grinch- PG- 2D THU 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30 9:30, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30.

The Front Runner R- 2D THU 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25. 2D FRI-SAT 8:00 10:25, 2D SUN-WED 5:25 8:00.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:20 1:35 4:25 7:15 10:10, 2D SUN-TUE 11:20 1:35 4:25 7:15, 2D WED 11:20 1:35 4:25.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information]

Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us- PG- 2D SAT 12:55.

The Polar Express-G- 2D SAT 12:00.

Allegiance to Broadway-PG- 2D TUE 7:30.

The Possession of Hannah Grace- R- 2D THU 7:20 10:40.

Meow Wolf: Origin Story-PG13- 2D THU 7:30.

Mirai-PG- 2D THU 7:00 8:00, 2D WED 7:00.

Creed II – PG13 – 2D THU 12:10 3:20 6:30 9:40.

Robin Hood-PG-13- 2D THU 12:20 3:25 7:10 10:20.

Boy Erased – R – 2D THU 12:40 3:40 6:35 9:30.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 12:45 3:30 4:00 6:45 10:00 10:30.

Green Book – PG13 – 2D THU 12:30 3:50 7:05 10:15.

Instant Family-PG13- 2D THU 12:50 3:55 7:10 10:20.

Widows-R- 2D THU 12:25 3:35 6:50 10:10.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:25 4:50 7:20 9:45.

Overlord-R- 2D THU 12:55 3:50 9:55.

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12 :30 3:40.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms- PG- 2D THU 1:00 3:45 10:25.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Ralph Breaks the Internet-PG- 2D THU 1:30 4:10 7:00, 2D FRI 12:20 2:50 6:50 9:20, 2D SAT 12:20 6:50 9:20, 2D SUN 12:20 6:50, 2D MON-WED 12:20 6:50.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00 7:10, 2D FRI 1:00 4:00 7:20 10:10, 2D SAT 1:00 7:20 10:10, 2D SUN 1:00 7:20, 2D MON-WED 1:00 7:20.

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:45 7:15, 2D FRI 12:30 3:45 7:10 10:00, 2D SAT 12:30 3:45 7:10 10:00, 2D SUN-TUE 12:30 3:45 7:10, 2D WED 12:30 3:45.

Creed II- PG13- 2D FRI 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:20, 2D SAT 1:30 4:30 7:30 10:20, 2D SUN 1:30 4:30 7:30, 2D MON-WED 1:30 4:30 7:30.

Free Solo-PG13- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:15 4:30 6:50.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Ralph Breaks the Internet- PG- 2D THU 12:30 7:00, 3D THU 3:45. 2D FRI 12:30 3:45 7:00 9:50, 2D SAT 12:30 3:45 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN 12:30 3:45 7:00, 2D MON 12:30 3:45 7:00, 2D TUE 12:30 3:45 7:00 9:50, 2D WED 12:30 3:45 7:00.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:15 6:45, 2D FRI 12:15 3:15 6:30 9:30, 2D SAT 12:15 3:15 6:30 9:30, 2D SUN 12:15 3:15 6:30, 2D MON 12:15 3:15 6:30, 2D TUE 12:15 3:15 6:30 9:30, 2D WED 12:15 3:15 6:30.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 1:45 4:30 7:15, 2D FRI 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:15, 2D SAT 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:15, 2D SUN 1:00 4:00 6:45, 2D MON 1:00 4:00 6:45, 2D TUE 1:00 4:00 6:45 9:15, 2D WED 1:00 4:00 6:45.