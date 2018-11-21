MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | November 22nd-28th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BOY ERASED – R – Documentary/Drama. The son of a Baptist preacher (Russell Crowe) is put in gay conversion therapy. Starring Nicole Kidman as his momma. Based on a true story. 115 min

CREED II – PG-13 – Drama – Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) trains Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), son of Apollo, for his boxing match against Viktor Drago, son of Ivan. The 8th movie in the Rocky series. 130 min.

THE FRONT RUNNER – R – Drama/Biography – Its 1988 and Dem. Senator Gary Hart has a good shot at the Presidency until journalists discover his extra-marital side salad. True story. 115 min.

GREEN BOOK – PG-13 – Comedy – Viggo Mortensen stars as a working class Italian guy hired to be the driver for an African American doctor and classical pianist (played by Mahershala Ali) as he tours the South. 130 min.

SCIENCE FAIR – PG – Documentary – An inspiring window into the competitive world of youth science fairs. Follow a handful of international students from around the globe as they try for Best in Show at the International Science and Engineering Fair. 132 min.

NOW PLAYING

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/Music – After Freddie Mercury leaves Queen he experiences dark times, and reunites the band for a historic performance at Live Aid. Stars Rami Malek. 134 min.

DR SEUSS’ THE GRINCH – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – The Grinch returns to ruin Christmas for Whoville. Stars Rashida Jones. 90 min.

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD – PG-13 – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – Magizoologist Newt Scamander gets involved in taking down the criminal wizard Grindelwald, in the latest from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Stars Eddie Redmayne. 134 min.

INSTANT FAMILY – PG-13 – Comedy – Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne are the middle-aged married couple that take up fostering in this feel-good comedy family flick. 119 min.

NOBODY’S FOOL – R – Comedy/Drama – A woman is released from prison and becomes suspicious that her sister is being catfished. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, starring Tiffany Haddish. 110 min.

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS – R – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – A key is not simply a key, and takes a young girl to a world of magic. Stars Keira Knightley and Morgan Freeman. 99 min.

OVERLORD – R – Action/Horror/Mystery – Two Americans are behind enemy lines on D-Day and find themselves battling supernatural Nazi forces. 109 min.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET – PG – Animation/Comedy – Wreck it Ralph (John C. Reilly) is back to help Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) find a game part in the internet. 112 min.

ROBIN HOOD – PG-13 – Action – Remixing the “Stealing from the rich and giving to the poor” theme with Jamie Foxx as the wise trainer putting the “Hood” in Robin Hood. Surprise! It stars some young handsome Brit as Robin Hood. 116 min.

WIDOWS – R – Action – Viola Davis and Michelle Rodrigues head up a gang of badass widows ready to reap what they’ve sown. Gylian Flynn and Steve McQueen write the screenplay in this action thriller. 128 min.

Ka‘ahumanu 6

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Creed II – PG-13 – THU-SAT11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30 10:15 SUN-WED 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30

Dr Seuss’ The Grinch- PG- 2D THU-SAT 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30 9:30 SUN-WED 11:30 1:30 3:30 5:30 7:30

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU-SAT 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:15 10:10 SUN 1:20 4:10 7:15 10:10 MON-WED 10:30 1:20 4:10 7:15

The Front Runner R- THU-SAT 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25 10:00 SUN-WED 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25

Ralph Breaks the Internet – PG – 2D THU-SAT 11:15 12:00 1:50 2:35 4:25 5:10 7:00 7:45 9:35 10:15 SUN-WED 11:15 1:50 4:25 7:00

Maui Mall Megaplex – Not all showtimes were available from Maui Mall Megaplex – please call theatre directly

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 3:30 6:55 10:15

Boy Erased – R – THU 1:10 4:10 6:40 10:20

Creed II – PG13 – THU 12:45 4:00 7:15 9:50

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:20 4:50 7:10 9:25

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 12:05 12:35 3:15 6:30 7:00 9:40 10:10, 3D 3:45

Instant Family-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:20 7:20 10:30

Green Book – PG13 – THU 12:30 3:35 6:45 9:35

Overlord-R- 2D THU 1:30 4:30 7:25 10:20

Robin Hood-PG-13 THU 12;50 3:50 6:50 10:25

The Nutcrackers and the Four Realms-PG- 2D THU 12:55 3:50 6:35 9:45

Widows-R- THU 12:40 4:00 7:05 10:20

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 3:13 3:45 6:13 7:15 9:43. FRI-SAT 12:45 3:13 3:45 6:13 7:15 9:00 9:43 11:28 SUN-WED 12:45 3:13 3:45 6:13 7:15

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 12:00 1:39 2:15 3:54 4:30 6:09 6:50 8:29 FRI-SAT 2:15 3:54 4:30 6:09 6:50 8:29 10:15 11:54 SUN-TUE 12:00 1:39 2:15 3:54 4:30 6:09 6:50 8:29 WED 12:00 1:39 2:15 3:54 4:30 6:09

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 3:27 4:00 6:27 7:10 9:37

FRI-SAT 1:00 3:27 4:00 6:27 7:10 9:37 10:00 10:27 12:37 SUN-WED 1:00 3:27 4:00 6:27 7:10 9:37

Ralph Breaks the Internet – PG – 2D – THU 1:30 2:05 3:35 4:10 6:15 7:00 9:05 FRI-SAT 11:00 1:05 1:30 3:35 4:10 6:15 7:00 9:05 9:40 11:45 SUN-WED 1:30 3:35 4:10 6:15 7:00 9:05

Science Fair – PG – SAT 10:30 12:13 WED 7:30 9:15

Wharf Cinema Center -Not all showtimes were available from Wharf Cinema Center – please call theatre directly

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:30

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 6:05. 2D THU 1:45 4:30 7:15 9:45

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 2:00 3:15 6:45, 3D 10:00

Ralph Breaks the Internet-PG- THU 2D 6:05 3D 9:00