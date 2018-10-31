MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | November 1st-7th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/Music – After Freddie Mercury leaves Queen he experiences dark times, and reunites the band for a historic performance at Live Aid. Stars Rami Malek. 134 min.

DRAGON BALL Z: SAIYAN DOUBLE FEATURE – PG – Anime – A double feature of Bardock the Father of Goku and Fusion Reborn that’s sure to up your power level. ‘90s kids unite. 105 min.

NOBODY’S FOOL – R – Comedy/Drama – A woman is released from prison and becomes suspicious that her sister is being catfished. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, starring Tiffany Haddish. 110 min.

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS – R – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – A key is not simply a key, and takes a young girl to a world of magic. Stars Keira Knightley and Morgan Freeman. 99 min.

PICK OF THE LITTER – NR – Dogumentary – The journey of five young pups from birth to careers as a service dogs for the blind. 81 min.

NOW PLAYING

A STAR IS BORN – R – Drama/Music/Romance – A seasoned musician falls in love with a struggling artist and helps her find fame, even while his own life spirals out of control. Stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. 135 min.

FIRST LOVE – NR – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a reserved businessman whose life is turned upside down after meeting an impulsive artist. Stars Bea Alonzo. 123 min.

GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – Two kids stumble upon an R.L. Stine book that was never meant to be found. Spooks ensue. Stars Jack Black. 90 min.

HALLOWEEN – R – Horror/Thriller – Michael Myers still haunts Lana Strode since his killing spree four decades ago. Now it’s time for the final confrontation. Stars Jamie Lee Curtis.

THE HATE U GIVE – PG-13 – Drama – A young person witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend at the hands of a police officer and must stand up for what’s right. 153 min.

HUNTER KILLER – R – Action/Thriller – In 2018, even our action movie heroes collude with Russians. Gerard Butler stars in a film about a plot to rescue the Russian president. 121 min.

INDIVISIBLE – PG-13 – Drama/War – After war takes a toll on an army chaplain, he has to enter a battle to save his marriage. Stars Justin Bruening. 119 min.

JOHNNY ENGLISH STRIKES AGAIN – PG – Action/Adventure/Comedy – Undercover agents are compromised by a cyber-attack, so Johnny English unretires to save the day. 88 min. Stars Rowan Atkinson.

MID90S – R – Comedy/Drama – A 13-year-old in ‘90s L.A. goes between his troubled family and a new group of friends he meets at a skate shop. Written and directed by Jonah Hill. 84 min.

VENOM – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – A journalist, played by Tom Hardy, is taken over by an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers. 112 min.

LAST CHANCE

FIRST MAN – PG-13 – Biography/Drama – A look at the life of Neil Armstrong and the events that led to him being the first man on the moon. Stars Ryan Gosling. 141 min.

NIGHT SCHOOL – PG-13 – Comedy – It’s never too late to get your GED. Kevin Hart returns to school. Also stars Tiffany Haddish. 111 min.

THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN – PG-13 – Comedy/Crime/Drama – A 70-year-old escapes San Quentin, leading to an unprecedented string of heists. Stars Robert Redford and Casey Affleck.

THE SISTERS BROTHERS – R – The Sisters Brothers are notorious assassins chasing a gold prospector, but one brother’s personal crisis makes him question his career choices. Stars John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, and Jake Gyllenhaal. 121 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:20 1:20 2:10 4:10 5:00 7:00 7:50 9:50 10:40, 2D SUN 10:30 11:20 1:20 2:10 4:10 5:00 7:50, 2D MON 10:30 11:20 1:20 2:10 4:10 5:00 7:00 7:50.

First Love-NR- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:10 4:50 7:30.

Goosebumps-PG- 2D THU 11:20 12:15 1:25 2:25 3:30 4:35 5:35 7:40. 2D FRI-SAT 11:20 1:25 3:30 5:35 7:40 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 11:20 1:25 3:30 5:35 7:40.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:15 4:45 7:15.

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 11:15 2:05. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:00 4:50 7:45 10:35, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 2:00 4:50 7:45.

Halloween-R- 2D THU 11:40 2:10 4:35 7:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Dragon Ball Z: Saiyan Double Feature-PG- 2D SAT 12:55, 2D MON 7:00.

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 9:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:00 12:30 3:15 3:45 6:30 7:00 9:45 10:15, 2D MON-WED 12:30 3:45 7:00 10:15.

Nobody’s Fool-R- 2D THU 7:10 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:45 3:50 6:45 9:40.

The Nutcrackers and the Four Realms-PG- 2D THU 6:20 9:00, 3D THU 6:50 10:15. 2D FRI 12:05 1:20 4:20 7:05 8:00 9:55, 3D FRI 2:40 5:20 10:40. 2D SAT 12:00 2:40 4:10 7:05 8:00 9:55, 3D SAT 1:20 5:20 10:40, 2D SUN 12:05 1:20 4:20 7:05 8:00 9:55, 3D SUN 2:40 5:20 10:40, 2D MON-WED 12:00 1:20 2:40 4:10 7:05 8:00 9:55 10:40, 3D MON-WED 5:20.

Hunter Killer-R- 2D THU 12:35 3:40 6:45 9:45. 2D FRI-WED 12:50 3:55 6:55 9:55.

Indivisible-PG13- 2D THU 12:55 4:00 7:25 10:30. 2D FRI-SUN 1:00 6:35, 2D MON-WED 12:30 3:35 6:35 9:35.

Johnny English Strikes Again-PG- 2D THU 12:05 2:40 5:10 7:40 10:15. 2D FRI-WED 12:10 2:35 5:10 7:40 10:25.

Mid90s-R- 2D THU 12:15 2:45 5:05 7:35 10:00. 2D FRI-SUN 4:05 9:30, 2D MON 12:20 2:45 10:00, 2D TUE-WED 12:20 2:45 5:05 7:30 10:00.

Halloween-R- 2D THU 1:00 3:50 7:00 9:50. 2D FRI-WED 1:10 4:15 7:10 10:05.

The Hate You Give-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:35 6:50 10:05. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 3:35 6:40 10:00.

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 12:25 3:45 6:40 9:55. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 3:30 6:50 9:35.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:20 7:20 10:20. 2D FRI-WED 12:35 4:00 6:40 10:20.

The Old Man & The Gun-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 5:00.

The Sister Brothers-R- 2D THU 12:20 3:20.

First Man- PG13- 2D THU 12:10 3:20.

Night School-PG-13- 2D THU 1:10 4:10.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 8:15, 2D FRI-SAT 12:45 2:10 3:45 5:15 7:15 8:15 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 12:45 2:10 3:45 5:15 7:15 8:15.

The Nutcracker and The Four Realms-PG- 2D THU 6:00 8:20, 2D FRI 1:30 4:15 6:45 9:20, 2D SAT 11:30 1:30 4:15 6:45 9:20, 2D SUN 11:30 1:30 4:15 6:45, 2D MON-WED 1:30 4:15 6:45.

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 12:45 3:45 7:00, 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:00 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN-TUE 1:00 4:00 7:00, 2D WED 1:00 4:00.

Pick of the Litter-NR- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Halloween-R- 2D THU 12:15 2:45 5:15.

First Man-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 3:30.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween-PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:30 4:50.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 12:30 3:35 6:45 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 12:30 3:35 6:45, 2D TUE 12:30 3:35 6:45 9:50, 2D WED 12:30 3:35 6:45.

The Nutcracker and The Four Realms-PG- 2D THU 6:05, 3D THU 8:35. 2D FRI-SAT 1:30 4:15 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 9:30, 2D SUN-MON 1:30 7:00, 3D SUN-MON 4:15, 2D TUE 1:30 4:15 7:00, 3D TUE 9:30, 2D WED 1:30 7:00, 3D WED 4:15.

Hunter Killer-R- 2D THU 1:15 4:10 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 3:50 6:50 9:45, 2D SUN-MON 1:00 3:50 6:50, 2D TUE 1:00 3:50 6:50 9:45, 2D WED 1:00 3:50 6:50.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween-PG- 2D THU 1:30 3:50 6:30.

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 1:00.