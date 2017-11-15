MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | November 16th- 22nd, 2017

NEW MOVIES

COCO – PG – Animation/Adventure – Disney Pixar’s story of a young musician enters the Land of the Dead to solve a mystery. 109 min.

THE GHOST BRIDE – NR – Drama/Horror – Weird stuff starts happening to a woman after she gets a strange business proposal. 111 min.

METROPOLITAN OPERA: THE EXTERMINATING ANGEL – NR – Concert/Special Event – See New York’s Metropolitan Opera perform Thomas Ades’ classic opera, based on the Luis Bunuel film of the same name. 152 min.

THE STAR – PG – Animation/Comedy – A little donkey gets to be a hero during the first Christmas. 86 min.

WONDER – PG – Drama – A boy with facial differences enters a mainstream public school for the first time. Stars Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Izabela Vidovic. 113 min.

NOW PLAYING

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS – R – Action/Comedy – Three over-worked women fight against the burdens of preparing for Christmas. Stars Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Mila Kunis. See this week’s film review. 104 min.

DADDY’S HOME 2 – PG13 – Comedy – Brad (Will Ferrell) and Dusty (Marky Mark) deal with their fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, respectively) during the holidays. 98 min.

JUSTICE LEAGUE – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, et al get the gang together to fight intergalactic bad guys. 120 min.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – PG – Drama/Thriller – Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s story of a detective who tries to find a killer on a train before he strikes again. 127 min.

THOR: RAGNAROK – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Thor, who’s kidnapped and forced to fight the Hulk, must fight the evil Hela and save his home. 130 min.

LAST CHANCE

IRVING BERLIN’S ‘HOLIDAY INN’ THE BROADWAY MUSICAL – G – Concert/Special Events – The Roundabout Theatre Company performs Irving Berlin’s famous musical. 130 min.

JIGSAW – R – Horror – A series of gruesome killings lead detectives to suspect the notorious Jigsaw, except that he’s been dead for a decade (like that ever stopped anyone). 91 min.

ONLY THE BRAVE – PG13 – Action/Drama – A group of firefighters try to protect a town from a wildfire. 133 min.

SEVEN SUNDAYS – NR – Drama – A bunch of siblings get together to resolve long-standing issues when they learn their father has cancer. 128 min.

TYLER PERRY’S BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN – PG13 – Comedy/Horror – Madea goes to a haunted campground and then the monsters show up. 101 min.

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Note: Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater directly for more information.

Daddy’s Home 2- PG13- 2D THU 10:30 11:30 12:50 2:00 3:10 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:50 3:10 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30, 2D SUN 12:50 3:10 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:30, 2D MON-TUE 10:30 12:50 3:10 4:30 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:30.

The Star-PG- 2D THU 5:00 7:20. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 12:00 1:00 2:15 3:15 5:20 7:40 9:45, 2D SUN 12:00 1:00 2:15 3:15 5:20 7:40, 2D MON-TUE 10:45 12:00 1:00 2:15 3:15 5:20 7:40.

A Bad Mom’s Christmas-R- 2D THU 11:40 2:15 4:45 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:35 2:20 4:45 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN-MON 11:35 2:20 4:45 7:15, 2D TUE 11:35 2:20 4:45.

Ghost Bride-NR- 2D FRI-TUE 11:25 2:10 4:50 7:30 10:10.

Murder on the Orient Express-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:25 5:00 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:45 2:25 5:00 7:45 10:20, 2D SUN-TUE 11:45 2:25 5:00 7:45.

Coco- PG- 2D TUE 7:00 8:00, 2D WED-THU 11:45 2:30 8:00 10:45, 3D WED-THU 5:15

Jigsaw-R- 2D THU 11:00.

Only the Brave- PG13- 2D THU 1:10.

Seven Sundays-NR- 2D THU 10:50 1:40 4:35 7:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn: The Broadway Musical-G- 2D THU 7:30.

Metropolitan Opera: The Exterminating Angel- G- 2D SAT 12:55.

Justice League- PG13- 2D THU 6:00 7:00 9:00 10:20, 3D THU 6:30 9:30. 2D FRI-THU 10:00 10:30 12:30 4:10 7:00 9:30, 3D FRI-THU 1:00 3:40 7:20 10:00.

Wonder-PG- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI-THU 10:30 1:20 4:00 6:50 10:10.

Daddy’s Home 2- PG13- 2D THU 1:20 4:20 9:50. 2D FRI-THU 10:00 1:10 3:50 6:40 9:20.

Murder on the Orient Express-PG-2D THU 12:40 3:30. 2D FRI-THU 10:10 12:50 4:20 7:10 10:10.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)- PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:40 7:00 9:30, 3D THU 1:00 4:10. 2D FRI-THU 10:20 1:20 4:30 7:30 10:20.

A Bad Mom’s Christmas-R- 2D THU 1:00 3:50.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween- PG13- 2D THU 12:50.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Justice League- PG13- 2D THU 6:00. 2D FRI-THU 1:00 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 4:00 10:00, 3D SUN-MON 4:00, 3D TUE 4:00 10:00, 3D WED-THU 4:00.

Daddy’s Home 2- PG13- 2D THU 2:00 4:30 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 2:00 4:30 7:15 9:45, 2D SUN-MON 2:00 4:30 7:15, 2D TUE 2:00 4:30 7:15 9:45, 2D WED-THU 2:00 4:30 7:15.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)- PG13- 2D THU 12:45 7:00, 3D THU 3:45. 2D FRI-THU 12:30 6:45, 3D FRI-SAT 3:35 9:50, 3D SUN-MON 3:35, 3D TUE 3:35 9:50, 3D WED-THU 3:35.

A Bad Mom’s Christmas-R- 2D THU 1:30.