MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | November 15th-21st, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BURN THE STAGE: THE MOVIE – NR – Documentary – KPop phenoms the Bangtan Boys (BTS) AKA: Rap Monster, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, Jin, V, and Jungkook reveal their true selves in this documentary look at their 2017 Wings Tour dedicated to their fans also known as ARMY.

CASTLE IN THE SKY (1986) – PG – Family – A classic Japanese animation by Hayao Miyazaki. Sheeta and Pazu fight off pirates and government lackeys, fly in spectacular steampunk machines, and try to unlock the mysteries of the floating city. Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Mark Hamill, and Cloris Leachman star in the Disney dubbed version. 125 min.

INSTANT FAMILY – PG-13 – Comedy – Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne are the middle-aged married couple that take up fostering in this feel-good comedy family flick. 119 min.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET – PG – Animation/Comedy – Wreck it Ralph (John C. Reilly) is back to help Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) find a game part in the internet. 112 min.

ROBIN HOOD – PG-13 – Action – Remixing the “Stealing from the rich and giving to the poor” theme with Jamie Foxx as the wise trainer putting the “Hood” in Robin Hood. Surprise! It stars some young handsome Brit as Robin Hood. 116 min.

WIDOWS – R – Action – Viola Davis and Michelle Rodrigues head up a gang of badass widows ready to reap what they’ve sown. Gylian Flynn and Steve McQueen write the screenplay in this action thriller. 128 min.

NOW PLAYING

A STAR IS BORN – R – Drama/Music/Romance – A seasoned musician falls in love with a struggling artist and helps her find fame, even while his own life spirals out of control. Stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. 135 min.

BEAUTIFUL BOY – R – Biography/Drama – A heartbreaking story about a family’s struggle with and recovery from addiction. Based on best selling memoirs by father and son David and Nic Sheff. Stars Steve Carell. 120 min.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/Music – After Freddie Mercury leaves Queen he experiences dark times, and reunites the band for a historic performance at Live Aid. Stars Rami Malek. 134 min.

DR SEUSS’ THE GRINCH – PG – Animation/Comedy/Family – The Grinch returns to ruin Christmas for Whoville. Stars Rashida Jones. 90 min.

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD – PG-13 – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – Magizoologist Newt Scamander gets involved in taking down the criminal wizard Grindelwald, in the latest from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Stars Eddie Redmayne. 134 min.

THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER’S WEB: A NEW DRAGON TATTOO STORY – R – Crime/Drama/Thriller – A journalist and a young hacker get involved in a tangled web of spies, cybercriminals, and corrupt government officials. Stars Claire Foy. 117 min.

NOBODY’S FOOL – R – Comedy/Drama – A woman is released from prison and becomes suspicious that her sister is being catfished. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, starring Tiffany Haddish. 110 min.

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS – R – Adventure/Family/Fantasy – A key is not simply a key, and takes a young girl to a world of magic. Stars Keira Knightley and Morgan Freeman. 99 min.

OVERLORD – R – Action/Horror/Mystery – Two Americans are behind enemy lines on D-Day and find themselves battling supernatural Nazi forces. 109 min.

TO LOVE SOME BUDDY – NR – Comedy/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about classmates that reunite and have their friendship blossom into something more. Stars Maja Salvador. 102 min.

LAST CHANCE

HALLOWEEN – R – Horror/Thriller – Michael Myers still haunts Lana Strode since his killing spree four decades ago. Now it’s time for the final confrontation. Stars Jamie Lee Curtis.

HUNTER KILLER – R – Action/Thriller – In 2018, even our action movie heroes collude with Russians. Gerard Butler stars in a film about a plot to rescue the Russian president. 121 min.

MID90S – R – Comedy/Drama – A 13-year-old in ‘90s L.A. goes between his troubled family and a new group of friends he meets at a skate shop. Written and directed by Jonah Hill. 84 min.

VENOM – PG-13 – Action/Horror/Sci-Fi – A journalist, played by Tom Hardy, is taken over by an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers. 112 min.

Showtimes:

Ka‘ahumanu 6

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Beautiful Boy-R- 2D THU 11:25 2:00 4:35 7:10. 2D FRI-TUE 11:40 7:10.

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 11:15 2:00. 2D FRI 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30 10:15, 2D SAT 2:00 4:45 7:30 10:15, 2D SUN-MON 11:15 2:00 4:45 7:30, 2D TUE 11:15 2:00.

Burn the Stage: The Movie- NR- 2D THU 7:00

Dr Seuss’ The Grinch- PG- 2D THU 11:00 1:00 3:00 5:00 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:15 3:15 5:15 7:15 9:15, 2D SUN-TUE 11:15 1:15 3:15 5:15 7:15.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 5:00 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:20 1:20 2:10 4:10 5:00 7:00 7:50 9:50 10:40, 2D SUN 1:20 4:10 7:00, 2D MON-TUE 10:30 11:20 1:20 2:10 4:10 5:00 7:00 7:50.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:10 4:00 6:45 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:10 4:45 7:30 10:10, 2D SUN-TUE 11:30 2:10 4:45 7:30.

To Love Some Buddy-NR- 2D THU 12:40 3:00 5:20 7:45. 2D FRI-SAT 2:20 4:40 9:45, 2D SUN-TUE 2:20 4:40.

Maui Mall Megaplex

Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

A Star is Born-R- 2D THU 12:15 3:40 6:50 9:50. FRI 12:15 3:30 SAT-SUN 3:30 MON 12:15 3:30 6:50 10:10

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 3:30 6:45 9:45. FRI 12:45 4:05 6:35 9:45 SAT 12:15 4:05 6:35 9:45 SUN 12:20 4:05 6:35 9:45 MON 12:45 4:05 6:35 9:50 TUE 12:45 3:55 6:35 9:45

Burn the Stage: The Movie-NR- 2D THU 7:00. SAT-SUN 12:55

Castle in the Sky-PG- SUN 12:55 MON-TUE 7:00

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 12:00 1:40 2:30 4:20 7:00 7:30 9:30 10:00. 3D THU 5:00. FRI-MON 12:00 12:30 2:25 2:55 4:50 5:20 7:15 7:45 9:25 9:55 TUES 12:00 12:30 2:25 2:55 4:50 5:20 7:15 7:45 9:25

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 5:00 8:10, 3D THU 5:30 8:40. FRI 2D 12:05 12:35 3:15 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:40 10:10 3D 3:45 9:10 10:40 SAT 2D 12:35 3:15 4:45 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:40 10:10 3D 1:35 3:45 10:40 SUN 2D 12:05 12:35 1:05 3:15 6:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 9:10 9:40 10:10 3D 3:45 10:40 MON-WED 2D 12:05 12:35 3:15 6:30 7:00 9:40 10:10 3D 3:45

Halloween-R- 2D THU 12:45 3:35.

Hunter Killer-R- 2D THU 1:05.

Instant Family-PG13- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. FRI-WED 1:10 4:10 7:10 10:05

Mid90s-R- 2D THU 12:10 2:35.

Nobody’s Fool-R- 2D THU 12:55 4:00 6:50 9:55. FRI 1:15 4:15 7:35 10:10 SAT-SUN 7:20 10:00 MON 1:15 4:15 10:00

Overlord-R- 2D THU 1:00 4:05 7:15 10:10. FRI-WED 12:50 3:40 7:50 10:30

Robin Hood-PG-13 MON 7:00 TUES 7:00 10:00 6:50 9:50

The Nutcrackers and the Four Realms-PG- 2D THU 12:50 1:20 3:45 4:15 6:35 7:05 9:20 9:50. FRI 12:10 1:00 2:40 3:55 6:40 10:25 SAT 12:10 1:00 2:40 3:55 5:15 6:40 10:15 SUN 1:00 3:55 5:15 6:40 10:15 MON-WED 12:10 1:00 2:40 3:55 5:15 9:45 10:15

Venom-PG13- 2D THU 12:40 3:50 10:20.

Widows-R- FRI-WED 12:40 4:00 7:05 10:20

Regency Kihei Cinemas

1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 2:10 3:45 5:15 7:15 8:15. FRI-SAT 12:45 3:13 3:45 6:13 7:15 9:00 9:43 11:28 SUN-WED 12:45 3:13 3:45 6:13 7:15

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 12:00 2:15 4:30 7:00. FRI-SAT 12:00 1:39 2:15 4:30 6:09 6:50 8:29 10:15 11:54 SUN-WED 12:00 1:39 2:15 4:30 6:09 6:50

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 7:10. FRI-SAT 1:00 2:00 3:27 4:00 4:27 5:00 6:27 7:00 7:27 8:00 9:27 10:00 10:27 12:27 SUN-WED 1:00 2:00 3:27 4:00 4:27 5:00 6:27 7:00 7:27 8:00

The Nutcracker and The Four Realms-PG- 2D THU 1:30 4:15.

Wharf Cinema Center

658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Bohemian Rhapsody-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:35 6:50. FRI-SAT 12:30 3:35 7:00 10:05 SUN-MON 12:30 3:35 7:00 TUE 12:30

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch-PG- 2D THU 6:05. 2D THU 1:45 7:15, 3D THU 4:30. FRI-SAT1:45 4:30 7:15 9:45 SUN-MON 1:45 4:30 7:15 TUE 1:45 4:30 7:15 9:45 WED 1:45 4:30 7:15

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald-PG13- 2D THU 5:00, 3D THU 8:00. FRI-SAT 2D 10:00, 3D 12:00 3:15 6:45 SUN-MON 12:00 3:15 6:45 TUE 2D 12:00 3:15 6:45 3D 10:00 WED 2D 12:00 3:15 6:45

Ralph Breaks the Internet-PG- TUE 2D 6:05 3D 9:00 WED 2D 12:30 7:00 3D 3:45

The Nutcracker and The Four Realms-PG- 2D THU 1:30.