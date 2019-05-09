NEW MOVIES

MET OPERA: DIALOGUES DES CARMELITES – NR – Stage – Sung in French with English subtitles, it’s a story of faith and martyrdom. 189 min.

OUT OF THE BLUE – NR – Crime/Drama/Mystery – A detective investigates the shooting of a leading astrophysicist and begins to be affected in unexpected ways. 109 min.

POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Pokemon goes live-action, and a talking pikachu with no memories wants to be a detective. Stars Ryan Reynolds. 104 min.

POMS – PG-13 – Comedy – A group of women in a retirement home form a cheerleading squad. Bring it on! Stars Diane Keaton. 91 min.

TOLKIEN – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/War – The acclaimed author of the Lord of the Rings series finds friends, love, and inspiration during his formative years. Starts Lily Collins. 112 min.

WHAT WE LEFT BEHIND: LOOKING BACK AT STAR TREK: DS9 – NR – Documentary – Ira Steven Behr, producer of Star Trek and The Twilight Zone, discusses the legacy of the ‘90s Star Trek series Deep Space Nine. 116 min.

NOW PLAYING

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Some space guy got some jewels and destroyed half the universe? I dunno, never heard of it. Stars everyone. 181 min.

BREAKTHROUGH – PG – Biography/Drama – Based on the miraculous true story of a woman who keeps her faith after her 14-year-old son is declared dead. 116 min.

CAPTAIN MARVEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – In one of the most anticipated films of the year, Captain Marvel is introduced as one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. 124 min.

THE HUSTLE – PG-13 – Comedy – Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson team up to play female scam artists out to get revenge on the men who wronged them. 94 min.

THE INTRUDER – PG-13 – Drama/Horror/Mystery – A young couple buys a house, but the previous owner has difficulty cutting his ties. Stars Dennis Quaid. 102 min.

LONG SHOT – R – Comedy/Romance – Seth Rogen does Seth Rogen. In this one he reunites with his first crush (played by Charlize Theron), who is now one of the most influential women in the world. 125 min.

UGLYDOLLS – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Free-spirited UglyDolls are different and just want to be loved. Eventually they discover what matters most. Stars Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, and Gabriel Iglesias. 87 min.

LAST CHANCE

CHONDA PIERCE: UNASHAMED – PG – Comedy/Inspirational – Chonda travels around the world sharing the Gospel of Christ in a film that is supposed to make you laugh and think. 105 min.

CURSE OF LA LLORONA – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A social worker makes a house call into a supernatural realm. Stars Linda Cardellini. 93 min.

DUMBO – PG – Family/Fantasy – The Disney classic about a circus elephant with ears so big it can fly gets a live-action remake. Stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. 112 min.

PENGUINS – G – Documentary – Just in time for Earth Day, this Disney Nature film follows a penguin coming of age as he seeks a mate and makes friends on the Antarctic ice. Stars Ed Helms. 96 min.

SHAZAM! – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – A 14-year-old can become a superhero just by shouting “SHAZAM!” What could go wrong? Stars Zachary Levi. 132 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 4:00 6:30 9:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 12:00 1:50 2:35 4:25 7:00 9:35, 2D SUN-WED 11:15 12:00 1:50 2:35 4:25 7:00.

Avengers: End Game- PG13- 2D THU 10:40 11:40 1:20 2:20 3:20 4:10 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 8:40 9:40. 2D FRI-SAT 10:40 2:20 5:00 6:00 8:40 9:40, 2D SUN 2:20 5:00 6:00 8:40, 2D MON-WED 10:40 2:20 5:00 6:00 8:40.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 10:30 1:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 9:30, 2D SUN 11:30, 2D MON-WED 10:30.

Ugly Dolls-PG- 2D THU 10:30 11:30 12:50 1:50 3:00 5:00. 2D FRI-TUE 1:15 3:15 5:15 7:15, 2D WED 1:15 3:15 5:15.

The Hustle-PG13- 2D THU 7:15 9:35. 2D FRI-SAT 10:35 1:00 3:20 5:40 8:00 10:20, 2D SUN 1:00 3:20 5:40 8:00, 2D MON-WED 10:35 1:00 3:20 5:40 8:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

What We Left Behind: Looking back at Star Trek: DS9- NR- 2D MON 7:00.

Met Opera: Dialogues de Carmelites- G- 2D SAT 12:00, 2D WED 6:30.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 4:00 6:45 9:30, 3D THU 4:30 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 10:30 11:00 1:15 1:45 4:00 6:45 7:15 9:35 10:05, 3D FRI-WED 4:30.

Poms-PG13- 2D THU 3:25 6:40 9:15. 2D FRI-SUN 11:20 1:55 4:25 6:55 9:25, 2D MON 11:20 1:55 4:25 7:25 9:55, 2D TUE-WED 11:20 1:55 4:25 6:55 9:25.

The Hustle-PG13- 2D THU 7:15. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:10 4:45 7:20 9:55.

Tolkien-PG13- 2D THU 6:00 8:55. 2D FRI-SAT 11:10 2:00 4:50 7:35 10:35, 2D SUN 2:00 4:50 7:35 10:35, 2D MON-WED 11:10 2:00 4:50 7:35 10:35.

Long Shot-R- 2D THU 10:55 2:05 6:15 10:30. 2D FRI-SUN 10:40 1:40 4:40 7:50 10:55, 2D MON-WED 10:40 1:35 4:30 7:40 10:40.

The Intruder-PG13- 2D THU 10:15 12:55 3:35 7:40 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 2:05 4:35 7:30 10:15, 2D SUN 2:05 4:35 7:30 10:15, 2D MON 11:15 2:05 4:35 10:15, 2D TUE 11:15 2:05 4:35 7:30 10:15, 2D WED 11:15 2:05 4:35 7:30.

Ugly Dolls-PG- 2D THU 10:40 1:05 4:05 6:35 9:05. 2D FRI-SAT 10:55 1:30 4:10 6:35, 2D SUN 1:30 4:10 6:35, 2D MON-TUE 10:55 1:30 4:10 6:35, 2D WED 10:55 1:30 4:10.

Avengers: End Game- PG13- 2D THU 10:00 10:30 11:00 2:00 2:30 5:00 6:30 7:00 9:00 9:30 10:00, 3D THU 11:30 3:00 3:30 7:30. 2D FRI-MON 10:35 11:05 11:35 2:20 3:20 6:10 7:10 10:00 10:30 11:00, 2D TUE-WED 10:35 11:05 11:35 2:20 3:20 6:10 6:40 7:10 9:30 10:00, 3D SAT 2:50 4:50 8:40, 3D SUN-WED 12:05 2:50 3:50 7:40.

Breakthrough-PG- 2D THU 10:10 1:00 5:00. 2D FRI-TUE 9:10, 2D WED 10:15.

The Curse of La Llorona-R- 2D THU 10:15 12:30 2:40.

Penguins-G- 2D THU 10:15 12:40.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 10:20 1:20.

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 10:40 1:15 4:05.

Chonda Pierce: Unashamed-PG- 2D THU 7:00.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 6:50. 2D FRI-SAT 11:10 1:40 4:10 6:45 9:15, 2D SUN 11:10 1:40 4:10 6:45, 2D MON-WED 1:40 4:10 6:45.

Poms-PG13- 2D THU 4:00. 2D FR-SAT 12:25 2:40 5:00 7:30 9:45, 2D SUN-WED 12:25 2:40 5:00 7:30.

Long Shot-R- 2D THU 1:00 4:20 7:15. 2D FRI 1:00 4:20 7:15 10:05, 2D SAT 1:00 7:15 10:05, 2D SUN-TUE 1:00 7:15, 2D WED 1:00.

Avengers: Endgame- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 1:30 3:00 6:00 7:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:45 3:45 7:45.

Out of the Blue-NR- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 4:00, 3D THU 6:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:45 7:15 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 10:45 1:45 7:15, 3D FRI-WED 4:30.

Ugly Dolls- PG- 2D THU 12:15 2:40 5:05 7:35. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:00 4:45 7:00.

Avengers: End Game- 2D THU 11:15 7:15, 3D THU 3:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 3:00 7:30 9:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:00 3:00 7:30.

The Curse of La Llorona- R- 2D THU 12:00.

