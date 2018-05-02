MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | May 3rd-9th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BAD SAMARITAN – R – Horror/Thriller – Two guys break into a home, but then find a woman being held captive. Stars Kerry Condon and David Tennant. 110 min.

THE BOXCAR CHILDREN: SURPRISE ISLAND – NR – Animation – Henry, Jessie, Violet and Benny spend time on their grandfather’s private island. Based on the popular children’s book series. 100 min.

OVERBOARD – PG13 – Comedy/Romance – A mistreated employee takes revenge on a spoiled wealthy guy. 112 min.

PUFFS: FILMED LIVE OFF BROADWAY – NR – Drama/Adventure – At a time when a famous wizard is saving the world at a famous wizarding school, three young students are just trying to get through the day. 110 min.

TULLY – R – Comedy/Drama – Marlo, a mother of three, bonds with her young, thoughtful nanny. Stars Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis. 96 min.

NOW PLAYING

A QUIET PLACE – PG13 – Horror – A family has to live in silence because they’re surrounded by monsters who hunt by sound. Stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. 90 min.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Practically everyone in the Marvel Comics teams up to stop a big purple guy named Thanos from destroying the universe. Stars all the actors. 149 min.

BLACK PANTHER – PG13 – Action/Adventure – T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) must balance his role as the superhero Black Panther with being king of the African nation of Wakanda, which may no longer even want a king. Also stars Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan. 134 min.

BLOCKERS – R – Comedy – Three parents try to keep their daughters from having sex on prom night. 102 min.

DA ONE THAT GHOST AWAY – NR – Comedy/Horror – A bunch of friends go into business fighting ghosts, but then one day get more than they bargained for. 120 min.

I FEEL PRETTY – PG13 – Comedy – A woman (Amy Schumer) suffers a fall, then wakes up with a burst of new confidence and energy. 110 min.

ISLE OF DOGS – PG13 – Animation/Adventure – A boy tries to find his lost dog. Directed by Wes Anderson. 101 min.

KULEANA – PG13 – Drama/Mystery – A disabled Vietnam vet returns to Maui to clear his family name and defend his land from a devious land developer. Stars Moronai Kanekoa, Sonya Balmores and Kristina Anapau. 95 min.

LIKE ARROWS – NR – Charlie and Alice decide to switch up their parenting strategies. Produced by Family Life Ministries. 100 min.

RAMPAGE – PG13 – Action/Sci – A primatologist (Dwayne Johnson) tries to save a giant gorilla as monsters tear apart the world. 107 min.

READY PLAYER ONE – PG13 – Action/Sci-Fi – A bunch of people try to find a fortune in a massive virtual reality video game world. Directed by Steven Spielberg. 140 min.

SUPER TROOPERS 2 – R – Comedy/Crime – The Super Troopers are back, this time involved in a sensitive border dispute with Canada. 100 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Avengers: Infinity War-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 1:00 2:00 3:15 4:15 5:15 6:30 7:30 8:30 9:45, 3D THU 9:45. 2D FRI-SAT 10:15 11:00 12:00 12:30 1:00 1:30 3:15 3:45 4:15 4:45 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:45 10:15 10:45, 2D SUN 10:15 11:00 11:30 12:00 12:30 1:00 1:30 3:15 3:45 4:15 4:45 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 9:45 10:15 10:45, 2D MON-WED 10:15 11:00 12:00 12:30 1:00 1:30 3:15 3:45 4:15 4:45 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00.

Da One That Ghost Away-NR- 2D THU 11:45 1:45 4:15 7:00 9:30. 2D FRI-WED 2:45 7:45.

Blockers-R-2D THU 2:10 7:45 10:15. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 5:15 10:10, 2D SUN 5:15 10:10, 2D MON-WED 12:15 5:15 10:10.

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45 7:15 9:35. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 2:10 4:30 7:15 9:35, 2D SUN 2:10 4:30 7:15 9:35, 2D MON-WED 10:30 2:10 4:30 7:15.

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 4:40.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Note: Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Bad Samaritan-R- 2D THU 7:05 10:00.

Overboard-PG13- 2D THU 7:40 9:40.

Tully- R- 2D THU 7:00 10:30.

Like Arrows-PG- 2D THU 7:00.

The Boxcar Children- Surprise Island-NR- 2D TUE 4:00.

Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway-NR- 2D WED 7:00.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU (11:00 11:30 2:50 3:20 4:20) 6:30 7:00 10:15 10:30, 3D THU (12:00 12:30 3:50) 7:30 8:00 11:00.

I Feel Pretty-PG13- 2D THU (11:10 2:00 4:50) 6:50 10:10.

Super Troopers 2-R- 2D THU (11:50 2:30 5:10) 7:25 10:05.

Isle of Dogs-PG13- 2D THU (11:55 2:20 4:45).

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU (11:05 1:40 4:30) 7:40 10:10.

A Quiet Place-PG13- 2D THU (11:45 2:00 4:15) 7:20 10:25.

Kuleana-PG13- 2D THU (11:35 1:55 4:35).

Ready Player One-PG13- 2D THU (12:40 3:40) 9:40.

Black Panther-PG13- 2D THU (1:10 4:15).

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 3:35) 7:00, 3D THU (3:00). 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 3:00 7:00 9:50, 2D SUN 11:30 3:00 3:35 7:00, 2D MON 11:30 7:00, 2D TUE 11:30 3:00 7:00, 2D WED 11:30 7:00, 3D FRI-SAT 3:35 10:20, 3D MON 3:00, 3D TUE 10:30, 3D WED 3:00.

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU (12:30 2:30) 7:15. 2D FRI-SUN 12:30 7:05, 2D MON 12:30 3:35 7:05, 2D TUE 12:30 3:35 7:05 9:50, 2D WED 12:30 3:35 7:05.

A Quiet Place- PG13- 2D THU (12:00 5:30) 8:00. 2D FRI-SAT 12:00 2:30 5:15 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-MON 12:00 2:30 5:15 7:45, 2D TUE 12:00 2:30 5:15 7:45 10:15, 2D WED 12:00 2:30 5:15 7:45.