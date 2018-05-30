MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | May 31st-June 6th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

ACTION POINT – R – Comedy – A daredevil operates a theme park with questionable safety standards and competes with a corporate mega-park. Stars Johnny Knoxville. 85 min.

ADRIFT – PG13 – Action/Adventure/Drama – A young couple in love is caught in a catastrophic hurricane while out at sea. Based on a true story. Stars Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin. 120 min.

ANDY IRONS: KISSED BY GOD – R – Documentary – The story of champion surfer Andy Irons’ internal battle with the demons of bipolar depression and opioid addiction. 115 min.

BEST F(R)IENDS VOLUME TWO – R – Comedy/Thriller – A drifter and a mortician have a wild adventure across the American Southwest. Stars Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero. 120 min.

ICE AGE: DAWN OF THE DINOSAURS – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Sid the sloth stumbles upon a hidden world of dinosaurs. Stars Ray Romano and a number of other recognizable voices. 94 min.

UPGRADE – R – Action/Comedy/Horror – In a dystopian future, technology controls all aspects of life. A technophobe has no choice but to resort to an experimental computer chip to have revenge. 95 min.

NOW PLAYING

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Practically everyone in the Marvel Comics teams up to stop a big purple guy named Thanos from destroying the universe. Stars all the actors. 149 min.

BOOK CLUB – PG13 – Comedy – Four women read “50 Shades of Grey” in their monthly book club and their lives change forever. Stars Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda. 104 min.

BREAKING IN – PG13 – Thriller – During a home invasion, a woman fights to protect her family. Stars Gabrielle Union. 88 min.

DEADPOOL 2 – R – Action/Adventure/Comedy – A foul-mouthed mutant forms a team of rogue mutants to protect a boy mutant from a time-traveling mutant. Stars Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds. 119 min.

KASAL – PG – Drama – A simple girl is set to marry Cebu’s most eligible bachelor, until a man from her past arrives and screws everything up. Stars Bea Alonzo. 113 min.

OVERBOARD – PG13 – Comedy/Romance – A mistreated employee takes revenge on a spoiled wealthy guy. 112 min.

SHOW DOGS – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A police dog goes undercover as a show dog in a prestigious Dog Show in order to avert disaster. Starts Will Arnett and Ludacris. 92 min.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY – PG13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Han Solo adventures into the criminal underworld in a galaxy far, far away and meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion. 135 min.

LAST CHANCE

A QUIET PLACE – PG13 – Horror – A family has to live in silence because they’re surrounded by monsters who hunt by sound. Stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. 90 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Adrift- PG13- 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:20 7:40 9:55, 2D SUN 12:45 3:00 5:20 7:40 9:55, 2D MON-WED 10:30 12:45 3:00 5:20 7:40 9:55.

Kasal-NR- 2D THU 11:10 1:50 4:35 7:25 10:10. 2D FRI-WED 11:10 1:50 4:35 7:25 10:10.

Solo: A Star Wars Story-R- 2D THU 11:25 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:50. 3D THU 10:25. 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:40 4:35 7:30 10:25, 2D MON-WED 1:40 4:35 7:30 10:25.

Book Club- PG13- 2D THU 10:20 11:40 2:10 4:45. 2D FRI-WED 11:40 2:10 4:45 7:10 9:30.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs- PG- 2D MON-WED 10:00.

Avengers: Infinity War-PG13- 2D THU 12:45 4:00 7:15 10:25. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 3:30 6:45 10:00.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

Best F(r)iends Volume Two-R- 2D FRI 8:00, 2D MON 8:00.

Andy Irons: Kissed By God- R- 2D THU 7:00 7:00.

Action Point-R- 2D FRI-WED 12:10 2:30 4:55 7:20 9:50.

Upgrade-R- 2D THU 7:25 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:15 2:40 5:10 7:45 10:20.

Solo: A Star Wars Story- PG13- 2D THU 11:50 12:20 3:10 3:40 6:30 7:00 9:40 10:10. 3D THU (12:50 4:20) 7:30 10:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 1:00 3:10 4:10 6:25 7:25 9:40 10:40, 3D FRI-WED 12:30 3:40 6:55 10:10.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 12:40 1:10 3:45 4:15 6:55 7:25 9:55 10:25. 2D FRI-WED 12:25 12:55 3:35 4:05 6:45 7:15 9:45 10:15.

Show Dogs-PG- 2D THU 11:50 2:25 4:55 7:45 10:25. 2D FRI 12:20 2:35 4:50, 2D SAT-SUN 12:20 2:35 4:50 7:10, 2D MON 12:20 2:35 4:50, 2D TUE-WED 12:20 2:35 4:50 7:10.

Breaking In-PG13- 2D THU 12:25 2:50 5:20 10:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:40 2:50 5:00 7:30 10:00.

Overboard-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25 10:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 2:35 5:10 7:45 10:20.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU 11:45 12:15 12:45 3:00 3:30 4:00 6:50 7:20 9:30 10:00 10:30. 2D FRI 12:05 12:35 3:15 3:45 6:35 7:10 9:55 10:30, 2D SAT-SUN 12:05 12:35 3:15 3:45 6:35 7:05 9:25 9:55 10:25, 2D MON 12:05 12:35 3:15 3:45 6:35 7:05 9:55 10:25, 2D TUE-WED 12:05 12:35 3:15 3:45 6:35 7:05 9:25 9:55 10:25.

A Quiet Place-PG13- 2D THU 12:15 2:35 4:55.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Solo: A Star Wars Story- PG13- 2D THU(12:00 3:35) 7:00. 3D THU (10:10). 2D FRI-SUN (12:00) 3:35 7:00 10:10, 2D MON (12:00 3:35) 7:00 10:10, 2D TUE (12:00 3:35 7:00 10:10), 2D WED (12:00 3:35) 7:00 10:10.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU (1:00 4:00) 7:30. 2D FRI-SUN (1:00) 4:00 7:30 10:20, 2D MON (1:00 4:00) 7:30 10:20, 2D TUE (1:00 4:00 7:30 10:20), 2D WED (1:00 4:00) 7:30 10:20.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU (11:45 3:05) 6:30. 2D FRI-MON (11:45 3:05) 6:30 9:50, 2D TUE (11:45 3:05 6:30 9:50), 2D WED (11:45 3:05) 6:30 9:50.