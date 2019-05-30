NEW MOVIES

THE AFTERMATH – R – Drama/Romance/War – After WWII, tensions rise between a Brit stationed in Hamburg and his German host. Stars Keira Knightley. 108 min.

THE AUDIENCE: NT LIVE 10TH ANNIVERSARY – PG-13 – Stage – Hellen Mirren is Queen Elizabeth II in this play filmed live at London’s West End in 2013. 180 min.

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Godzilla and all his monstrous “god-sized” friends do battle with a crypto-zoology agency. Stars Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown. 131 min.

MA – R – Horror/Thriller – Some punk teenagers get what they deserve. Stars Octavia Spencer. 99 min.

PONYO – G – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Another Miyazaki classic, about a fish who becomes a girl and befriends a boy. Oh, and they save the world. Stars the voices of Cate Blanchett and Matt Damon. 101 min.

ROCKETMAN – R – Biography/Drama/Music – So I guess we’re doing biopics before the subject even dies now, huh? This one’s about Elton John. 121 min.

THE WHITE CROW – R – Biography/Drama – Disappointingly not a remake of the Brandon Lee movie, this one’s about a ballet teacher who defected to the West. 127 min.

NOW PLAYING

A DOG’S JOURNEY – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Drama – A dog journeys to find meaning in the human lives it touches. I’m not crying you’re crying. Stars Dennis Quaid. 108 min.

ALADDIN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A remake of the Disney classic, where Will Smith proves live-action is not necessarily better. 128 min.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Some space guy got some jewels and destroyed half the universe? I dunno, never heard of it. Stars everyone. 181 min.

BOOKSMART – R – Comedy – Two girls realize they’ve made it through high school after far too much work and too little fun. So they cram four years of partying into one night. Directed by… Olivia Wilde? 102 min.

BRIGHTBURN – R – Horror/Sci-Fi – A child crash lands on Earth but he’s no friendly E.T. No, looks it’s more like Predator meets Damien. Stars Elizabeth Banks. 91 min.

THE HUSTLE – PG-13 – Comedy – Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson team up to play female scam artists out to get revenge on the men who wronged them. 94 min.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – The indomitable assassin finds himself pursued by hit-men everywhere after a $14-million bounty is placed on his head. Stars Keanu Reeves. 130 min.

LATE NIGHT – R – Comedy/Drama – A woman is afraid of losing her long-running talk show, but her new writer is determined to help out. Stars Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling. 102 min.

LONG SHOT – R – Comedy/Romance – Seth Rogen does Seth Rogen. In this one he reunites with his first crush (played by Charlize Theron), who is now one of the most influential women in the world. 125 min.

POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Pokemon goes live-action, and a talking pikachu with no memories wants to be a detective. Stars Ryan Reynolds. 104 min.

THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – A teenager finds love at a difficult time. 100 min.

LAST CHANCE

BETWEEN MAYBES – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a man whose solitary life in Japan is interrupted by a has-been movie star. 107 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Godzilla-PG13- 2D THU 4:00 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:50, 2D SUN 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:50, 2D MON 10:30 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:50, 2D TUE 10:30 11:30 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00, 2D WED 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:50.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 2:30 4:50 7:15. 2D FRI-TUE 12:10 2:30 4:50 7:15, 2D WED 12:10 2:30 4:50.

Booksmart-R- 2D THU 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30. 2D FRI-MON 9:45, 2D TUE 11:15, 2D WED 9:45.

John Wick: Chapter 3-R- 2D THU 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45. 2D FRI-MON 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:30, 2D TUE 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45, 2D WED 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:30.

Brightburn-R- 2D THU 11:15 1:25 3:35 5:45 8:00. 2D FRI-MON 11:15 1:25 3:35 5:45 8:00 10:10, 2D TUE 1:25 3:35 5:45 8:00, 2D WED 1:25 3:35 5:45 8:00 10:10.

Rocketman-R- 2D FRI-SAT 10:45 1:30 4:10 7:00 9:40, 2D SUN 1:30 4:10 7:00 9:40, 2D MON 10:45 1:30 4:10 7:00, 2D TUE 10:45 1:30 4:10 7:00 9:40.

Between Maybes-NR- 2D THU 12:00 2:25 4:50 7:20.

A Dog’s Journey-PG- 2D THU 11:00 1:25.

Ponyo-G- 2D THU 11:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Pavarotti Premiere Screening Event-PG13- 2D TUE 7:00.

The Audience-NT Live 10th Anniversary-PG13- 2D MON 7:00.

Godzilla-PG13- 2D THU 4:00 7:15, 3D THU 10:25. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 6:50 10:05, 3D FRI-WED 3:40

Ma-R- 2D THU 7:10 9:55. 2D FRI 7:45

Rocketman-R- 2D FRI-WED 12:45 3:45 7:00 10:00.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 1:10 3:50 7:00 10:05, 3D THU 12:40 4:20 7:30 10:40.

Booksmart-R- 2D THU 12:45 4:15 7:15 10:40.

A Dog’s Journey-PG- 2D THU 1:00 3:40 6:35 9:25.

John Wick: Chapter 3-R- 2D THU 12:50 4:00 7:10 10:25.

The Sun is Also A Star- PG13- 2D THU 12:10 2:40 5:10.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 12:15 3:45 6:45 10:20.

The Hustle-PG13- 2D THU 12:35 4:05 6:40.

Long Shot-R- 2D THU 1:05 4:25 10:35.

The White Crow-R- 2D THU 12:55 3:25 7:40 9:15.

Avengers: End Game- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:30 6:55 10:00.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Godzilla-PG13- 2D THU 7:10. 2D FRI-TUE 1:00 2:20 4:20 7:30 8:30 10:25, 2D WED 1:00 2:20 4:20 8:30 10:25.

Rocketman-R- 2D THU 7:20. 2D FRI-WED 11:00 1:45 4:30 5:30 7:15 10:00.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 12:30 3:30 7:00 7:45. 2D FRI-WED 11:15 12:30 3:50 7:00 9:55.

The Aftermath-R- 2D SAT 10:30.

A Dog’s Journey-PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:20 4:50.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 11:40 2:15 4:40.

Avengers: Endgame- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:45.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Godzilla-PG13- 2D THU 7:00, 3D THU 4:00. 2D FRI-WED 12:20 6:40 9:50, 3D FRI-WED 3:35.

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 12:30 6:50, 3D THU 3:40. 2D FRI-WED 12:30 6:50 9:50, 3D FRI-WED 3:40.

John Wick: Chapter 3-R- 2D THU 12:00 3:15 6:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:15 7:00 10:00.

Avengers: End Game- 2D THU 12:10.

