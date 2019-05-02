NEW MOVIES

CHONDA PIERCE: UNASHAMED – PG – Comedy/Inspirational – Chonda travels around the world sharing the Gospel of Christ in a film that is supposed to make you laugh and think. 105 min.

THE HUMMINGBIRD PROJECT – R – Thriller – High stakes, high frequency traders must go up against their old boss as they try to score big. Stars Jesse Eisenberg and Salma Hayek. 111 min.

THE HUSTLE: GIRLS NIGHT OUT ADVANCE SCREENING – PG-13 – Comedy – Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson team up to play female scam artists out to get revenge on the men who wronged them. 94 min.

THE INTRUDER – PG-13 – Drama/Horror/Mystery – A young couple buys a house, but the previous owner has difficulty cutting his ties. Stars Dennis Quaid. 102 min.

LONG SHOT – R – Comedy/Romance – Seth Rogen does Seth Rogen. In this one he reunites with his first crush (played by Charlize Theron), who is now one of the most influential women in the world. 125 min.

TRUE GRIT: 50TH ANNIVERSARY (1969) – G – Adventure/Drama/Western – A drunken U.S. Marshal and a Texas Ranger team up with a stubborn teenager to avenge her father’s murder. Stars John Wayne. 128 min.

UGLYDOLLS – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Free-spirited UglyDolls are different and just want to be loved. Eventually they discover what matters most. Stars Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, and Gabriel Iglesias. 87 min.

NOW PLAYING

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Some space guy got some jewels and destroyed half the universe? I dunno, never heard of it. Stars everyone. 181 min.

BREAKTHROUGH – PG – Biography/Drama – Based on the miraculous true story of a woman who keeps her faith after her 14-year-old son is declared dead. 116 min.

CAPTAIN MARVEL – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi – In one of the most anticipated films of the year, Captain Marvel is introduced as one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. 124 min.

CURSE OF LA LLORONA – R – Horror/Mystery/Thriller – A social worker makes a house call into a supernatural realm. Stars Linda Cardellini. 93 min.

DUMBO – PG – Family/Fantasy – The Disney classic about a circus elephant with ears so big it can fly gets a live-action remake. Stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. 112 min.

LITTLE – PG-13 – Comedy/Fantasy/Romance – Adulthood becomes too much to bear, and a grown woman is transformed into her childhood self. Where can I sign up? Stars Issa Rae. 109 min.

PENGUINS – G – Documentary – Just in time for Earth Day, this Disney Nature film follows a penguin coming of age as he seeks a mate and makes friends on the Antarctic ice. Stars Ed Helms. 96 min.

SHAZAM! – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – A 14-year-old can become a superhero just by shouting “SHAZAM!” What could go wrong? Stars Zachary Levi. 132 min.

LAST CHANCE

HELLBOY – R – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Hellboy is caught between human and supernatural worlds, and must battle a sorceress bent on revenge. Based on the graphic novel. 120 min.

PET SEMATARY – R – Horror/Thriller – A family moves into a house near a mysterious burial ground. Based on the book by Stephen King. 101 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Avengers: End Game- PG13- 2D THU 9:40 10:40 11:40 12:40 1:20 2:20 3:20 4:20 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 8:40 9:40 10:40. 2D FRI-SAT 9:40 10:40 11:40 1:20 2:20 3:20 4:10 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 8:40 9:40 10:40, 2D SUN 11:40 1:20 2:20 3:20 4:10 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 8:40 9:40, 2D MON-WED 10:40 11:40 1:20 2:20 3:20 4:10 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 8:40 9:40.

Captain Marvel-PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:20 5:00 7:45 10:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:15, 2D SUN-WED 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45.

Ugly Dolls-PG- 2D FRI-SAT 10:30 11:30 12:50 1:50 3:00 5:00 7:15 9:25, 2D SUN 11:30 12:50 1:50 3:00 5:00 7:15 9:25, 2D MON-WED 10:30 11:30 12:50 1:50 3:00 5:00 7:15 9:25.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 10:45.

Curse of La Llorona-R- 2D THU 1:30.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

True Grit- 50th Anniversary (1969)- PG- 2D SUN 1:00, 2D WED 12:00 7:00.

Chonda Pierce: Unashamed-PG- 2D TUE 7:00.

The Hustle: Girls Night Out- PG13- 2D WED 7:00.

Long Shot-R- 2D THU 7:00 10:20. 2D FRI-SAT 9:50 1:00 4:10 7:20 10:25, 2D SUN 1:00 4:10 7:20 10:25, 2D MON-WED 10:55 2:05 6:15 10:30.

The Intruder-PG13- 2D THU 5:00 7:30 10:10. 2D FRI-SAT 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:15 9:55, 2D SUN 11:35 2:15 4:55 7:40 10:20, 2D MON 11:10 1:50 4:30 7:15 10:25, 2D TUE 10:55 1:35 4:15 7:40 10:25, 2D WED 11:10 1:45 4:30 7:15 10:25.

Ugly Dolls-PG- 2D THU 4:00 6:30 9:00. 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 1:40 4:05 6:35 9:00, 2D SUN 11:35 1:50 4:05 6:35 9:00, 2D MON-TUE 11:15 1:40 4:05 6:35 9:05, 2D WED 11:15 1:40 4:10 6:35 10:00.

Avengers: End Game- PG13- 2D THU 10:00 10:30 11:00 2:00 2:30 6:00 6:30 7:00 10:00 10:30, 3D THU 11:30 3:00 3:30 7:30 11:00. 2D FRI-SUN 9:30 10:00 10:30 11:00 12:00 1:30 2:00 2:15 2:30 3:30 5:30 6:00 6:30 7:00 8:00 9:30 10:00 10:30, 2D MON-WED 10:00 10:30 11:00 2:00 2:30 5:00 6:30 7:00 9:30 10:00, 3D FRI-SUN 10:15 11:30 3:00 4:00 6:15 7:30 10:15 11:00, 3D MON-WED 11:30 3:00 3:30 7:30 9:00.

The Curse of La Llorona-R- 2D THU 10:35 1:40 4:40 7:05 9:40. 2D FRI-SUN 9:40, 2D MON-WED 10:35 12:50 3:10 5:30 7:50.

Breakthrough-PG- 2D THU 10:20 1:30 3:45 6:50 9:50. 2D FRI-SAT 9:40 3:40 6:40, 2D SUN 12:35 3:40 6:40, 2D MON-WED 10:10 1:00 4:00 7:10 10:10.

Penguins-G- 2D THU 11:10 1:35. 2D FRI-SUN 9:45, 2D MON-TUE 10:15 12:40 3:05 5:20, 2D WED 2:55 4:55.

Little-PG13- 2D THU 10:55 1:50 4:10 7:15 10:05. 2D FRI-SUN 9:50, 2D MON 7:40 10:05, 2D TUE-WED 10:05.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 10:15 1:20 4:30 7:35 10:55. 2D FRI-SAT 12:40 3:45 6:50, 2D SUN 3:45 6:50, 2D MON-WED 10:20 1:20 4:20 7:20 10:15.

Dumbo-PG- 2D THU 10:40 1:15 3:50 6:35 9:20. 2D FRI-SAT 9:55 12:40, 2D SUN 10:25 1:05, 2D MON-TUE 10:40 1:15 4:05 6:45 9:25, 2D WED 10:40 1:15 4:05 9:25.

Hellboy-R- 2D THU 10:25 12:50.

Pet Sematary-R- 2D THU 10:10 1:10 3:55.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Long Shot-R- 2D THU 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 1:00 4:20 7:15 10:10, 2D SUN-WED 1:00 4:20 7:15.

Avengers: Endgame- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 1:30 3:00 4:00 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:15. 2D FRI-SAT 11:00 12:00 1:30 3:00 4:00 5:30 7:00 8:00 9:15, 2D SUN 11:00 12:00 1:30 3:00 4:00 5:30 7:00 8:00, 2D MON-TUE 12:00 1:30 3:00 4:00 5:30 7:00 8:00, 2D WED 12:00 1:30 3:00 7:00 8:00.

The Hummingbird Project-R- 2D SAT 10:30, 2D WED 7:30.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 12:30 3:40.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Ugly Dolls- PG- 2D THU 4:00 6:30 8:45. 2D FRI-SAT 12:15 2:40 5:05 7:35 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:15 2:40 5:05 7:35

Avengers: End Game- 2D THU 11:15 4:05 7:15, 2D FRI-SAT 11:15 12:00 4:00 7:15 10:45 11:15, 2D SUN 11:15 12:00 4:00 7:15, 2D MON-WED 11:15 7:15, 3D THU-WED 3:15.

The Curse of La Llorona- R- 2D THU 11:00 1:30 8:05. 2D FRI-SUN 8:00, 2D MON-WED 12:00 2:30 5:20 8:00.

Shazam!-PG13- 2D THU 11:45.

