MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | May 24th-30th, 2018

NEW MOVIES

A CHANCE IN THE WORLD – PG – Biography/Drama/Family – Based on a true story, this film follows Steve, a boy who is tortured by his foster family and embarks on a search for his biological parents. Stars Terrell Ransom Jr. and Kelly Owens. 75 min.

KASAL – PG – Drama – A simple girl is set to marry Cebu’s most eligible bachelor, until a man from her past arrives and screws everything up. Stars Bea Alonzo. 113 min.

SHOW DOGS – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A police dog goes undercover as a show dog in a prestigious Dog Show in order to avert disaster. Starts Will Arnett and Ludacris. 92 min.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY – PG13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Han Solo adventures into the criminal underworld in a galaxy far, far away and meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion. 135 min.

NOW PLAYING

A QUIET PLACE – PG13 – Horror – A family has to live in silence because they’re surrounded by monsters who hunt by sound. Stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. 90 min.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Practically everyone in the Marvel Comics teams up to stop a big purple guy named Thanos from destroying the universe. Stars all the actors. 149 min.

BOOK CLUB – PG13 – Comedy – Four women read “50 Shades of Grey” in their monthly book club and their lives change forever. Stars Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda. 104 min.

BREAKING IN – PG13 – Thriller – During a home invasion, a woman fights to protect her family. Stars Gabrielle Union. 88 min.

DEADPOOL 2 – R – Action/Adventure/Comedy – A foul-mouthed mutant forms a team of rogue mutants to protect a boy mutant from a time-traveling mutant. Stars Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds. 119 min.

OVERBOARD – PG13 – Comedy/Romance – A mistreated employee takes revenge on a spoiled wealthy guy. 112 min.

LAST CHANCE

A WRINKLE IN TIME – PG – Adventure/Fantasy – After Meg’s father disappears, three unusual beings send her, her brother and a friend into space to find him. Stars Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling. 109 min.

I FEEL PRETTY – PG13 – Comedy – A woman (Amy Schumer) suffers a fall, then wakes up with a burst of new confidence and energy. 110 min.

LIFE OF THE PARTY – PG13 – Comedy – A woman returns to college to finish her degree after her husband suddenly asks for a divorce. Stars Melissa McCarthy. 105 min.

RAMPAGE – PG13 – Action/Sci – A primatologist (Dwayne Johnson) tries to save a giant gorilla as monsters tear apart the world. 107 min.

TULLY – R – Comedy/Drama – Marlo, a mother of three, bonds with her young, thoughtful nanny. Stars Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis. See this week’s movie review. 96 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Solo: A Star Wars Story-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:25 1:20 2:20 4:10 5:10 7:00 8:00 9:50 10:50. 3D FRI-WED 10:25.

Kasal-NR- 2D FRI-WED 11:10 1:50 4:35 7:25 10:10.

Book Club- PG13- 2D THU 11:50 12:55 2:20 3:20 4:45 5:45 8:10. 2D FRI-WED 10:20 11:40 2:10 4:45 7:10 9:30.

Avengers: Infinity War-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:15 6:45. 2D FRI-WED 12:45 4:00 7:15 10:25.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 10:15 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:10 8:00. 2D FRI-WED 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 10:30.

A Wrinkle in Time-PG- 2D THU 10:25. 2D TUE 9:00.

Life of the Party- PG13- 2D THU 10:25 12:50 3:15 5:45 8:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

A Chance In The World- NR- 2D WED 8:00.

Solo: A Star Wars Story- PG13- 2D THU 7:00 8:00 9:15 10:15, 3D THU 7:30 10:45. 2D FRI (12:20 3:40) 7:00 10:20, 2D SAT-MON (12:20) 3:40 7:00 10:20, 2D TUE-WED (12:20 3:40) 7:00 10:10. 3D FRI (12:50 4:10) 7:30 10:50, 3D SAT (12:50) 4:10 7:30 10:50, 3D SUN-MON (12:50) 4:20 7:30 10:50, 3D TUE-WED (12:50 4:20) 7:30 10:40.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 11:00 12:40 1:55 3:50 4:50 7:00 7:45 10:10 10:40. 2D FRI-SAT 9:50 10:20 12:55 1:25 4:00 4:30 7:10 7:40 10:10 10:40, 2D SUN 9:10 10:20 12:55 1:25 4:00 4:30 7:10 7:40 10:10 10:40, 2D MON 9:50 10:20 12:55 1:25 4:00 4:30 7:10 7:40 10:10 10:40, 2D TUE-WED 12:40 1:10 3:45 4:15 6:55 7:25 9:55 10:25.

Show Dogs-PG- 2D THU 11:05 1:35 4:05 6:55 9:35. 2D FRI-SAT 9:40 12:10 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:25, 2D SUN 12:10 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:25, 2D MON 9:40 12:10 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:25, 2D TUE-WED 12:10 2:45 5:15 7:45 10:25.

Breaking In-PG13- 2D THU 12:10 2:35 5:10 7:40 10:20. 2D FRI 9:55 12:25 2:50 5:20 7:50 10:30, 2D SAT 9:55 12:25 2:50 5:20 7:50, 2D SUN 12:25 2:50 5:20 7:50 10:30, 2D MON 9:55 12:25 2:50 5:20 7:50 10:30, 2D TUE-WED 12:25 2:50 5:20 7:50 10:30.

Overboard-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:35 4:15 7:15. 2D FRI 9:05 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25, 2D SAT 9:05 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25 10:00, 2D SUN 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25, 2D MON 9:05 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25 10:00, 2D TUE-WED 11:40 2:15 4:50 7:25 10:00.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU 11:20 11:50 12:20 2:40 3:45 6:00 6:35 7:05 9:20 10:25, 3D THU 3:15 9:55. 2D FRI-SAT 9:15 9:45 12:30 1:00 3:45 4:15 7:05 7:35 10:15 10:45, 2D SUN 9:15 12:30 1:00 3:45 4:15 7:05 7:35 10:15 10:45, 2D MON 9:15 9:45 12:30 1:00 3:45 4:15 7:05 7:35 10:15 10:45, 2D TUE 11:45 12:15 12:45 3:00 3:30 4:00 6:20 6:50 7:20 9:30 10:00 10:30, 2D WED 11:45 12:15 12:45 3:00 3:30 4:00 6:50 7:20 9:30 10:00 10:30.

A Quiet Place-PG13- 2D THU 11:40 1:50 4:00 6:10 8:20 10:30. 2D FRI-SUN 10:00, 2D MON 9:20, 2D TUE 12:15 2:35 4:55 7:15 9:35, 2D WED 12:15 2:35 4:55 7:15 10:40.

I Feel Pretty-PG13- 2D THU 11:25 2:00 4:35.

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:00 4:35.

Tully- R- 2D THU 11:20 1:55 4:10.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Solo: A Star Wars Story- PG13- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN (12:00) 3:35 7:00, 2D MON (12:00 3:35) 7:00, 2D TUE (12:00 3:35 7:00), 2D WED (12:00 3:35) 7:00. 3D FRI-SAT 10:10, 3D TUE (10:10).

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU (12:30 3:35) 7:15. 2D FRI-SAT (1:00) 4:00 7:30 10:20, 2D SUN (1:00) 4:00 7:30, 2D MON (1:00 4:00) 7:30, 2D TUE (1:00 4:00 7:30 10:200, 2D WED (1:00 4:00) 7:30.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU (11:40 3:00) 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT (11:45 3:05) 6:30 9:50, 2D SUN-MON (11:45 3:05) 6:30, 2D TUE (11:45 3:05 6:30 9:50), 2D WED (11:45 3:05) 6:30.

Life of the Party- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:05).