NEW MOVIES

ALADDIN – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Family – A remake of the Disney classic, where Will Smith proves live-action is not necessarily better. 128 min.

BETWEEN MAYBES – NR – Drama/Romance – A Filipino film (English subtitles) about a man whose solitary life in Japan is interrupted by a has-been movie star. 107 min.

BOOKSMART – R – Comedy – Two girls realize they’ve made it through high school after far too much work and too little fun. So they cram four years of partying into one night. Directed by… Olivia Wilde? 102 min.

BRIGHTBURN – R – Horror/Sci-Fi – A child crash lands on Earth but he’s no friendly E.T. No, looks it’s more like Predator meets Damien. Stars Elizabeth Banks. 91 min.

THE COLD BLUE – NR – Documentary – A tribute to the men of the 8th Air Force who performed heroic deeds in World War II. 72 min.

LATE NIGHT – R – Comedy/Drama – A woman is afraid of losing her long-running talk show, but her new writer is determined to help out. Stars Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling. 102 min.

THE MUSTANG – R – Drama – A violent convict participates in a therapy program that involves training wild mustangs. 96 min.

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2: EARLY ACCESS – PG – Animation/Adventure/Comedy – Follow the secret life of pets once again, only now without the pervert’s voice. Stars Patton Oswalt. 86 min.

NOW PLAYING

A DOG’S JOURNEY – PG – Adventure/Comedy/Drama – A dog journeys to find meaning in the human lives it touches. I’m not crying you’re crying. Stars Dennis Quaid. 108 min.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME – PG-13 – Action/Adventure/Fantasy – Some space guy got some jewels and destroyed half the universe? I dunno, never heard of it. Stars everyone. 181 min.

THE HUSTLE – PG-13 – Comedy – Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson team up to play female scam artists out to get revenge on the men who wronged them. 94 min.

THE INTRUDER – PG-13 – Drama/Horror/Mystery – A young couple buys a house, but the previous owner has difficulty cutting his ties. Stars Dennis Quaid. 102 min.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – R – Action/Crime/Thriller – The indomitable assassin finds himself pursued by hit-men everywhere after a $14-million bounty is placed on his head. Stars Keanu Reeves. 130 min.

LONG SHOT – R – Comedy/Romance – Seth Rogen does Seth Rogen. In this one he reunites with his first crush (played by Charlize Theron), who is now one of the most influential women in the world. 125 min.

NAUSICAA OF THE VALLEY OF THE WIND: STUDIO GHIBLI FEST – PG – Animation/Adventure/Fantasy – Miyazaki’s 1984 classic about a girl who tries to keep the peace between two warring nations bent on destruction, while the planet is dying. How prophetic. 117 min.

POKEMON DETECTIVE PIKACHU – PG – Animation/Action/Adventure – Pokemon goes live-action, and a talking pikachu with no memories wants to be a detective. Stars Ryan Reynolds. 104 min.

POMS – PG-13 – Comedy – A group of women in a retirement home form a cheerleading squad. Bring it on! Stars Diane Keaton. 91 min.

THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR – PG-13 – Drama/Romance – A teenager finds love at a difficult time. 100 min.

TOLKIEN – PG-13 – Biography/Drama/War – The acclaimed author of the Lord of the Rings series finds friends, love, and inspiration during his formative years. Starts Lily Collins. 112 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Brightburn-R- 2D THU 7:10. 2D FRI-SUN 11:15 1:25 3:35 5:45 8:00 10:10, 2D MON-WED 11:15 1:25 3:35 5:45 8:00.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 12:10 2:30 4:50. 2D FRI-SUN 12:10 2:30 4:50 7:15 9:35, 2D MON-TUE 12:10 2:30 4:50 7:15, 2D WED 12:10 2:30 4:50.

Between Maybes-NR- 2D FRI-SUN 12:00 2:25 4:50 7:20 9:40, 2D MON-WED 12:00 2:25 4:50 7:20.

John Wick: Chapter 3-R- 2D THU 11:30 1:20 2:15 4:10 5:00 7:00 7:45. 2D FRI-SUN 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45 9:25 10:30, 2D MON-WED 11:30 2:15 5:00 7:45.

A Dog’s Journey-PG- 2D THU 12:15 2:35 5:00 7:25. 2D FRI-WED 11:45 2;10 4:35 7:00.

Booksmart-R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:50 10:00, 2D MON-WED 10:45 1:00 3:15 5:30 7:50.

The Hustle-PG13- 2D THU 12:00 2:20 4:40.

Avengers: End Game- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 2:40 6:15.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 6:00 9:10, 3D THU 6:30 9:40. 2D FRI-MON 1:10 7:30 10:40, 2D TUE 1:10, 3D FRI-MON 4:20, 3D TUE 4:20 7:30 10:40, 3D WED 1:10 4:20 7:30 10:35.

Early Access: The Secret Life of Pets 2- PG- 2D SAT 3:00.

Late Night-R- 2D WED 7:00.

Booksmart-R- 2D THU 7:20 10:00.

The Cold Blue-NR- 2D THU 7:30.

A Dog’s Journey-PG- 2D THU 12:40 4:20 10:45.

John Wick: Chapter 3-R- 2D THU 12:45 3:55 7:05 10:15.

The Sun is Also A Star- PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:20 5:05 7:50 10:25.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 11:40 12:10 3:20 3:50 6:20 6:50 9:50 10:20.

Poms-PG13- 2D THU 12:05 2:30.

The Hustle-PG13- 2D THU 11:35 2:10 4:45 7:55 10:35.

Tolkien-PG13- 2D THU 11:50 2:35.

Long Shot-R- 2D THU 12:35 3:45 7:30 10:40.

The Intruder-PG13- 2D THU 5:20.

Avengers: End Game- PG13- 2D THU 11:30 12:00 12:30 2:55 3:25 6:00 9:05 9:35, 3D THU 2:25.

Regency Kihei Cinemas: 1819 S. Kihei Rd., 808-891-1016 (Matinees: every day until 5pm)

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SUN 12:30 3:30 7:00 9:55, 2D MON-WED 12:30 3:30 7:00.

A Dog’s Journey-PG- 2D THU 11:45 2:20 4:50 7:15. 2D FRI 11:45 2:20 4:50 7:15 9:50, 2D SAT 2:20 4:50 7:15 9:50, 2D SUN 11:45 2:20 4:50 7:15 9:50, 2D MON-WED 11:45 2:20 4:50 7:15.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 12:15 2:45 5:15 7:45. 2D FRI-SUN 11:40 2:15 4:40 7:10 9:40, 2D MON-WED 11:40 2:15 4:40 7:10.

Avengers: Endgame- PG13- 2D THU 12:00 3:45 7:30. 2D FRI-WED 12:00 3:45 7:30.

The Mustang-R- 2D SAT 10:30

Poms-PG13- 2D THU 1:00 4:00.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Aladdin-PG- 2D THU 6:00. 2D FRI-SUN 12:30 6:50 9:50, 2D MON-WED 12:30 6:50, 3D FRI-WED 3:40.

John Wick: Chapter 3-R- 2D THU 12:00 3:15 6:30. 2D FRI-SUN 12:00 3:15 6:30 9:30, 2D MON-WED 12:00 3:15 6:30.

Avengers: End Game- 2D THU 11:30 3:20 7:15. 2D FRI-SUN 12:15 4:10 8:00, 2D MON-WED 1:15 6:15.

Pokemon Detective Pikachu-PG- 2D THU 12:45 3:20.

