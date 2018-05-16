MauiTime’s Maui Movie Theaters & Showtimes | May 17th-23rd, 2018

NEW MOVIES

BOOK CLUB – PG13 – Comedy – Four women read “50 Shades of Grey” in their monthly book club and their lives change forever. Stars Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda. 104 min.

DEADPOOL 2 – R – Action/Adventure/Comedy – A foul-mouthed mutant forms a team of rogue mutants to protect a boy mutant from a time-traveling mutant. Stars Josh Brolin and Ryan Reynolds. 119 min.

DEADPOOL’S DOUBLE FEATURE – R – Action/Adventure/Comedy – A rogue experiment gives a mercenary special powers, then he seeks revenge. Both films about this fast-talking mercenary play back-to-back. Stars Ryan Reynolds. 227 min.

GODSPEED: THE RACE ACROSS AMERICA – NR – Documentary – An ultra-competitive CEO and a humble sportscaster and plane crash survivor join forces to ride the world’s most grueling bicycle endurance race. 113 min.

NT LIVE: MACBETH – NR – Drama – Royalty is propelled towards the crown by forces of darkness in a timeless and timely tale of the damaging effects of political ambition. Stars Roy Kinnear. 150 min.

STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2018: PORCO ROSSO – PG – Animation – Hiyao Miyazaki’s film about a WWI pilot who is cursed to look like an anthropomorphic pig. 94 min.

NOW PLAYING

A QUIET PLACE – PG13 – Horror – A family has to live in silence because they’re surrounded by monsters who hunt by sound. Stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. 90 min.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR – PG13 – Action/Adventure – Practically everyone in the Marvel Comics teams up to stop a big purple guy named Thanos from destroying the universe. Stars all the actors. 149 min.

BAD SAMARITAN – R – Horror/Thriller – Two guys break into a home, but then find a woman being held captive. Stars Kerry Condon and David Tennant. 110 min.

BREAKING IN – PG13 – Thriller – During a home invasion, a woman fights to protect her family. Stars Gabrielle Union. 88 min.

I FEEL PRETTY – PG13 – Comedy – A woman (Amy Schumer) suffers a fall, then wakes up with a burst of new confidence and energy. 110 min.

ISLE OF DOGS – PG13 – Animation/Adventure – A boy tries to find his lost dog. Directed by Wes Anderson. 101 min.

KULEANA – PG13 – Drama/Mystery – A disabled Vietnam vet returns to Maui to clear his family name and defend his land from a devious land developer. Stars Moronai Kanekoa, Sonya Balmores and Kristina Anapau. 95 min.

LIFE OF THE PARTY – PG13 – Comedy – A woman returns to college to finish her degree after her husband suddenly asks for a divorce. Stars Melissa McCarthy. 105 min.

OVERBOARD – PG13 – Comedy/Romance – A mistreated employee takes revenge on a spoiled wealthy guy. 112 min.

RAMPAGE – PG13 – Action/Sci – A primatologist (Dwayne Johnson) tries to save a giant gorilla as monsters tear apart the world. 107 min.

TULLY – R – Comedy/Drama – Marlo, a mother of three, bonds with her young, thoughtful nanny. Stars Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis. See this week’s movie review. 96 min.

MAUI MOVIE THEATERS & SHOWTIMES

Ka‘ahumanu 6: Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center, Kahului. 1-800-326-3264 (Matinees: every day until 4pm)

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI 10:15 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 8:00 9:45 10:45, 2D SAT 10:45 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 8:00 9:45 10:45, 2D SUN 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 8:00, 2D MON 10:45 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 8:00, 2D TUE 10:15 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 8:00, 2D WED 10:15 11:45 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 8:00.

Book Club- PG13- 2D THU 5:00 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT 12:55 3:20 5:45 8:10 10:30, 2D SUN 3:20 5:45 8:10, 2D MON-WED 12:55 3:20 5:45 8:10.

A Wrinkle in Time-PG- 2D THU 10:30 1:00 3:30 6:00. 2D FRI 9:00 10:15, 2D SAT 10:25, 2D SUN 12:45, 2D MON 10:25, 2D TUE-WED 9:00 10:15.

Avengers: Infinity War-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 12:30 3:00 3:45 6:15 7:00 8:30. 2D FR-SAT 12:00 3:15 6:45 10:00, 2D SUN-WED 12:00 3:15 6:45.

Life of the Party- PG13- 2D THU 10:25 11:50 12:50 2:15 3:15 4:30 5:45 8:15. 2D FRI-SAT 10:25 12:50 3:15 5:45 8:15 10:35, 2D SUN 12:50 3:15 5:45 8:15, 2D MON-WED 10:25 12:50 3:15 5:45 8:15.

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 11:30 2:00.

Maui Mall Megaplex: Maui Mall, Kahului, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: M-Th until 6pm, F-Su until 3:30pm)

[Note: Showtimes were incomplete at press time. Please contact the theater for more information.]

Porco Rosso: Studio Ghibli Fest 2018- NR- 2D SUN 12:55, 2D MON 7:00, 2D WED 7:00.

Godspeed: The Race Across America- NR- 2D TUE 7:00.

NT Live: Macbeth- R- 2D THU 7:00.

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 7:00 10:00. 2D FRI (11:00 1:55 4:50) 7:45 10:40, 2D SAT-SUN (11:00 1:55) 4:50 7:45 10:40, 2D MON-THU (11:00 1:55 4:50) 7:45 10:40.

Deadpool’s Double Feature- R- 2D THU 4:30.

Breaking In-PG13- 2D THU 11:20 1:50 5:10 7:40 10:10.

Bad Samaritan- R- 2D THU 11:05 4:15 9:45.

Overboard-PG13- 2D THU 11:00 1:45 4:30 7:20 10:50.

Tully- R- 2D THU 11:05 1:40 4:15 7:20 10:05.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU 11:00 12:00 2:30 3:00 3:30 6:00 7:00 9:30 10:00 10:30, 3D THU 11:30 12:30 4:00 6:30 7:30 11:00.

I Feel Pretty-PG13- 2D THU 11:50 2:20 7:20.

Isle of Dogs- PG13- 2D THU 11:40 2:00 10:00.

Rampage-PG13- 2D THU 11:45 2:15 4:45.

A Quiet Place-PG13- 2D THU 12:20 2:35 4:55 7:10 9:35.

Kuleana-PG13- 2D THU 1:55.

Wharf Cinema Center: 658 Front St., Lahaina, 808-249-2222 (Matinees: Tue all shows, until 6pm every other day)

Deadpool 2- R- 2D THU 7:00. 2D FRI-SAT (12:30) 3:35 7:00 10:00, 2D SUN (12:30) 3:35 7:00, 2D MON (12:30 3:35) 7:00, 2D TUE (12:30 3:35 7:00 10:00), 2D WED (12:30 3:35) 7:00.

Life of the Party- PG13- 2D THU (11:30 2:05 4:40) 7:30. 2D FRI-SAT (11:30 2:05) 4:40 7:30 10:05, 2D SUN (11:40 2:05) 4:40 7:30, 2D MON (11:30 2:05 4:40) 7:30, 2D TUE (11:30 2:05 4:40 7:30 10:05), 2D WED (11:30 2:05 4:40) 7:30.

Avengers: Infinity War- PG13- 2D THU (11:40 3:00) 6:30. 2D FRI-SAT (11:40 3:00) 6:30 9:50, 2D SUN-MON (11:40 3:00) 6:30, 2D TUE (11:40 3:00 6:30 9:50), 2D WED (11:40 3:00) 6:30.

A Quiet Place- PG13- 2D THU (12:00 2:30).